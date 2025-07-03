MLNXSM (InfiniBand Subnet Manager) Utility Release Notes v5.21.12 LTS
Info
This is a long-term support (LTS) release. LTS is the practice of maintaining a software product for an extended period of time (up to three years) to help increase product stability. LTS releases include bug fixes and security patches.
Release Notes Update History
Revision
Date
Description
5.21.12
July 03, 2025
Initial release of this Release Notes version. This version introduces Changes and New Features and Bug Fixes.
Overview
MLNXSM is an InfiniBand Subnet Manager and Subnet Administrator based on OpenSM.
Software Download
Please visit InfiniBand Management Tools page.
Packages
Package
Version
MLNX_OFED
24.10.3
UFM
6.19.4
DOCA-HOST
2.9.3-0.2.2