MFT Release Notes Change Log History

Rev. 4.34.0-145

nvredfish Added support for nvredfish tool. All

mdevices_info Added --enable-vfio configure flag to make VFIO library optional. All

mlxconfig Added support for --with_default flag for mlxconfig tool. All

Added support for --host_id and pf_index flags in mlxconfig tool. All

mlxlink Added support for --rx_modulation and --tx_modultion flags to the test mode flow. Modulation status is shown in mlxlink output when in test mode. All

mlxreg Exposed the syndrome in mlxreg in external MFT package. All

mlxdpa Added commands for creating, signing, and removing a single application. Also, added support for keep_sig flag for container creation. All

Component/ Tool Description Operating System

Rev. 4.33.0-169

mlxfwmanager Added the ability to skip firmware update when the target image is already burned on the device and the user used the skip_if_same flag. Usage: mlxfwmanager -d <> -u --skip_if_same -i <.mfa>

flint -d <> -i <.bin> --skip_if_same b All

flint Added support for flint to query firmware images contained within PLDM (.fwpkg) package files. All

mlxlink Added support for a new field for --show_module flag. All

Added support for a new capability to allow the user to configure recovery types using the flag --phy_recovery. The recovery types available are: host_serdes_feq

host_logic_re_lock All

mlxfwreset Added support for sync 2 to reset a PCIe switch using a hot reset using the arguments --sync 2 and --method 1. Linux

Rev. 4.32.0-120

mlxptrace Added support for --raw_dump flag for mlxptrace utility. This flag allows users to take a raw resource_dump of HW_TRACE segment and translate it to readable traces, as if they ware taken from mlxptrace. All

flint Added support for displaying device mode by adding either independent, standalone or unknown mode to the flint hardware query output. All

Added support for displaying TB/BP bits as-is and for displaying the SRWD bit for specific flash types. All

Added support for Independent module Stand Alone option. IM SA mode on Moose is enabled. All

mlxlink Added support for FEC correctable and FEC uncorrectable errors in mlxlink --port_type PCIE -c. All

Added support for aggregating module information for all switch ASICs for an aggregated port. This features enables to present a single value for each field instead of presenting for each line separately. All

Added support for mlxlink port mapping to FNM. All

Added support for -m options in mlxlink. All

Added new fields to support the ELS and OE unique characteristics and required telemetry. All

Added support for a new flag "module_state" with three states (up, down, tg) to allow the user to change the module state. All

Added a feature to PRBS to support dc_cpl_allow flag to run PRBS on DC coupled links. Getting a DC coupled ports into test\PRBS mode will require the user's approval, to avoid HW life shortage. All

Added support to display a detailed BER count for each lane. All

mlxconfig Rearranged the way BYTE type TLVS are handled in mlxconfig to properly support customization_number. All

Added support to output configuration to file as JSON. All

mlxreg Removed PRM reg index enforcement from mlxreg tool. All

mlxfwmanager Added support for flashing firmware binary image stored in a PLDM package for flint and mlxfwmanager tools. All

mlxptrace Added support for --raw_dump flag for mlxptrace tool. This feature supports hardware Tracer Dump From Resource Dump. All

Rev. 4.31.0-149

flint SECURITY_LOG section was added to image layout. Added FS5_SECURITY_LOG identifier which will be displayed during the command: flint -i <bin> verify All

flint -d <dev> -ocr hw query: Added support for querying BP (Block Protection) and TBS (Top Bottom Selection) in raw, bitwise form. flint -d <dev> -ocr hw set: Added support for performing partial sets for write protection. This allows users to set either the TBS bit or the BP bits individually, instead of requiring both to be set simultaneously. All

Added support for displaying flint query if the device is Socket Direct device (If not - nothing new will be printed). For BF-3 devices, will also display if aux card is connected. All

Added support for querying if the Aux card is connected by use of MRSV.two_p_core_active. This is meaningful only if the case where the two_p_core_active strap is fed from the AUX card plug. All

mlxdpa Added support for host ELF file to appear in a format where each DPA app can contain multiple DPA ELFs for different hardware arch versions. Command: mlxdpa -e <host elf file> -c <certificate path> -p <private key path> -o <output path> sign_dpa_apps Linux x86_64 Linux ARM64

mst Added support for creating a planarized mst device file by providing a SystemImageGUID and the 4 lids that share it. Command: mst ib create_aggregated_device --system_image_guid <> --lids <> In case the IB devices were created with mlx5_1, the command should be as follows: mst ib create_aggregated_device --system_image_guid <> --lids <> --hca_id mlx5_1 All

mlxconfig, mlxtokengenerator mlxconfig and mlxtokengenerator support ConnextX-7 and BlueField-3 devices with challenge-based tokens. All

mlxconfig Added support to output configuration to file as JSON. Command: mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt4129_pciconf0 -j /tmp/configuration.json query mlxconfig -d mt4129_pciconf0 --json_format C:\Users\Administrator\Desktop\configuration.json -e query NUM_OF_VFS All

mget_temp Added support for get temperature tool to mstflint. All

mlxreg The tool no longer enforces indexes, indexes that are not specified will be set to zero. All

General Added support for RDMA devices modified names. All

Added support to detect ConnectX location using straps (to allow Same INI for both ConnectX). All

