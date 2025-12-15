MFT Release Notes Change Log History
Component/ Tool
Description
Operating System
Rev. 4.34.0-145
nvredfish
Added support for nvredfish tool.
All
mdevices_info
Added
All
mlxconfig
Added support for
All
Added support for
All
mlxlink
Added support for
All
mlxreg
Exposed the syndrome in mlxreg in external MFT package.
All
mlxdpa
Added commands for creating, signing, and removing a single application. Also, added support for
All
Rev. 4.33.0-169
mlxfwmanager
Added the ability to skip firmware update when the target image is already burned on the device and the user used the skip_if_same flag.
Usage:
All
flint
Added support for flint to query firmware images contained within PLDM (.fwpkg) package files.
All
mlxlink
Added support for a new field for --show_module flag.
All
Added support for a new capability to allow the user to configure recovery types using the flag --phy_recovery. The recovery types available are:
All
mlxfwreset
Added support for sync 2 to reset a PCIe switch using a hot reset using the arguments --sync 2 and --method 1.
Linux
Rev. 4.32.0-120
mlxptrace
Added support for --raw_dump flag for mlxptrace utility. This flag allows users to take a raw resource_dump of HW_TRACE segment and translate it to readable traces, as if they ware taken from mlxptrace.
All
flint
Added support for displaying device mode by adding either independent, standalone or unknown mode to the flint hardware query output.
All
Added support for displaying TB/BP bits as-is and for displaying the SRWD bit for specific flash types.
All
Added support for Independent module Stand Alone option. IM SA mode on Moose is enabled.
All
mlxlink
Added support for FEC correctable and FEC uncorrectable errors in mlxlink --port_type PCIE -c.
All
Added support for aggregating module information for all switch ASICs for an aggregated port. This features enables to present a single value for each field instead of presenting for each line separately.
All
Added support for mlxlink port mapping to FNM.
All
Added support for -m options in mlxlink.
All
Added new fields to support the ELS and OE unique characteristics and required telemetry.
All
Added support for a new flag "module_state" with three states (up, down, tg) to allow the user to change the module state.
All
Added a feature to PRBS to support dc_cpl_allow flag to run PRBS on DC coupled links. Getting a DC coupled ports into test\PRBS mode will require the user's approval, to avoid HW life shortage.
All
Added support to display a detailed BER count for each lane.
All
mlxconfig
Rearranged the way BYTE type TLVS are handled in mlxconfig to properly support customization_number.
All
Added support to output configuration to file as JSON.
All
mlxreg
Removed PRM reg index enforcement from mlxreg tool.
All
mlxfwmanager
Added support for flashing firmware binary image stored in a PLDM package for flint and mlxfwmanager tools.
All
mlxptrace
Added support for --raw_dump flag for mlxptrace tool. This feature supports hardware Tracer Dump From Resource Dump.
All
Rev. 4.31.0-149
flint
SECURITY_LOG section was added to image layout. Added FS5_SECURITY_LOG identifier which will be displayed during the command:
All
flint -d <dev> -ocr hw query: Added support for querying BP (Block Protection) and TBS (Top Bottom Selection) in raw, bitwise form.
flint -d <dev> -ocr hw set: Added support for performing partial sets for write protection.
This allows users to set either the TBS bit or the BP bits individually, instead of requiring both to be set simultaneously.
All
Added support for displaying flint query if the device is Socket Direct device (If not - nothing new will be printed).
For BF-3 devices, will also display if aux card is connected.
All
Added support for querying if the Aux card is connected by use of MRSV.two_p_core_active.
This is meaningful only if the case where the two_p_core_active strap is fed from the AUX card plug.
All
mlxdpa
Added support for host ELF file to appear in a format where each DPA app can contain multiple DPA ELFs for different hardware arch versions.
Command:
mst
Added support for creating a planarized mst device file by providing a SystemImageGUID and the 4 lids that share it.
Command:
In case the IB devices were created with mlx5_1, the command should be as follows:
All
mlxconfig, mlxtokengenerator
mlxconfig and mlxtokengenerator support ConnextX-7 and BlueField-3 devices with challenge-based tokens.
All
mlxconfig
Added support to output configuration to file as JSON.
Command:
All
mget_temp
Added support for get temperature tool to mstflint.
All
mlxreg
The tool no longer enforces indexes, indexes that are not specified will be set to zero.
All
General
Added support for RDMA devices modified names.
All
Added support to detect ConnectX location using straps (to allow Same INI for both ConnectX).
All
Rev. 4.30.0
flint
Detect ConnectX location using straps. If a device is multi ASIC system component, display its geographical address to the user.
