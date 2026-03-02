MFT Known Issues
The following table provides a list of known issues and limitations.
|Internal Ref. No.
|Issue
|4682265
|Description: When running FWtrace on Python 3.6 with remote device, the tool might crush with segmentation fault due to a problem with shared object imports.
|Workaround: Upgrade Python version to 3.8 and above.
|Keywords: FWtrace, Python
|Discovered in Version: 4.34.0-145
|4414021
|Description: In PCIe Switch-only product, if all PCIe Links are down, the device might enter power-save mode. In this case, MFT tools will not be able to access the device.
|Workaround: Remove the device from the power-save mode in order to be able to use MFT tools on it.
|Keywords: PCIe
|Discovered in Version: 4.34.0-145
|-
|Description: mlxptrace does not run on Spectrum-5 switch systems due to missing firmware support.
|Workaround: Use mlxtrace instead of mlxptrace.
|Keywords: mlxptrace, mlxtrace, tracer tools, Spectrum-5 switch systems
|Discovered in Version: 4.34.0-145
|4524862
|Description: Running mlxfwreset over BlueField-2 and BlueField-3 devices when driver is down, results with wrong error message.
|Workaround: Use the needed flags for the sync and not rely on the defaults.
|Keywords: mlxfwreset, BlueField-2, BlueField-3
|Discovered in Version: 4.33.0-3002
|4296168
|Description: The default reset level is not executed in hot plug systems when the host CPU is in the DPU root complex.
|Workaround: Using explicitly reset method 1 parameter in CLI. Execute the following command:
mlxfwreset --device <dev> reset --method 1
|Keywords: BlueField-3, DPU Mode
|Discovered in Version: 4.32.0-120
|4294588
Description: In some cases, BlueField-3 users might experience a misleading error message following mlxfwreset command with sync 1 and method 1 (hot reset), even though the reset was completed successfully.
The error message is: "-E- The PCI link is still up even after the expected time (360.0) seconds has passed. Exiting the process."
|Workaround: Ignore the misleading error message.
|Keywords: mlxfwreset, hot reset
|Discovered in Version: 4.31.0-149
|4258362
|Description: When testing the tools using RDMA as the device, they do not work when mst is stopped/started.
|Workaround: RDMA rename feature is supported only after running the mst start command.
|Keywords: tools, mst, RDMA
|Discovered in Version: 4.31.0-149
|4129306
|Description: Autocomplete feature is not working as expected for Ubuntu 24.10. Error massages might appear (for example: /etc/bash_completion.d/mft/mft_base_autocomplete: No such file or directory). MFT functionalities are all working as expected, only autocomplete on Ubuntu 24.10 is affected.
|Workaround: Execute the following cmd:
ln -snf /usr/etc/bash_completion.d/* /etc/bash_completion.d/
|Keywords: Autocomplete, Ubuntu
|Discovered in Version: 4.30.0-139
|4089179
|Description: When using mlxlink with --show_module(-m) flag, Rx/TX Power Current [dBm] fields show the same output for all lanes.
Workaround: To get the Power Current values, use mlxreg with PDDR register indexes:
page_select=3, module_info_ext=1, local_port=<local_port> and read rx_power_lane<lane_num>/tx_power_lane<lane_num> to get the data for each lane.
For example:
|Keywords: mlxlink, Rx/TX Power Current
|Discovered in Version: 4.29.0-131
|3262855
|Description:
|The mlxfwreset tool might fail when using PPC64LE on the RH 8.7 operating system.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: mlxfwreset, PPC64LE
|Discovered in Version: 4.29.0-131
|3926386
|Description: Secure boot devices, such as ConnectX7 and above, does not expose the PXE/UEFI ROM data version by running flint on IMG file.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: ConnectX7, PXE/UEFI ROM data, IMG file
|Discovered in Version: 4.29.0-131
|3886315
|Description: '--sync 0' argument must be specified when resetting or shutting down the Arm.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: mlxfwreset, sync 0, ARM
|Discovered in Version: 4.28.0-92
|3872303
|Description: Activation of MMS4X00-NS transceivers may fail with rc=8 following multiple "Activating burned FW image..." prints.
