Using mlxconfig

Auto negotiation modes is displayed at mlxconfig available configuration menu (Using <i> command).

In order to set non-volatile auto negotiation mode through mlxconfig, use the following command line:

Copy Copied! # mlxconfig -d <device> set [PHY_AUTO_NEG_P1=<auto_negotiation_mode>] [PHY_AUTO_NEG_P2=<auto_negotiation_mode>]

Example: Configuring both ports with auto negotiation enabled:

Copy Copied! # mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt4129_pciconf0 set PHY_AUTO_NEG_P1= 1 PHY_AUTO_NEG_P2= 1 Device # 1 : ---------- Device type: ConnectX7 Name: CX713106AE-HEA_QP1_Ax Description: NVIDIA ConnectX- 7 HHHL adapter Card; 200GbE ( default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe 5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Capable; IPN for internal use Device: /dev/mst/mt4129_pciconf0 Configurations: Next Boot New PHY_AUTO_NEG_P1 DEVICE_DEFAULT( 0 ) AUTO_NEG_ENABLED( 1 ) PHY_AUTO_NEG_P2 DEVICE_DEFAULT( 0 ) AUTO_NEG_ENABLED( 1 ) Apply new Configuration? (y/n) [n] : y Applying... Done! -I- Please reboot machine to load new configurations.





Speed rate mask enables masking device's available speeds in all link operational modes.

Speed masking requires defining the speed rate mask and enabling speed override configuration.

In order to set non-volatile speed rate mask through mlxconfig, verify first that override mask is enabled using the following command:

Copy Copied! # mlxconfig -d <device> set [PHY_RATE_MASK_OVERRIDE_P1=<True|False>] [PHY_RATE_MASK_OVERRIDE_P2=<True|False>]

Example: Enabling both ports' speed mask override:

Copy Copied! # mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt4129_pciconf0 set PHY_RATE_MASK_OVERRIDE_P1= 1 PHY_RATE_MASK_OVERRIDE_P2= 1 Device # 1 : ---------- Device type: ConnectX7 Name: CX713106AE-HEA_QP1_Ax Description: NVIDIA ConnectX- 7 HHHL adapter Card; 200GbE ( default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe 5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Capable; IPN for internal use Device: /dev/mst/mt4129_pciconf0 Configurations: Next Boot New PHY_RATE_MASK_OVERRIDE_P1 False( 0 ) True( 1 ) PHY_RATE_MASK_OVERRIDE_P2 False( 0 ) True( 1 ) Apply new Configuration? (y/n) [n] : y Applying... Done! -I- Please reboot machine to load new configurations.

Configure the wanted speed mask using the following command:

Copy Copied! # mlxconfig -d <device> set [PHY_RATE_MASK_P1=<rate_mask>] [PHY_RATE_MASK_P2=<rate_mask>]

The rate mask mapping is displayed at mlxconfig available configuration menu (Using <i> command).

Example: Enabling both ports to support CAUI-4 / 100GBASE-CR4 only:

Copy Copied! # mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt4129_pciconf0 set PHY_RATE_MASK_P1= 0x200 PHY_RATE_MASK_P2= 0x200 Device # 1 : ---------- Device type: ConnectX7 Name: CX713106AE-HEA_QP1_Ax Description: NVIDIA ConnectX- 7 HHHL adapter Card; 200GbE ( default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe 5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Capable; IPN for internal use Device: /dev/mst/mt4129_pciconf0 Configurations: Next Boot New PHY_RATE_MASK_P1 0 0x200 ( 512 ) PHY_RATE_MASK_P2 0 0x200 ( 512 ) Apply new Configuration? (y/n) [n] : y Applying... Done! -I- Please reboot machine to load new configurations.





Customizes FEC configuration of the port.

Detailed information on FEC modes is displayed at mlxconfig available configuration menu (Using

In order to set non-volatile FEC mode through mlxconfig, use the following command line:

Copy Copied! # mlxconfig -d <device> set [PHY_FEC_OVERRIDE_P1=<fec_mode>] [PHY_FEC_OVERRIDE_P2=<fec_mode>]

Example: Setting FEC mode disabled DME, RS FEC for 25G/50G/100G for both port: