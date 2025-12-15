NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.34.1-10 LTS (2025 LTS U1)
mlxburn – Firmware Image Generator and Burner

mlxburn is a tool for firmware (FW) image burning to the Flash/EEPROM attached to an NVIDIA device. It can also query for firmware attributes (e.g., firmware version, GUIDs, etc.) and VPD info of adapter cards and switch systems.

mlxburn Synopsis

#mlxburn [-h][-v] <-dev mst-device> <-img_dir img_direcory> [-force][-fwver][-vpd][-vpd_rw][-vpd_prog_rw [-query]

where:

-dev <mst-dev>

Burn the image using the given mst device

-fwver

When a device is given: Display current loaded firmware version.

When a FW file is given (-fw flag): Display the file FW version.Note: The “-fwver” flag is not supported in Connect-IB devices.

-h

Display a short help text

-image <fw-image-file>

Do not generate image. Use the given fw image instead

-striped_image

When specified, generated image will be in striped format, and will indicate that the image is in striped format when queried.

-query

Query the HCA/Switch device for firmware details, e.g. Firmware Version, GUIDs, etc.

In addition to the above flags, Mlxburn can also accept the following flags/options, which are passed to the underlying burning tool:

-banks -use_image_ps -skip_is-mac(s) -guid(s) -sysguid-vsd -ndesc -bsn-pe_i2c -se_i2c -is3_i2c-no -uid(s)-log -blank_guids -flash_params-allow_psid_change -no_flash_verify-use_image_rom -override_cache_replacement-use_image_guids

See the flint tool documentation for HCA/4th gen switches/Bridge burning options.

-v

Print version info and exit

-V <INFORM|WARNING|DEBUG>

Set verbosity level. Default is WARNING

-vpd 1,2

Display the read only section of the PCI VPD (Vital Product Data) of the given device

-vpd_rw1,2

(on Linux only): Display also the read/write section of the PCI VPD of the given device.

Note 1. The VPD query may not be enabled on certain board types. Also, VPD operations are available only for devices with a PCI interface.

Note 2. Running multiple VPD access commands in parallel on the same device, by mlxburn or any other VPD access tool, may cause the commands to fail. VPD access commands should be run one at a time.

Connect-IB, Switch-IB, Switch-IB 2, NVIDIA Spectrum, ConnectX-4, and ConnectX-4 Lx Initial Burning Options

The following options are relevant when generating an image for initial burning. The image contains the VPD and the GUIDs that are in a read-only area on flash.

[ -vpd_r_file <vpd_r_file>] [ -base_guid <GUID>] 

where:

-vpd_r_file <vpd_r_file>

Embed the given VPD Read-Only section in the generated image. The vpd_r_file should contain the vpd read only section and the first dword of the vpd writeable section.

The file is in binary format, and its size must be a multiple of 4 bytes. Please refer to PCI base spec for VPD structure info.

-base_guid <GUID>

Set the given GUID as the image base GUID. The base GUID is used to derive GUIDs and MACs for the HCA ports. It is assumed that 16 GUIDs (base_guid to base_guid + 15) are reserved for the card.

Note: On ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx/ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex, only GUIDs will be derived according to the HCA configuration.

-base_mac <MAC>

Set the given MAC as the image base MAC. The base MAC is used to derive MACs for the HCA ports according to the device configuration (ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx/ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex).

-vsd <string>

Write this string, of up to 208 characters, to VSD section.


Additional mlxburn Options

The following is a list of additional options. Please see mlxfwmanager – Firmware Update and Query Tool for the HCA options.

-banks  -use_image_ps  -skip_is  -mac(s)  -guid(s) -sysguid  -ndesc  -bsn  -use_image_guids  -pe_i2c  -se_i2c  -is3_i2c  -no  -qq  -uid(s)  -log  -blank_guids  -flash_params  -allow_psid_change  -no_flash_verify  -use_image_rom  
-override_cache_replacement  -ocr  -ignore_dev_data  -use_dev_rom  -no_fw_ctrl

Note

The arguments of the -guids and -macs flags must be provided within quotation marks; for example, mlxburn -macs “0002c900001 0002c900002”.


Examples of mlxburn Usage

Query for firmware attributes (e.g., firmware version, GUIDs, etc.):

# mlxburn  -d /dev/mst/mt4129_pciconf0  query 
-I- Image type:            FS4
-I- FW Version:            28.45.0376
-I- FW Release Date:       15.4.2025
-I- Product Version:       28.45.0376
-I- Rom Info:              type=UEFI version=14.38.14 cpu=AMD64,AARCH64
-I-                        type=PXE version=3.7.500 cpu=AMD64
-I- Description:           UID                GuidsNumber
-I- Base GUID:             N/A                     8
-I- Base MAC:              N/A                     8
-I- Image VSD:             N/A
-I- Device VSD:            N/A
-I- PSID:                  MT_0000000851
-I- Security Attributes:   secure-fw


VPD read:

# mlxburn -d /dev/mst/mt4123_pciconf0 -vpd_rw
 
  VPD-KEYWORD    DESCRIPTION             VALUE                     
  -----------    -----------             -----                     
Read Only Section:
 
  PN             Part Number             MCX653106A-HDAT           
  EC             Revision                A1                        
  V2             N/A                     MCX653106A-HDAT           
  SN             Serial Number           MT1836X04719              
  V3             N/A                     0                               
  VA             N/A                     MLX:MN=MLNX:CSKU=V2:UUID=V3:PCI=V0:MODL=CX653106A      
  V0             Misc Info               PCIeGen4 x16              
  VU             N/A                     MT1836X04719MLNXS0D0F0    
  RV             Checksum Complement     0xc0                      
  IDTAG          Board Id                CX653106A - ConnectX-6 QSFP56                                                                                                                                                         
 
Read Write Section:

# mlxburn vpd -d /dev/mst/mt4123_pciconf0
 
  VPD-KEYWORD    DESCRIPTION             VALUE                     
  -----------    -----------             -----                     
Read Only Section:
 
  PN             Part Number             MCX653106A-HDAT           
  EC             Revision                A1                        
  V2             N/A                     MCX653106A-HDAT           
  SN             Serial Number           MT1836X04719              
  V3             N/A                     0                               
  VA             N/A                     MLX:MN=MLNX:CSKU=V2:UUID=V3:PCI=V0:MODL=CX653106A      
  V0             Misc Info               PCIeGen4 x16              
  VU             N/A                     MT1836X04719MLNXS0D0F0    
  RV             Checksum Complement     0xc0                      
  IDTAG          Board Id                CX653106A - ConnectX-6 QSFP56


Burning bin file using mlxburn:

# mlxburn -d /dev/mst/mt4131_pciconf0 -i cx8.bin -y


Detecting and burning the suitable bin file from a dir of several bin files:

# mlxburn -d /dev/mst/mt4131_pciconf0 -img_dir /tmp/s -y


To Query fw version of the given device:

# mlxburn -d /dev/mst/mt4115_pciconf0 -fwver
-I- FW Version: 12.28.2006


Exit Return Values

The following exit values are returned:

  • 0 - successful completion

  • >0 - an error occurred
