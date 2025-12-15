mlxdpa – DPA Applications Sign Tool

The mlxdpa tool allows the user to sign DPA applications, which are given to the tool as part of a Host ELF file.

It also supports creation, signing, and removal of single applications.

In addition, mlxdpa allows the user to add or remove certificates from the DPA device — this is done by creating certificate containers and signing them.

The tool generates the signatures using a provided private key PEM file.

Tool Requirements:

Supported operating systems: Linux

Supported platforms: x86-64, arm64

mlxdpa Synopsis

Sign Host ELF using PEM file

Copy Copied! # mlxdpa --host_elf <ELF file> --cert_chain <certificate chain> --private_key <key .pem file> --output_file <output file path> sign_dpa_apps

Create upload container for single app

Copy Copied! mlxdpa -s /tmp/singleApp.elf --life_cycle_priority OEM -m /tmp/appmetadata.yaml --manifest /tmp/manifest.bin -o /tmp/single_app.bin create_single_dpa_app

Sign upload container for single app using PEM file

Copy Copied! mlxdpa -s /tmp/single_app.bin -c /tmp/chain.cert -p /tmp/p_key.pem [--cert_chain_count 5 ] --life_cycle_priority OEM -o /tmp/signed_single_app.bin sign_single_dpa_app

Query manifest from single elf

Copy Copied! mlxdpa -s /tmp/singleApp.elf -o /tmp/manifest.bin query_manifest

Create Dpa app removal container

Copy Copied! mlxdpa --dpa_app_uuid 7c0ab0fc-082e-11ee-bd9d-e43d1a1f06ae -o /tmp/dpa_app_removal_container.bin --life_cycle_priority OEM create_dpa_app_removal

Sign Dpa app removal container

Copy Copied! mlxdpa --dpa_app_removal_container /tmp/dpa_app_removal_container.bin --keypair_uuid 3c8f46b2-159f-11ee-9ac4-e43d1a1f06ae -p /tmp/p_key.pem-o /tmp/signed_dpa_app_removal_container.bin --life_cycle_priority OEM sign_dpa_app_removal

Where:

-e|--host_elf Path to the Host ELF file containing DPA applications -c|--cert_chain Path to a certificate chain file to embed in the crypto data -p|--private_key Path to a private key PEM file for signature generation -o|--output_file Path to output signed Host ELF -h|--help Show help message -v|--version Show tool version --cert_chain_count <Hex number> Number of certificates in the provided certificate chain --dpa_app_removal_container <Path> Path to a dpa app removal container to sign --manifest <Manifest> Path to the manifest file -m|--app_metadata <App Metadata> Path to the app metadata yaml file -s|--single_app <Single App> Path to the single app file

Creating a Certificate Container

Container for adding a certificate:

Copy Copied! mlxdpa --cert_container_type add -c <.DER formatted certificate> -o <output path> --life_cycle_priority <Nvidia,OEM,User> create_cert_container

Container for removing a certificate:

Copy Copied! mlxdpa --cert_container_type remove [--cert_uuid <uuid of the certificate for removal>] [--remove_all_certs] -o <output path> --life_cycle_priority <Nvidia,OEM,User> create_cert_container

Create a certificate upload container with the keep_sig flag

Copy Copied! mlxdpa --cert_container_type add -c /tmp/cert.der -o /tmp/cert_container.bin --life_cycle_priority OEM --keep_sig create_cert_container

Create certificate upload container with nvidia_signed_oem flag

Copy Copied! mlxdpa --cert_container_type add -c /tmp/cert.der -o /tmp/cert_container.bin --nvidia_signed_oem create_cert_container

Signing a Certificate Container

Container for adding a certificate:

Copy Copied! mlxdpa --cert_container <container> -p < private key pem file> --keypair_uuid <uuid> --cert_uuid <uuid> --life_cycle_priority <Nvidia,OEM,User> -o <output path> sign_cert_container

Container for removing a certificate:

Copy Copied! mlxdpa --cert_container <container> -p < private key pem file> --keypair_uuid <uuid> --life_cycle_priority <Nvidia,OEM,User> -o <output path> sign_cert_container

Where: