MMS1V70-CM 100GbE QSFP28 DR1 Transceiver Product Specifications
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Specifications

Absolute Maximum Specifications

It has to be noted that the operation in excess of any individual absolute maximum ratings might cause permanent damage to this module

Parameter

Symbol

Min

Max

Units

Storage Temperature

TS

-40

+85

ºC

Supply Voltage

VCC

-0.3

3.6

V

Relative Humidity (non-condensing)

RH

5

95

%

Data Input Voltage – Differential

lVDIP-VDINl

-

1.0

V

Control Input Voltage

VI

-0.3

Vcc+0.5

V

Control Output Current

IO

-20

20

mA

Recommended Operating Conditions

Parameter

Symbol

Min.

Typical

Max.

Unit

Notes

Operating Case Temperature

TOPR

0

-

70

ºC

Power Supply Voltage

VCC

3.135

3.3

3.465

V

Instantaneous peak current at hot plug

ICC_IP

-

-

1600

mA

Sustained peak current at hot plug

ICC_SP

-

-

1320

mA

Maximum Power Dissipation

PD

-

-

4

W

1

Maximum Power Dissipation,

Low Power Mode

PDLP

-

-

1.5

W

Signalling Rate

SR

-

53.125

-

GBd

Control Input Voltage High

VIH

VCC*0.7

-

VCC+0.3

V

Control Input Voltage Low

VIL

-0.3

-

VCC*0.3

V

Two Wire Serial Interface Clock Rate

-

-

-

400

kHz

Power Supply Noise

-

-

-

66

mVpp

10Hz -10MHz

Rx Differential Data Output Load

-

-

100

-

ohms

Operating Distance

-

2

-

500

m

Note 1: with power supply voltage 3.3V.

Optical Specifications

Parameter

Symbol

Min.

Typical

Max.

Unit

Notes

Transmitter

Wavelength

λC

1304.5

1311

1317.5

nm

Side mode suppression ratio

SMSR

30

-

-

dB

Average Optical Launch Power

POUT

-2.9

-

4

dBm

Average Launch Power Tx_Off

POUT_OFF

-

-

-15

dBm

Extinction Ratio

ER

3.5

-

-

dB

Outer Optical Modulation Amplitude

OMAouter

-0.8

-

4.2

dBm

Launch Power in OMAouter minus TDECQ for ER

≥ 5dB

OMAouter-

TDECQ

-2.2

-

-

dBm

Launch Power in OMAouter minus TDECQ for ER

< 5dB

OMAouter-

TDECQ

-1.9

-

-

dBm

Transmitter and dispersion eye closure

TDECQ

-

-

3.4

dB

TDECQ-10log10(Ceq)

-

-

3.4

dB

Transmitter transition time

TTx

-

-

17

ps

RIN15.5OMA

RIN

-

-

-136

dB/Hz

Optical return loss tolerance

ORLT

-

-

15.5

dB

Transmitter reflectance

TR

-

-

-26

dB

Receiver

Wavelength

λC

1304.5

1311

1317.5

nm

Damage Threshold

5

-

-

dBm

Average receive power

-5.9

-

4

dBm

Receive power (OMAouter)

RP

-

-

4.2

dBm

Receiver reflectance

RR

-

-

-26

dB

Receiver sensitivity (OMAouter)

RS

max(-3.9, SECQ-5.3)

dBm

Stressed receiver sensitivity

SRS

-

-

-1.9

dBm

Stressed Receiver Sensitivity Test Conditions:

Stressed eye closure for PAM4 (SECQ)

SECQ

-

-

3.4

dB

SECQ-10log10(Ceq)

-

-

-

3.4

dB

Note: Amplitude customization beyond these specs is dependent on validation in customer system.

Electrical Specifications

Low-Speed Signal: Compliant to SFF-8679

High-Speed Signal: Compliant to CAUI-4 (IEEE 802.3-2018)

Support for 100GAUI-4 at 26.5625 Gbd when using KP4 FEC

Parameter

Symbol

Min.

Typical

Max.

Unit

Notes

Transmitter

LPMode, Reset and ModSelL

VIL

-0.3

-

Vcc*0.3

V

VIH

VCC*0.7

-

VCC+0.3

V

Differential Data Input Amplitude

VIN,P-P

95

-

900

mVpp

Note 1

Differential Termination Mismatch

-

-

10

%

Receiver

ModPrsL and IntL

VOL

0

-

0.4

V

IOL=4mA

VOH

VCC-0.5

-

VCC+0.3

V

IOL=-4mA

Differential Data Output Amplitude

VOUT,P-P

250

-

900

mVpp

Note 1

Differential Termination Mismatch

-

-

10

%

Output Rise/Fall Time, 20%~80%

TR

9.5

-

-

ps

Note: Amplitude customization beyond these specs is dependent on validation in customer system.

Handling and Cleaning

The transceiver can be damaged by exposure to current surges and over voltage events. Take care to restrict exposure to the conditions defined in Absolute Maximum Ratings. Observe normal handling precautions for electrostatic discharge-sensitive devices. The transceiver is shipped with dust caps on both the electrical and the optical port. The cap on the optical port should always be in place when there is no fiber cable connected. The optical connector has a recessed connector surface which is exposed whenever it has no cable nor cap.

Prior to insertion of the fiber cable, clean the cable connector to prevent contamination from it. The dust cap ensures that the optics remain clean and no additional cleaning should be needed. In the event of contamination, standard cleaning tools and methods should be used. Liquids must not be applied.

Regulatory Compliance

The transceiver is a Class 1 laser product. It is certified per the following standards:

Feature

Agency

Standard

Laser Eye Safety

FDA/CDRH

CDRH 21 CFR 1040 and Laser Notice 50

Electrical Safety

CB

IEC 60950-1

Electrical Safety

UL/CSA

UL 60950-1 and CAN/CSAN 60950-1

Mechanical Specifications

Note

Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels and colors may vary.

Note

Shipped packages may vary in size, artwork, raw materials and other packaging elements.

Mechanical Dimensions

Option 1:

image2021-9-15_1-18-25-version-1-modificationdate-1656011144577-api-v2.png

image2021-9-15_1-18-31-version-1-modificationdate-1656011144663-api-v2.png

Option 2:

image-2024-8-1_13-11-39-version-1-modificationdate-1722510698690-api-v2.png

Memory Map

See LinkX® Memory Map Application Note (MLNX-15-5926).

Label

An example of the label applied on the transceiver's back-shell is illustrated below.

image2021-9-15_1-21-44-version-1-modificationdate-1656011144487-api-v2.png

Note

Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels and colors may vary.

Transceiver Back-Shell Label Serial Number Legend

Symbol

Meaning

Notes

MT

Manufacturer name (Mellanox/NVIDIA)

2 digits (alphanumeric)

YY

Year of manufacturing

2 last digits of the year (numeric)

WW

Week of manufacturing

2 digit (numeric)

JT

Manufacturer Site: JT (Taiwan)

Two characters

SSSSS

Serial number

5 digits (decimal numeric) for serial number, starting from 00001.

MM

Month

2 digit (numeric)

DD

Day

2 digit (numeric)

ZZ

Revision Number

2 digits (alphanumeric)

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