mlxtokengenerator - Token Creation Tool
The mlxtokengenerator tool allows the user to create Token XML files automatically. The Token XML file will be filled with all the required data. The generated Token XML file is ready to be used for sign and installation commands.
# mlxtokengenerator [Options] <commands>
where:
-d|--dev <device>
Performs operation for a specified mst device
-t|–-device_type <Switch/HCA/LinkX>
Mst device type
-k|--token_type <CS/DBG/CRCS/CRDT/RMCS/RMDT>
Token type
-o|--output_file <Path>
Path to output Token XML file
-f|--debug_fw <Path>
Path to debug fw file
-n| --nested_token
Get nested token for Retimer
-e|--nested_debug_fw
Path to debug fw file for Retimer nested token
-p|--tokens_dir <Path>
Path to a directory of tokens for aggregation
-v|--version
Displays version info
-h|--help
Displays help message
-s|--i2c_secondary <i2c_secondary>
I2C secondary address
--b|--blob
Path to challenge blob file (relevant for CRCS/CRDT token types)
Examples:
To create a CS token:
# mlxtokengenerator -d /dev/mst/mt4123_pciconf0 -k CS -t HCA -o /tmp/cs_token.xml generate_token
To create a DBG token:
# mlxtokengenerator -d /dev/mst/mt4123_pciconf0 -k DBG -t HCA -f /tmp/dbg_fw.bin -o /tmp/dbg_token.xml generate_token
To create a CRDT token with nested Retimer:
# mlxtokengenerator -d mt54004_pciconf0_cable_1 -k CRDT -t LinkX -debug_fw /tmp/dbg_fw.bin --nested_debug_fw /tmp/retimer_dbg_fw.bin --nested_token -o /tmp/dbg_token.xml generate_token
To create challenge based tokens with blob option
# mlxtokengenerator -b <bllob_file> -k CRCS -t HCA -o <out.xml> generate_token