MMS4X00-NM-T 800Gbps Twin-port OSFP 2x400Gb/s Single Mode 500m

Introduction
The NVIDIA MMS4X00-NM-T is an Ethernet 800Gb/s 2x400Gb/s Twin-port OSFP, 2xDR4 single mode, parallel, 8-channel transceiver using two, 4-channel MPO-12/APC optical connectors at 400Gb/s each. The parallel single mode, datacenter reach 8-channel (2xDR4) design uses 100G-PAM4 modulation, and has a maximum fiber reach of 500-meters using 8 single mode fibers. The 100-meter length assumes two optical patch panels in the link.
The Twin-port 2xDR4 transceiver is a key NVIDIA innovation with two internal transceiver engines enabling 128-ports of 400Gb/s in a 64 cages Spectrum-4 switches.
The Spectrum-4 switches require finned-top OSFP shells for extra transceiver cooling. The main application for MMS4X00-NS-T is linking two switches together with up to 500-meters.
The transceiver combinations guarantee optimal operation in NVIDIA end-to-end Ethernet systems and a rigorous production tested to ensure the best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.
Open top Transceiver
Closed top Transceiver
Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.
Key Features
800G 2xDR4 single mode transceiver
8-channels of 100G-PAM4 electrical modulation
Two MPO-12/APC optical connectors
Two ports of 4-channel 100G-PAM4 optical modulation
Supports two straight 400Gb/s or two 1:2 splitter fiber cables for 200Gb/s
Finned-top OSFP for air-cooled switches
1310nm laser
Maximum reach: 500m
17-Watts max power
Single 3.3V power supply
Class 1 laser safety
Hot pluggable, RoHS compliant
OSFPmsa.org compliant
CMIS 4.0 compliant
Case temperature range of 0°C to +70°C
Applications
Used in Spectrum-4 air-cooled switches