|Workaround: Reset the Switch/HCA to activate the new firmware on the cable.
|Keywords: MMS4X00-NS
|Discovered in Version: 4.28.0-92
|3743317
|Description: Reset flow is not supported when Hotplug is enabled. The NIC driver reports an error state using the
'negotiation dis-acknowledgment' MFRL register
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: Reset flow, Hotplug
|Discovered in Version: 4.26.1
|3738146
|Description: mlxfwreset does not support MRSR-6 when using Quantum-3 and Spectrum-4 based switch systems.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: mlxfwreset, MRSR-6
|Discovered in Version: 4.26.1
|3641618
Description: Running a command triggers the following error message:
Workaround: Run the following command:
|Keywords: libstd, gcc, mft, libgcc
|Discovered in Version: 4.26.0
|3549141
|Description: mlxfwreset usage by the Prometheus PCIe switch is currently not supported.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: mlxfwreset, Prometheus PCIe switch
|Discovered in Version: 4.25.0
|3262855
|Description: The mlxfwreset tool might fail when using PPC64LE on the RH 8.7 operating system.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: mlxfwreset, PPC64LE, RH 8.7
|Discovered in Version: 4.25.0
|3090162
|Description: The PCIe Error Injection feature is not supported due to a security limitation.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: PCI Error Injection
|Discovered in Version: 4.22.0
|3446066
|Description: When using ConnectX-7 and later cards, the link should be fully down (not in polling state) for the loopback configuration can be applied.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: mlxlink
|Discovered in Version: 4.23.0
|3352983
|Description: mlxfwreset does not work on mlnx-os/sonic/cumulus.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: mlxfwreset
|Discovered in Version: 4.23.0
|3418112
|Description: Loading a new firmware may require running
mlxfwreset, and in some cases rebooting or initiating a power-cycle.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: mlxfwreset
|Discovered in Version: 4.24.0
|3314750
Description: When entering link speed values, you can specify a single value (i.e "HDR") or a list of values separated by commas (i.e "HDR, FDR, SDE"). In the current MFTshell version, the autocomplete feature suggesting possible values, only works for the first value in a list of values separated by commas.
Additionally, the autocompletion list includes all possible speeds. Some of them may not be supported by the device. Once the command is fired, you will be notified in case the selected speed is not supported.
Affected shell commands are:
Workaround: When entering a link speed, you may press the key first. This will provide you with all possible values. You can then select the desired link speed value, copy and paste it into the command prompt, and type a comma (,) to select the next speed. Repeat the process to form a list of all desired link speed values separated by commas.
Once the command is fired, the underlying MFT tool will inform you if the selected speed is not supported by the device.In addition, the
|Keywords: mft-shell, link-speed
|Discovered in Version: 4.23.0
|3188577
Description: Some firmware scratchpad registers have been moved to a different location. Therefore, if you use your own utility to dump mstdumps, you must update your CSV file with the latest CSV, CSV2 files that are included in the MFT package.
Otherwise, the mstdumps device will not retrieve the firmware version, and the FAEs will not be able to use NVIDIA internal tools to debug the error.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: CSV, mstdump
|Discovered in Version: 4.22.0
|2787479
|Description: mlxcables shows the wrong firmware version for OSFP cables.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: mlxcables, OSFP, firmware version
|Discovered in Version: 4.18.0
|2823492
|Description: mlxfwreset is not supported on DPU with GPU boards.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: mlxfwreset
|Discovered in Version: 4.18.0
|2715716
|Description: mlxfwreset is not supported on secure-boot host devices.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: mlxfwreset
|Discovered in Version: 4.18.0
|2752916
|Description: The information of the IB/ETH protocols should not be stored on the same CSV file. Doing so will result in a mismatch on the columns of CSV file.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: mlxlink
|Discovered in Version: 4.18.0
|2838222
|Description: mlxfwreset is not supported on kernel 3.10.0-1062.el7.x86_64 due to a kernel bug that leads to 'rescan' PCI operation to take a few minutes.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: mlxfwreset
|Discovered in Version: 4.18.0
|2703663
|Description: Running flint commands on the hypervisor while a Virtual Machine is running with the same device (pass-through), may cause kernel panic.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: flint, kernel, VM
|Discovered in Version: 4.17.0
|2670833
|Description: Burning firmware using DMA might fail on virtual FreeBSD machines.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: Firmware burning, DMA, FreeBS, VM
|Discovered in Version: 4.17.0
|2484780
|Description: Configuring TX/RX_rate to 200GbE in test mode fails.