Rev. 4.30.0

flint Detect ConnectX location using straps. If a device is multi ASIC system component, display its geographical address to the user. Example (for a ASIC platform device): Geographical Address: ASIC 3 Note that for a device that is not multi ASIC system component, no such data will be displayed. All

Added the option to enable the user to query the certificate status after burning the DPA cert. This tool will print a list of all the certificates and their metadata. If the command includes cert uidd, the certificate will be written to the provided file. Command: flint -d <device_name> --component_type digital_cacert [--cert_uuid <cert uuid>] query_components [output file] All

mlxreg Added the option --overwrite for sending a SET command without sending an initial GET command that fills the unspecified non-index fields. Example: mlxreg -d <device_name> --reg_name MNVIA --overwrite --set "writer_id=9" All

resourceparse/resourcedump Added the option --out-dir to write each segment into a different file under the supplied directory. Examples: resourcedump dump -d <device_name> -s <segment> --out-dir <output_directory>

resourceparse -d <dump_file> -p map --out-dir <output_directory> All

Added the option --hide-segment-header to hide segment header from ADB parse output. All

General Implemented new reset flow for PCIe Switch and Connect-X devices to reset the device using HOT reset mechanism. All

Added the option to allow users to burn the QM3 FW on the BMC server using the Redfish interface. All

Added support for recovering a device from Zombiefish mode. A device in Zombiefish mode exposes the functional device ID (i.e. it looks like a functional device, though it does not have valid firmware running on it). To recover a device from Zombiefish mode, run the following flint command: flint -ocr -d -i -y b All

Rev. 4.29.0

General Added a warning message before deprecating the support for OpenSSL engine in the next release. All

flint Added support to print new INI version field. All

mlxtokengenerator Added support for challenge data from blob file instead of device. Example of use: "mlxtokengenerator -b <challenge_blob.bin> -k CRCS -t switch -o /tmp/crcs_token.xml generate_token All

Rev. 4.28

General Added support for flint query to display the port GUID, node GUID, system GUID, and allocated GUID for devices that are part of a multi-asic system. All

Expanded the MCC register to include more informative error messages which are relevant for module upgrade flows. All

Upgraded full OS. All

Added support for new flag "-s" which allows the user to determine which I2C secondary address to use when running mget_temp tool All

Added an error message stating that the image/device is encrypting and breaking the flow. All

Added support in mlxtrace and fwtrace tools to read events in ArcusE. All

mlxlink Disabled physical state in optic cables. All

mlxfwreset The mlxfwreset tool might fail when using PPC64LE on the RH 8.7 operating system. All

Changed the default firmware reset to level 3 from level 4 for PCIe devices. To load new configurations, either execute mlxfwreset level 4 or initiate a cold boot. All

Rev. 4.27.0-83

General When using the TACACS protocol to check scripts that are being run during login, the MFT auto-completion generation is activated. The auto-complete files are now available in a separate package, which is an optional installation. All

Added flint support for querying and upgrading firmware on new modules of part number MMA4Z00-NS. All

mlxlink Added mlxlink support for read/write/dump actions via direct EEPROM. This is a Beta level support feature that is currently limited to IEI file-systems. All

Rev. 4.26.1

Bug Fixes See MFT Bug Fixes History. All

Rev. 4.26

mlxconfig Removed the --read_only flag from the mlxconfig tool.

General Added support for an additional flash type - Winbond Part No. W25Q256JVFIQ. All

General Removed dependency on Boost library. All

General Added support for VPATH builds. All

General The descriptors for DEB/RPM packages are now configured to include two additional tools: mstreg and mstlink. This results in the addition of build-time dependencies on libexpat1-dev and liblzma-dev . All

Rev. 4.25.1

mlxfwreset Added a query for the last reboot. The " mlxfwreset -d <> q " command now shows the cause for the last reboot, and the number of clock cycles since the last cold reset. All

mlxconfig Added a priority field to the XML header of each TLV in the mlxconfig xml file. The priority possible values are "MLNX", "OEM" and "USER". All

Rev. 4.25.0

General Added MFT package for WinPE running on Arm64 (aarch64) processors. All

Added Sha256 signature to MFT RPM packages in order to allow installation on FIPS (Federal Information Processing Standard) enabled systems. All

mlxconfig Added --read_only as a new flag to the mlxconfig tool. When a query with this flag is enabled, the user is able to see read_only paramters. These parameters are marked with 'RO' in the query. All

mlxfwreset Added support for DGX H100 device reset. All DGX H100 devices reset requests are handled by the mlxfwreset tool. When one of the DGX H100 devices is provided, the tool proceeds to reset all the devices accordingly. As the final step in the reset process, a reboot command is executed, resulting in a reboot of the entire setup. All

mlxlink Added SNR (signal-noise ratio) for the media and host sides of active\optical NDR modules. All

mlxdpa mlxdpa was added the ability to create and sign containers for the addition and removal of certificates. All

mlxdump Starting from this release, the fsdump mode of the mlxdump tool is deprecated. Support will be provided by November 2023. Please use resource-dump with the appropriate segment instead All

Rev. 4.24.0

mlxlink Updated the show_module command output to display RX and TX power in a higher resolution. All

Updated the show_module command output to display new module information fields - Round Trip Latency, Intra-ASIC Latency and Module Datapath Latency. All

General Added support for Microsoft CBL-Mariner Linux Operating System. All

Added a new flag, [--skip_driver] , to allow control of the stop/start driver functionality in reset flow. All