NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.34.1-10 LTS (2025 LTS U1)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Firmware Management  NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.34.1-10 LTS (2025 LTS U1)  mlxfwstress Utility

On This Page

mlxfwstress Utility

Note

The tool can support new devices only once the tool is upgraded to its latest version.

mlxfwstress enables/disables various firmware stress flows. It can work in multiple modes:

  • Enable/disable a specific set of stress types

  • Clear all stress types

  • Random mode:

    • Single mode - choose one stress type in each iteration and enable/disable it

    • Wild-mode- choose multiple stress types in each iteration and enable/disable them

Each time a stress type is chosen in a random iteration, the opposite operation is done on it (e.g., if a stress type is turned on, in the next iteration it will be turned off and vice versa).

  • Toggle mode:

    • Turns on and off the list of stress types alternating. Can be used with iterations.

      Note

      To disable a stressor while in toggling mode, first you must disable the mlxfwstress tool, and only after that disable the stressor.

  • Clear semaphore:

mlxfwstress Synopsis

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# mlxfwstress [-d|--dev <DeviceName>] [-h|--help] [-v|--version] [-o|--operation <Operation>] [--rand-mode <Random mode>] [-t|--stress-type <Stress type>] [--iterations <Iterations>] [--stress-delay <Stress delay>] [--max-rand-on <Max rand on>] [--hang-type <Hang type>] [--seed <seed>] [--toggle-time <x,y>]

where:

-d|--dev <DeviceName>

Perform operation for a specified device

-h|--help

Show this message and exit

-v|--version

Show the executable version and exit

-o|--operation <Operation>

Choose operation: on, off, clear_all, random query, clear_semaphore

--rand-mode <Random mode>

Choose a random mode: single, wild

-t|--stress-type <Stress type>

Specify a list of stress types separated by comma. (See Stress Types.)

--iterations <Iterations>

Specify the number of iterations.

--stress-delay <Stress delay>

Specify the stress delay in seconds (can be float).

Note: Some stress flows may take more time.

Recommended values: 0-1

--max-rand-on <Max rand on>

Specify the maximal time a stress is allowed to be on in random mode in seconds.

Recommended values (0,1]

Default is 1

--hang-type <Hang type>

Specify a list of hang types separated by comma. (See Hang Types.)

--seed <seed>

Specify the seed for the random.

--toggle-time <x,y>

Toggle time after off, both in seconds (can be float). If y is not supplied the tool will use equal values for x and y

Turning On Stress Types

To turn on a specific stress type:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
 mlxfwstress -d /dev/mst/mt4129_pciconf0 -o on -t INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_1
-------------------------------------------------
Operation: [ON]
-------------------------------------------------
Turning ON stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_1		-PASSED

To turn on a set of stress types:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
mlxfwstress -d /dev/mst/mt4129_pciconf0 -o on -t INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_1,INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_2
-------------------------------------------------
Operation: [ON]
-------------------------------------------------
Turning ON stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_1		-PASSED
Turning ON stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_2		-PASSED

To turn on all the available stress types:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
mlxfwstress -d mt4119_pciconf0 -t ALL -o on
Random seed: [1587969653]
-------------------------------------------------
Operation:         [ON]
-------------------------------------------------
Turning ON stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_CQ                         -PASSED
Turning ON stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_GENERAL_1                  -PASSED
Turning ON stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_QP                         -PASSED
Turning ON stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_1                       -PASSED
Turning ON stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_2                       -PASSED
Turning ON stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_3                       -PASSED
Turning ON stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_4                       -PASSED
Turning ON stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_5                       -PASSED
Turning ON stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_SX1                        -PASSED
Turning ON stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_SX2                        -PASSED
Turning ON stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_SX3                        -PASSED


Turning Off Stress Types

To turn off a specific stress type:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
mlxfwstress -d mt4129_pciconf0 -o off -t  INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_1		
-------------------------------------------------
Operation: [OFF]
-------------------------------------------------
Turning OFF stress type:  INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_1		 -PASSED

To turn off a set of stress types:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
mlxfwstress -d mt4129_pciconf0 -o off -t INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_1,INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_2
-------------------------------------------------
Operation: [OFF]
-------------------------------------------------
Turning OFF stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_1-PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_2-PASSED


Querying the Stress Types

To query the state of all stress types:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
mlxfwstress -d mt4117_pciconf0 -o query -t ALL
-------------------------------------------------
Operation:         [QUERY]
-------------------------------------------------
Querying stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_CQ  		-ENABLED
Querying stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_GENERAL_1	-ENABLED
Querying stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_QP  		-ENABLED
Querying stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_1		-ENABLED
Querying stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_2		-ENABLED
Querying stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_3		-ENABLED
Querying stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_4		-ENABLED
Querying stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_5		-NOT SUPPORTED
Querying stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_SX1 		-ENABLED
Querying stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_SX2 		-ENABLED
Querying stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_SX3 		-ENABLED


Hang Types

ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx/ConnectX-5/ConnectX-6/ConnectX-6Lx/ConnectX-7/ConnectX-8 Adapter Cards Hang Types

The following are the hang types available for ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx/ConnectX-5/ConnectX6/ConnectX-6lx/ConnectX-7/ConnectX-8 adapter cards:

Category

Stress Type

Description

Notes

Hang FW/HW

FFSER

Initialize FaultInjector object

  • This hang type is supported in BlueField-2 device only.