Example (for a ASIC platform device):
Geographical Address: ASIC 3
Note that for a device that is not multi ASIC system component, no such data will be displayed.
All
Added the option to enable the user to query the certificate status after burning the DPA cert. This tool will print a list of all the certificates and their metadata.
If the command includes cert uidd, the certificate will be written to the provided file.
Command:
All
mlxreg
Added the option
Example:
All
resourceparse/resourcedump
Added the option
Examples:
All
Added the option
All
General
Implemented new reset flow for PCIe Switch and Connect-X devices to reset the device using HOT reset mechanism.
All
Added the option to allow users to burn the QM3 FW on the BMC server using the Redfish interface.
All
Added support for recovering a device from Zombiefish mode. A device in Zombiefish mode exposes the functional device ID (i.e. it looks like a functional device, though it does not have valid firmware running on it).
To recover a device from Zombiefish mode, run the following flint command:
All
Rev. 4.29.0
General
Added a warning message before deprecating the support for OpenSSL engine in the next release.
All
flint
Added support to print new INI version field.
All
mlxtokengenerator
Added support for challenge data from blob file instead of device.
Example of use: "mlxtokengenerator -b <challenge_blob.bin> -k CRCS -t switch -o /tmp/crcs_token.xml generate_token
All
Rev. 4.28
General
Added support for flint query to display the port GUID, node GUID, system GUID, and allocated GUID for devices that are part of a multi-asic system.
All
Expanded the MCC register to include more informative error messages which are relevant for module upgrade flows.
All
Upgraded full OS.
All
Added support for new flag "-s" which allows the user to determine which I2C secondary address to use when running mget_temp tool
All
Added an error message stating that the image/device is encrypting and breaking the flow.
All
Added support in mlxtrace and fwtrace tools to read events in ArcusE.
All
mlxlink
Disabled physical state in optic cables.
All
mlxfwreset
The mlxfwreset tool might fail when using PPC64LE on the RH 8.7 operating system.
All
Changed the default firmware reset to level 3 from level 4 for PCIe devices.
To load new configurations, either execute mlxfwreset level 4 or initiate a cold boot.
All
Rev. 4.27.0-83
General
When using the TACACS protocol to check scripts that are being run during login, the MFT auto-completion generation is activated. The auto-complete files are now available in a separate package, which is an optional installation.
All
Added flint support for querying and upgrading firmware on new modules of part number MMA4Z00-NS.
All
mlxlink
Added mlxlink support for read/write/dump actions via direct EEPROM. This is a Beta level support feature that is currently limited to IEI file-systems.
All
Rev. 4.26.1
Bug Fixes
All
Rev. 4.26
mlxconfig
Removed the
General
Added support for an additional flash type - Winbond Part No. W25Q256JVFIQ.
All
General
Removed dependency on Boost library.
All
General
Added support for VPATH builds.
All
General
The descriptors for DEB/RPM packages are now configured to include two additional tools: mstreg and mstlink. This results in the addition of build-time dependencies on
All
Rev. 4.25.1
mlxfwreset
Added a query for the last reboot. The "
All
mlxconfig
Added a priority field to the XML header of each TLV in the mlxconfig xml file. The priority possible values are "MLNX", "OEM" and "USER".
All
Rev. 4.25.0
General
Added MFT package for WinPE running on Arm64 (aarch64) processors.
All
Added Sha256 signature to MFT RPM packages in order to allow installation on FIPS (Federal Information Processing Standard) enabled systems.
All
mlxconfig
Added --read_only as a new flag to the mlxconfig tool. When a query with this flag is enabled, the user is able to see read_only paramters. These parameters are marked with 'RO' in the query.
All
mlxfwreset
Added support for DGX H100 device reset. All DGX H100 devices reset requests are handled by the mlxfwreset tool. When one of the DGX H100 devices is provided, the tool proceeds to reset all the devices accordingly. As the final step in the reset process, a reboot command is executed, resulting in a reboot of the entire setup.
All
mlxlink
Added SNR (signal-noise ratio) for the media and host sides of active\optical NDR modules.
All
mlxdpa
mlxdpa was added the ability to create and sign containers for the addition and removal of certificates.
All
mlxdump
Starting from this release, the fsdump mode of the mlxdump tool is deprecated. Support will be provided by November 2023. Please use resource-dump with the appropriate segment instead
All
Rev. 4.24.0
mlxlink
Updated the
All
Updated the
All
General
Added support for Microsoft CBL-Mariner Linux Operating System.
All
Added a new flag,
All
fwtrace
Added fwtrace the ability to detect when a token is applied, and work in relevant mode (instead of constantly working in Secure Mode).
All