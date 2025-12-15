Secure host is the general term for the capability of a device to protect itself and the subnet from malicious software through mechanisms such as blocking access of untrusted entities to the device configuration registers, directly (through pci_cr or pci_conf) and indirectly (through MADs).

When Secure Host is enabled, host is blocked from performing firmware updates and setting non-volatile configurations.

Note The supported opcodes of secure_host register by flint tool is setting/unsettling the lock.

Warning WARNING: Once a hardware access key is set, the hardware can be accessed only after the correct key is provided.

If a key is lost, please refer to Key Loss Recovery.