  • No extra flag is required.

STOP_RX_PER_PRIO1

This type requires the following extra flags:

  • vl_mask - 16 bit

  • port_num - 8 bit

Copy
Copied!
            

            
mlxfwstress -d  mt4115_pciconf0 -o on --hang-type STOP_RX_PER_PRIO --extra %STOP_RX_PER_PRIO[0x00100FF]
Random seed: [1588056318]
-------------------------------------------------
Operation:         [ON]
-------------------------------------------------
Turning ON hang type: STOP_RX_PER_PRIO              		-PASSED

To turn this Hang Type, the command must be executed in the following format:

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
mlxfwstress -d mt4115_pciconf0 -o on --hang-type STOP_RX_PER_PRIO --extra % STOP_RX_PER_PRIO [0x000100FF]
output:
Random seed: [1573642282]
-------------------------------------------------
Operation: [ON]
-------------------------------------------------
Turning ON hang type: STOP_RX_PER_PRIO-PASSED


Querying the Hang Types

To query the state of all hang types:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
mlxfwstress -d mt4103_pciconf0 -o query --hang-type ALL
-------------------------------------------------
Operation: [QUERY]
-------------------------------------------------
Querying hang type: Sx1 -ENABLED
Querying hang type: Rx1 -ENABLED
Querying hang type: Tx -ENABLED
Querying hang type: Rx -ENABLED


Clearing all Stress/Hang Types

To clear all stress/hang types:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
mlxfwstress -d mt4129_pciconf0  -o clear_all
-------------------------------------------------
Operation:         [CLEAR_ALL]
-------------------------------------------------
Turning OFF hang type: FFSER                         		-NOT SUPPORTED
Turning OFF stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_CQ  		-PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_GENERAL_1		-PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_QP  		-PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_1		-PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_2		-PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_3		-PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_4		-PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_RX_5		-PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_SX1 		-PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_SX2 		-PASSED
Turning OFF stress type: INVALIDATE_INTERNAL_CACHE_SX3 		-PASSED

Random Operation

There are two random modes you can choose from:

  • Single - gives a set of stress types, in each iteration one stress type is chosen an toggled ON/OFF according to his current state

  • Wild - gives a set of stress types, in each iteration a random subset of stress types is chosen and toggled ON/OFF according to their current state

Setting the Random Mode for the Stress Types

To set the Single Mode:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
mlxfwstress -d mt4103_pciconf0 -o random --rand-mode single -t STOP_CE_INSTAGE_EQE --stress-delay 0.2 --iterations 10
-------------------------------------------------
Operation: [RANDOM]
-------------------------------------------------
#############################################
Random:
Iterations delay: 0.2 [sec]
Iterations number: 10
Max on time: 1 [sec]
#############################################
RANDOM ITERATION: [1]
[stop_ce_instage_eqe]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 0 [ms]
RANDOM ITERATION: [2]
[stop_ce_instage_eqe]: [OFF], duration since last operation: 200 [ms]
RANDOM ITERATION: [3]
[stop_ce_instage_eqe]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 201 [ms]
RANDOM ITERATION: [4]
[stop_ce_instage_eqe]: [OFF], duration since last operation: 200 [ms]
RANDOM ITERATION: [5]
[stop_ce_instage_eqe]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 200 [ms]
RANDOM ITERATION: [6]
[stop_ce_instage_eqe]: [OFF], duration since last operation: 201 [ms]
RANDOM ITERATION: [7]
[stop_ce_instage_eqe]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 200 [ms]
RANDOM ITERATION: [8]
[stop_ce_instage_eqe]: [OFF], duration since last operation: 201 [ms]
RANDOM ITERATION: [9]
[stop_ce_instage_eqe]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 200 [ms]
Turning OFF stress type: stop_ce_instage_eqe
RANDOM ITERATION: [10]
[stop_ce_instage_eqe]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 200 [ms]
=======================================================
Turning off all stress types after random:
Turning OFF stress type: stop_ce_instage_eqe

  • As seen in the example above, after the specified number of iterations, the tool turns off all the stress types.

  • The default value for stress-delay is 1 second.

  • If no number of iterations was supplied then the user is expected to stop the tool with ctrl+c. The tool turns off all the stress types.

