MMA1B00-B150D 40GbE QSFP+ MMF Transceiver Product Specifications
Pin Description

The transceiver’s pin assignment is SFF-8679 compliant.

QSFP+ Connector Pin Assignment

Pin

Symbol

Description

Pin

Symbol

Description

1

GND

Ground

20

GND

Ground

2

Tx2n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

21

Rx2n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

3

Tx2p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

22

Rx2p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

4

GND

Ground

23

GND

Grounds

5

Tx4n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

24

Rx4n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

6

Tx4p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

25

Rx4p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

7

GND

Ground

26

GND

Ground

8

ModSelL

Module Select

27

ModPrsL

Module Present

9

ResetL

Module Reset

28

IntL

Interrupt

10

Vcc Rx

+3.3V Power Supply Receiver

29

Vcc Tx

+3.3V Power Supply Transmitter

11

SCL

2-wire Serial Interface Clock

30

Vcc1

+3.3V Power Supply

12

SDA

2-wire Serial Interface Data

31

LPMode

Low Power Mode

13

GND

GND

32

GND

Ground

14

Rx3p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

33

Tx3p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

15

Rx3n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

34

Tx3n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

16

GND

Ground

35

GND

Ground

17

Rx1p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

36

Tx1p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

18

Rx1n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

37

Tx1n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

19

GND

Ground

38

GND

Ground

QSFP+ Connector Pad Layout

image2021-10-6_13-47-16.png


Digital Diagnostics and Monitoring

The transceiver complies with the SFF 8436 specification and has the following key features:

  • Physical layer link optimization:

    • Programmable Tx input equalization

    • Programmable Rx output amplitude

    • Programmable Rx output pre-emphasis

  • Digital Diagnostic Monitoring (DDM):

    • Rx receive optical power monitor

    • Tx transmit optical power monitor

    • Tx bias current monitor

    • Supply voltage monitor

    • Transceiver case temperature monitor

  • Other SFF-8436 functions:

    • Selectable Tx Squelch per lane

    • Selectable Tx disable per lane
