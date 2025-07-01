MMS4X00-NM-T 800Gbps Twin-port OSFP 2x400Gb/s Single Mode 500m
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Interconnect  MMS4X00-NM-T 800Gbps Twin-port OSFP 2x400Gb/s Single Mode 500m
Download PDF

Introduction

The NVIDIA MMS4X00-NM-T is an Ethernet 800Gb/s 2x400Gb/s Twin-port OSFP, 2xDR4 single mode, parallel, 8-channel transceiver using two, 4-channel MPO-12/APC optical connectors at 400Gb/s each. The parallel single mode, datacenter reach 8-channel (2xDR4) design uses 100G-PAM4 modulation, and has a maximum fiber reach of 500-meters using 8 single mode fibers. The 100-meter length assumes two optical patch panels in the link.

The Twin-port 2xDR4 transceiver is a key NVIDIA innovation with two internal transceiver engines enabling 128-ports of 400Gb/s in a 64 cages Spectrum-4 switches.

The Spectrum-4 switches require finned-top OSFP shells for extra transceiver cooling. The main application for MMS4X00-NS-T is linking two switches together with up to 500-meters.

The transceiver combinations guarantee optimal operation in NVIDIA end-to-end Ethernet systems and a rigorous production tested to ensure the best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.

Open top Transceiver

image2023-4-3_14-21-12-version-1-modificationdate-1743665436803-api-v2.png

Closed top Transceiver

image-2025-7-7_15-31-12-version-1-modificationdate-1751895072660-api-v2.png

Note

Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.

Key Features

  • 800G 2xDR4 single mode transceiver

  • 8-channels of 100G-PAM4 electrical modulation

  • Two MPO-12/APC optical connectors

  • Two ports of 4-channel 100G-PAM4 optical modulation

  • Supports two straight 400Gb/s or two 1:2 splitter fiber cables for 200Gb/s

  • Finned-top OSFP for air-cooled switches

  • 1310nm laser

  • Maximum reach: 500m

  • 17-Watts max power

  • Single 3.3V power supply

  • Class 1 laser safety

  • Hot pluggable, RoHS compliant

  • OSFPmsa.org compliant

  • CMIS 4.0 compliant

  • Case temperature range of 0°C to +70°C

Applications

  • Used in Spectrum-4 air-cooled switches
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 1, 2025
content here