mlxtokengenerator - Token Creation Tool

The mlxtokengenerator tool allows the user to create Token XML files automatically. The Token XML file will be filled with all the required data. The generated Token XML file is ready to be used for sign and installation commands.

mlxtokengenerator Synopsis

# mlxtokengenerator [Options] <commands>

where:

-d|--dev <device>

Performs operation for a specified mst device

-t|–-device_type <Switch/HCA/LinkX>

Mst device type

-k|--token_type <CS/DBG/CRCS/CRDT/RMCS/RMDT>

Token type

-o|--output_file <Path>

Path to output Token XML file

-f|--debug_fw <Path>

Path to debug fw file

-n| --nested_token

Get nested token for Retimer

-e|--nested_debug_fw

Path to debug fw file for Retimer nested token

-p|--tokens_dir <Path>

Path to a directory of tokens for aggregation

-v|--version

Displays version info

-h|--help

Displays help message

-s|--i2c_secondary <i2c_secondary>

I2C secondary address

--b|--blob

Path to challenge blob file (relevant for CRCS/CRDT token types)

Examples:

To create a CS token:

# mlxtokengenerator -d /dev/mst/mt4123_pciconf0 -k CS -t HCA -o /tmp/cs_token.xml generate_token

To create a DBG token:

# mlxtokengenerator -d /dev/mst/mt4123_pciconf0 -k DBG -t HCA -f /tmp/dbg_fw.bin -o /tmp/dbg_token.xml generate_token

To create a CRDT token with nested Retimer:

# mlxtokengenerator -d mt54004_pciconf0_cable_1 -k CRDT -t LinkX -debug_fw /tmp/dbg_fw.bin --nested_debug_fw /tmp/retimer_dbg_fw.bin --nested_token -o /tmp/dbg_token.xml generate_token

To create challenge based tokens with blob option

# mlxtokengenerator -b <bllob_file> -k CRCS -t HCA -o <out.xml> generate_token

