Pin Description

The transceiver complies with the SFF 8436 specification and has the following key features:

Physical layer link optimization: Programmable Tx input equalization Programmable Rx output amplitude Programmable Rx output pre-emphasis

Digital Diagnostic Monitoring (DDM): Rx receive optical power monitor Tx transmit optical power monitor Tx bias current monitor Supply voltage monitor Transceiver case temperature monitor

Other SFF-8436 functions: Selectable Tx Squelch per lane Selectable Tx disable per lane

