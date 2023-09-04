MMA1B00-B150D 40GbE QSFP+ MMF Transceiver Product Specifications
Specifications

Absolute Maximum Specifications

Absolute maximum ratings are those beyond which damage to the device may occur.
Prolonged operation between the operational specifications and absolute maximum ratings is not intended and may cause permanent device degradation.

Parameter

Min

Max

Units

Supply voltage

-0.3

3.6

V

Data input voltage

-0.3

3.465

V

Control input voltage

-0.3

4

V

Damage threshold (a)

3.4

---

dBm

Environmental Specifications

This table shows the environmental specifications for the product.

Parameter

Min

Max

Units

Storage temperature

-40

85

°C

Operational Specifications

This section shows the range of values for normal operation.

Parameter

Min

Typ

Max

Units

Supply voltage

3.135

3.3

3.465

V

Power dissipation

---

1.3

1.5

W

Supply noise tolerance (10 Hz – 10 MHz)

66

---

---

mVpp

Operating case temperature

0

---

70

°C

Operating relative humidity

5

---

85

%RH

Electrical Specifications

Parameter (per lane)

Min

Typ

Max

Units

Signaling rate

-100ppm

10.3125

+100ppm

Gb/s

Differential data input swing at TP1a

IEEE 802.3bm
83E.3.4.1 (a) [1]

---

900

mVpp

Differential data output swing at TP4

300

---

480

mVpp

Output Transition time, 20 to 80%

20

---

---

Ps

Output Eye Crossing

45

---

55

%

Note 1: Requires optimization of the input equalizer.

Optical Specifications

Parameter

Min

Typ

Max

Units

Transmitter (per lane)

Signaling Speed

100ppm

10.3125

+100ppm

Gb/s

Center Wavelength

840

---

860

nm

Average Launch Power

-7.6

---

2.4

dBm

Transmit OMA

-5.6

---

3

dBm

Extinction Ratio

3

---

---

dB

Transmitter and Dispersion penalty (TDP)

---

---

3.5

dB

Average Launch power at Tx squelched

---

---

-30

dBm

Eye Crossing

45

---

55

%

Optical return loss tolerance

---

---

12

dB

Transmitter eye mask definition {X1, X2, X3, Y1, Y2, Y3}
Hit ratio 5 x 10-5 hits per sample

{0.23, 0.34, 0.43, 0.27, 0.35, 0.4}

---

Reach on OM3 Multi-mode fiber

---

---

100

m

Reach on OM4 Multi-mode fiber

---

---

150

m

Receiver (per lane)

Signaling Speed

100ppm

10.3125

+100ppm

Gb/s

Center Wavelength

840

---

860

nm

Receiver Reflectance

---

---

-12

dB

Unstressed Receiver Sensitivity (OMA) at BER 10-12 (b)

---

---

-10

dBm

Stressed Receiver Sensitivity (OMA), each lane (c)

---

---

-5.4

dBm

Conditions for Stressed Receiver Sensitivity: (d)

See below

Test Conditions

Vertical eye closure penalty (VECP), lane under test

1.9

dB

Stressed eye J2 Jitter, lane under test

0.3

UI

Stressed eye J9 Jitter, lane under test

0.47

UI

OMA of each aggressor lane

-0.4

dBm

Notes:

  1. The receiver may not operate correctly at this input power level.

  2. All Tx channels on and all Rx channels on with AOP 3dB greater than the tested channel. Injected optical eye must comply with the transmitter eye mask definition from the table.

  3. Measured with conformance test signal at TP3 (ref. IEEE 802.3 40GBASE-SR4) for BER < 5E-5.

  4. The test conditions are for measuring stressed receiver sensitivity only – not characteristics of the receiver.

Mechanical Specifications

Mechanical Dimensions

image2021-10-6_14-30-0.png

image2021-10-6_14-31-4.png

Label

The following label is applied on the transceiver's backshell:

image2021-10-6_14-26-50.png

(sample illustration)

Backshell Label SN (Serial Number) Legend

Symbol

Meaning

Notes

MT

Manufacturer name

2 digits (alphanumeric)

YY

Year of manufacturing

2 digits (numeric)

WW

Week of manufacturing

2 digit (numeric)

XX

Manufacturer site

Two characters

SSSSS

Serial number

5 digits (decimal numeric) for serial number, starting from 00001

Regulatory Compliance and Classification

The laser module is classified as Class 1 according to IEC 60825-1, IEC 60825-2 and 21 CFR sub J 1040 (CDRH), TÜV/UL60950-1, CAN/CSA-C22.2 60950-1.

EMC: EN55032 Class A, EN55024, AS/NZS CISPR 32 Class A, CISPR32 Class A, VCCI Class A.

Telcordia Technologies© GR-468CORE, (shock, vibration, HT operation, damp heat operation).

Ask your field engineer or Mellanox support for a zip file of the certifications for this product.

FCC Class A Notice

This device complies with CFR47 FCC Class A Part 15 of the FCC Rules. Operation is subject to the following two conditions:

  1. This device may not cause harmful interference.

  2. This device must accept any interference received, including interference that may cause undesired operation.

Note: This equipment has been tested and found to comply with the limits for a Class A digital device, pursuant to Part 15 of the FCC Rules. These limits are designed to provide reasonable protection against harmful interference in a residential installation. This equipment generates, uses and can radiate radio frequency energy and, if not installed and used in accordance with the instructions, may cause harmful interference to radio communications. However, there is no guarantee that interference will not occur in a particular installation. If this equipment does cause harmful interference to radio or television reception, which can be determined by turning the equipment off and on, the user is encouraged to try to correct the interference by one or more of the following measures:

  • Reorient or relocate the receiving antenna.

  • Increase the separation between the equipment and receiver.

  • Connect the equipment into an outlet on a circuit different from that to which the receiver is connected.

  • Consult the dealer or an experienced radio/television technician for help.

Modifications: Any modifications made to this device that are not approved by NVIDIA may void the authority granted to the user by the FCC to operate this equipment.

image2021-10-6_14-26-7.png