Workaround: To work with the new speeds specify the number of lanes as shown below:
|Keywords: 200GbE, Tx/Rx
|Discovered in Version: 4.17.0
|2392334
Description: Using the MFT with the --with-pcap option to install stedump utility requires the following third-party dependencies:
Workaround: To install the third-party dependencies, perform the following:
|Keywords: stedump utility
|Discovered in Version: 4.16.0
|2376425
|Description: Direct Device Assignment (DDA, ak.a. pass-through) facility is not supported in MFT, its usage may cause the host to reboot.
|Workaround: Burn the firmware in PF and then attach the HCA to the VM.
|Keywords: DDA
|Discovered in Version: 4.16.0
|2208845/2099263
|Description: mlxlink does not support test mode for 50GE-KR4 speed.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: mlxlink
|Discovered in Version: 4.16.0
|-
|Description: Port toggling with Inband devices using mlxlink fails and the following error is presented: "Unknown MAD error".
Workaround: To avoid this issue, perform one of the following options:
|Keywords: Port toggling, mlxlink, Inband devices
|Discovered in Version: 4.14.0-105
|2234589
|Description: For Multi-Host systems, enabling the PRBS test mode causes network connectivity disconnection.
|Workaround: Maintain another interface for enabling the link back.
|Keywords: mlxlink
|Discovered in Version: 4.15.0
|2167841
|Description:
"mlxfwmanager --download" and
"mlxfwmanager --online"commands are currently not functional on ESXi 7.0.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: mlxup/mlxfwmanager
|Discovered in Version: 4.14.3
|2149437
|Description: When the SLTP configuration is wrongly set, the “Bad status” explanation will not be presented (only error indication) to the user.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: SLTP configuration
|Discovered in Version: 4.14.2
|1780276
|Description: "mst server start" runs at foreground instead of the background on FreeBSD and VMWare ESXi OSes.
|Workaround: Use
'&' -->
'mst server start &'
|Keywords: 'mst server start', FreeBSD, VMWare ESXi
|Discovered in Version: 4.14.0-105
|2001890
|Description: The argparse module is installed by default in Python versions =>2.7 and >=3.2. In case an older Python version is used, the argparse module is not installed by default and therefore must be manually installed.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: Python, argparse module
|Discovered in Version: 4.13.3
|1923665 / 1939791
|Description: Force Mode does not work when using mlxlink in ConnectX-6 InfiniBand adapter cards.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: mlxlink, Force Mode, ConnectX-6 IB
|Discovered in Version: 4.13.3
|1802662
|Description: Due to mst signing process, some executions might be slower than expected.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: mst
|Discovered in Version: 4.13.0
|1431471
|Description: In ConnectX-5 adapter cards, the time-stamp capability using flint, is supported only on the device using the "-d" flag, and not on the binary using the "-i" flag.
|Workaround: Use the “-d” flag to set the time-stamp.
|Keywords: flint
|Discovered in Version: 4.11.0
|1442454
|Description: Occasionally, when running mstfwreset over a Multi-Host device, the driver remains down if the mstfwreset operation fails.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: mstfwreset
|Discovered in Version: 4.11.0
|-
|Description: Running mstfwreset on ConnectX-5 Socket-Direct adapter cards on Windows OS is currently not functional.
|Workaround: Reboot the server
|Keywords: mstfwreset, ConnectX-5 Socket-Direct
|Discovered in Version: 4.8.0