NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Documentation Rev 5.4-3.0.3.0
Release Notes Update History

Revision

Date

Description

5.4-3.0.3.0

October 24, 2021

Initial release of this document version.
Warning

As of MLNX_OFED version v5.1-0.6.6.0, the following are no longer supported.

  • ConnectX-3

  • ConnectX-3 Pro

  • Connect-IB

  • RDMA experimental verbs libraries (mlnx_lib)

To utilize the above devices/libraries, refer to version 4.9 long-term support (LTS).

Release Notes contain the following sections:

Supported NICs Speeds

The Linux Driver operates across all NVIDIA network adapter solutions supporting the following uplinks to servers:

Uplink/NICs

Driver Name

Uplink Speed

BlueField-2

mlx5

  • InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2

BlueField

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE

ConnectX-6 Dx

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE2

ConnectX-6 Lx

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2

ConnectX-6

  • InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE2

ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE

ConnectX-4 Lx

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE

ConnectX-4

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 56GbE1, 100GbE

  1. 56GbE is an NVIDIA proprietary link speed and can be achieved while connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to
    NVIDIA SX10XX switch series or when connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to another NVIDIA adapter card.

  2. Supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes.

Package Contents

Package

Revision

Licenses

ar_mgr

1.0-5.9.1.MLNX20210811.gb359a4e.54303

NVIDIA Confidential and Proprietary

clusterkit

1.4.390-1.54303

BSD

dapl

2.1.10.1.mlnx-OFED.4.9.0.1.4.54303

Dual GPL/BSD/CPL

dpcp

1.1.13-1.54303

Proprietary

dump_pr

1.0-5.9.1.MLNX20210811.gb359a4e.54303

GPLv2 or BSD

fabric-collector

1.1.0.MLNX20170103.89bb2aa-0.1.54303

GPLv2 or BSD

hcoll

4.7.3199-1.54303

Proprietary

ibdump

6.0.0-1.54303

BSD2+GPL2

ibsim

0.10-1.54303

GPLv2 or BSD

ibutils2

2.1.1-0.136.MLNX20210617.g4883fca.54303

NVIDIA Confidential and Proprietary

iser

5.4-OFED.5.4.3.0.1.1

GPLv2

isert

5.4-OFED.5.4.3.0.1.1

GPLv2

kernel-mft

4.17.2-12

Dual BSD/GPL

knem

1.1.4.90mlnx1-OFED.5.1.2.5.0.1

BSD and GPLv2

libvma

9.3.1-1

GPLv2 or BSD

libxlio

1.0.6-1

GPLv2 or BSD

mlnx-dpdk

20.11.0-1.54303

BSD-3-Clause AND GPL-2.0-only AND LGPL-2.1-only

mlnx-en

5.4-3.0.3.0.g178e2ef

GPLv2

mlnx-ethtool

5.13-1.54303

GPL

mlnx-iproute2

5.11.0-1.54303

GPL

mlnx-nfsrdma

5.4-OFED.5.4.3.0.1.1

GPLv2

mlnx-nvme

5.4-OFED.5.4.3.0.1.1

GPLv2

mlnx-ofa_kernel

5.4-OFED.5.4.3.0.3.1

GPLv2

mlnx-tools

5.2.0-0.54303

GPLv2

mpi-selector

1.0.3-1.54303

BSD

mpitests

3.2.20-5d20b49.54303

BSD

mstflint

4.16.0-1.54303

GPL/BSD

multiperf

3.0-0.14.g5f0fd0e.54303

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later

ofed-docs

5.4-OFED.5.4.3.0.3

GPL/BSD

ofed-scripts

5.4-OFED.5.4.3.0.3

GPL/BSD

openmpi

4.1.2a1-1.54303

BSD

opensm

5.9.1.MLNX20210811.517c4ae-0.1.54303

GPLv2 or BSD

openvswitch

2.14.1-1.54303

ASL 2.0 and LGPLv2+ and SISSL

perftest

4.5-0.6.gbb9a707.54303

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later

rdma-core

54mlnx1-1.54303

GPLv2 or BSD

rshim

2.0.6-1.ga97dc5d

GPLv2

sharp

2.5.1.MLNX20210812.e3c2616-1.54303

Proprietary

sockperf

3.7-0.gita1e8e835a689.54303

BSD

srp

5.4-OFED.5.4.3.0.1.1

GPLv2

ucx

1.11.1-1.54303

BSD

xpmem

2.6.3-2.54303

GPLv2 and LGPLv2.1
