MLNXSM (InfiniBand Subnet Manager) Utility Release Notes v5.17.2 LTS
Info

This is a long-term support (LTS) release. LTS is the practice of maintaining a software product for an extended period of time (up to three years) to help increase product stability. LTS releases include bug fixes and security patches.

Release Notes Update History

Revision

Date

Description

5.17.2

June 30, 2024

Initial release of this Release Notes version. This version introduces Bug Fixes.

Overview

MLNXSM is an InfiniBand Subnet Manager and Subnet Administrator based on OpenSM.

Software Download

Please visit InfiniBand Management Tools page.

Packages

Package

Version

MLNX_OFED

23.10-3.x.x.x

UFM

6.15.x

