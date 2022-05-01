MMA1B00-B150D 40GbE QSFP+ MMF Transceiver Product Specifications

Introduction
NVIDIA® MMA1B00-B150D is a 4-channel, pluggable, QSFP+ VCSEL-based (Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser) optical transceiver, designed for use in 40Gb/s Ethernet (40GbE) networks operating at 4x10.3125Gb/s. This transceiver incorporates Mellanox integrated circuit technology, which combines high performance at low power. The transceiver operates over parallel multi-mode fiber (MMF), using a nominal wavelength of 850nm, and is SFF-8436 compliant.
The MMA1B00-B150D transceiver has a standard QSFP+ connector on the electrical side towards the host system for power, control/monitoring and high-speed data. The optical interface is composed of four optical channels/fibers in each direction, intended for a parallel MMF cable via a standard MPO connector. The transceiver can operate 10.3125Gb/s without retiming.
The transceiver provides digital diagnostic monitoring of supply voltage, temperature, transmit/receive power, and VCSEL bias.
Rigorous production testing ensures the best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.
Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels and colors may vary.
Key Features
40GbE (4x10GbE) Ethernet
Programmable Tx input equalizer
Programmable Rx output amplitude
Programmable Rx output emphasis
SFF-8436 compliant QSFP+
Single 3.3V supply
QSFP+ power class 1
Class 1 laser safety
Up to 150m on OM4 and 100m on OM3 multi-mode fiber
Digital diagnostic monitoring (DDM)
Hot pluggable
RoHS compliant
IEEE 802.3 40GBASE-SR4 compliant
SFF-8436 compliant I2C management interface