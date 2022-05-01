MMA1B00-B150D 40GbE QSFP+ MMF Transceiver Product Specifications

NVIDIA® MMA1B00-B150D is a 4-channel, pluggable, QSFP+ VCSEL-based (Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser) optical transceiver, designed for use in 40Gb/s Ethernet (40GbE) networks operating at 4x10.3125Gb/s. This transceiver incorporates Mellanox integrated circuit technology, which combines high performance at low power. The transceiver operates over parallel multi-mode fiber (MMF), using a nominal wavelength of 850nm, and is SFF-8436 compliant.

The MMA1B00-B150D transceiver has a standard QSFP+ connector on the electrical side towards the host system for power, control/monitoring and high-speed data. The optical interface is composed of four optical channels/fibers in each direction, intended for a parallel MMF cable via a standard MPO connector. The transceiver can operate 10.3125Gb/s without retiming.

The transceiver provides digital diagnostic monitoring of supply voltage, temperature, transmit/receive power, and VCSEL bias.

Rigorous production testing ensures the best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.

Warning Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels and colors may vary.