To set the Wild Mode:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
mlxfwstress -d mt4103_pciconf0 -o random --rand-mode wild -t ALL --stress-delay 0.2 --max-rand-on 1 --iterations 5
-------------------------------------------------
Operation: [RANDOM]
-------------------------------------------------
#############################################
Random:
Iterations delay: 0.2 [sec]
Iterations number: 5
Max on time: 1 [sec]
#############################################
 
RANDOM ITERATION: [1]
[stop_ce_instage_eqe]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 0 [ms]
[stop_sxp_vl_arb_port2]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 0 [ms]
[stop_edbh]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 0 [ms]
[stop_idbh]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 0 [ms]
[stop_qpc_miss_machine_0]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 0 [ms]
[stop_qpc_miss_machine_3]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 0 [ms]
[lock_cegw]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 0 [ms]
[lock_obgw_tcu]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 0 [ms]
[lock_qpcgw_rx]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 0 [ms]
[lock_semaphore_ipc_sx1]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 0 [ms]
 
RANDOM ITERATION: [2]
[stop_sxp_vl_arb_port1]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 0 [ms]
[stop_edbh]: [OFF], duration since last operation: 203 [ms]
[stop_idbh]: [OFF], duration since last operation: 203 [ms]
[stop_qpc_miss_machine_3]: [OFF], duration since last operation: 202 [ms]
[lock_cegw]: [OFF], duration since last operation: 202 [ms]
[lock_obgw_tpt]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 0 [ms]
[lock_obgw_tcu]: [OFF], duration since last operation: 203 [ms]
[lock_semaphore_ipc_rx0]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 0 [ms]
[lock_semaphore_ipc_rx1]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 0 [ms]
[lock_semaphore_ipc_ldb]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 0 [ms]
 
RANDOM ITERATION: [3]
[stop_ce_instage_eqe]: [OFF], duration since last operation: 406 [ms]
[stop_sxp_vl_arb_port2]: [OFF], duration since last operation: 406 [ms]
[stop_edbh]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 203 [ms]
[stop_idbh]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 203 [ms]
[stop_qpc_miss_machine_0]: [OFF], duration since last operation: 406 [ms]
[stop_qpc_miss_machine_2]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 0 [ms]
[lock_obgw_tpt]: [OFF], duration since last operation: 203 [ms]
[lock_obgw_sxd]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 0 [ms]
[lock_semaphore_ipc_sx1]: [OFF], duration since last operation: 405 [ms]
[lock_semaphore_ipc_ldb]: [OFF], duration since last operation: 203 [ms]
 
RANDOM ITERATION: [4]
[stop_sxp_vl_arb_port2]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 203 [ms]
[stop_edbh]: [OFF], duration since last operation: 202 [ms]
[stop_idbh]: [OFF], duration since last operation: 202 [ms]
[stop_qpc_miss_machine_1]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 0 [ms]
[stop_qpc_miss_machine_3]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 406 [ms]
[lock_obgw_tpt]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 202 [ms]
[lock_obgw_tcu]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 406 [ms]
[lock_obgw_sxd]: [OFF], duration since last operation: 203 [ms]
[lock_semaphore_ipc_sx1]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 203 [ms]
[lock_semaphore_ipc_rx1]: [OFF], duration since last operation: 406 [ms]
[invalidate_caches]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 0 [ms]
 
Turning OFF stress type: stop_sxp_vl_arb_port1
Turning OFF stress type: stop_sxp_vl_arb_port2
Turning OFF stress type: stop_qpc_miss_machine_1
Turning OFF stress type: stop_qpc_miss_machine_2
Turning OFF stress type: stop_qpc_miss_machine_3
Turning OFF stress type: lock_obgw_tpt
Turning OFF stress type: lock_obgw_tcu
Turning OFF stress type: lock_qpcgw_rx
Turning OFF stress type: lock_semaphore_ipc_sx1
Turning OFF stress type: lock_semaphore_ipc_rx0
Turning OFF stress type: invalidate_caches
 
RANDOM ITERATION: [5]
[stop_sxp_vl_arb_port2]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 202 [ms]
[stop_idbh]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 322 [ms]
[lock_obgw_tpt]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 202 [ms]
[lock_obgw_tcu]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 202 [ms]
[lock_qpcgw_rx]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 202 [ms]
[invalidate_caches]: [ON] , duration since last operation: 202 [ms]
=======================================================
Turning off all stress types after random:
 
Turning OFF stress type: stop_sxp_vl_arb_port2
Turning OFF stress type: stop_idbh
Turning OFF stress type: lock_obgw_tpt
Turning OFF stress type: lock_obgw_tcu
Turning OFF stress type: lock_qpcgw_rx
Turning OFF stress type: invalidate_caches


© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Dec 15, 2025
content here