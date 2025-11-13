MMS4X00-NM-T 800Gbps Twin-port OSFP 2x400Gb/s Single Mode 500m
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Interconnect  MMS4X00-NM-T 800Gbps Twin-port OSFP 2x400Gb/s Single Mode 500m  Pin Description

On This Page

Pin Description

The device is OSFP MSA Specification for OSFP Octal Small Form Factor Pluggable Module Rev. 1.12 compliant, see www.osfpmsa.org.

OSFP Pin Description

Pin

Symbol

Description

Pin

Symbol

Description

1

GND

Ground

31

GND

Ground

2

Tx2p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

32

Rx2p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

3

Tx2n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

33

Rx2n

Receiver Inverted Data

Output

4

GND

Ground

34

GND

Grounds

5

Tx4p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

35

Rx4p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

6

Tx4n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

36

Rx4n

Receiver Inverted Data

Output

7

GND

Ground

37

GND

Ground

8

Tx6p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

38

Rx6p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

9

Tx6n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

39

Rx6n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

10

GND

Ground

40

GND

Ground

11

Tx8p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data input

41

Rx8p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

12

Tx8n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

42

Rx8n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

13

GND

Ground

43

GND

Ground

14

SCL

2-wire serial interface clock

44

INT / RSTn

Module Interrupt / Module Reset

15

VCC

+3.3V Power

45

VCC

+3.3V Power

16

VCC

+3.3V Power

46

VCC

+3.3V Power

17

LPWn / PRSn

Low-Power Mode / Module Present

47

SDA

2-wire Serial interface data

18

GND

Ground

48

GND

Ground

19

Rx7n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

49

Tx7n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

20

Rx7p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

50

Tx7p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

21

GND

Ground

51

GND

Ground

22

Rx5n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

52

Tx5n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

23

Rx5p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

53

Tx5p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

24

GND

Ground

54

GND

Ground

25

Rx3n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

55

Tx3n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

26

Rx3p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

56

Tx3p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

27

GND

Ground

57

GND

Ground

28

Rx1n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

58

Tx1n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

29

Rx1p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

59

Tx1p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

30

GND

Ground

60

GND

Ground

OSFP Module Pad Layout

image2022-1-12_13-27-13-version-1-modificationdate-1743663055283-api-v2.png

The Active Optical Cable (AOC) pin assignment is SFF-8679 compliant.

Control Signals (OSFP)

This device supports CMIS 4.0 (check for update, e.g. to CMIS 5) compliant management interface and OSFP MSA compliant form factor and interfaces. This implies that the control signals shown in the pad layout are implemented with the following functions:

Name

Function

Description

LPWn/PRSn

Input/output

Multi-level signal for low power control from host to module and module presence indication from module to host. This signal requires the circuit as described in the OSFP Specification.

INT/RSTn

Input,/output

Multi-level signal for interrupt request from module to host and reset control from host to module. This signal requires the circuit as described in the OSFP Specification.

SCL

BiDir

2-wire serial clock signal. Requires pull-up resistor to 3.3V on host.

SDA

Bidir

2-wire serial data signal. Requires pull-up resistor to 3.3V on host.

Diagnostics and Other Features

The transceiver has a microcontroller with functions for monitoring supply voltage, temperature, laser bias current, optical transmit and receive levels with associated warning and alarm thresholds that can be read by the switch software and viewed remotely.

The transceiver supports the OSFP MSA specification and has the following key features:

Physical layer link optimization:

  • Adaptive Tx input equalization

  • Programmable Rx output amplitude

  • Programmable Rx output pre-cursor

  • Programmable Rx output post-cursor

Digital Diagnostic Monitoring (DDM):

  • Rx receive optical power monitor for each lane

  • Tx transmit optical power monitor for each lane

  • Tx bias current monitor for each lane

  • Supply voltage monitor

  • Transceiver case temperature monitor

  • Warning and Alarm thresholds for each DDM function (not user programmable)

Page 13h and 14h Module Diagnostics

  • Host side and line side loopback

  • PRBS generator and checker on host and line interfaces

Interrupt indications:

  • Tx & Rx LOS indication

  • Tx & Rx LOL indication

  • Tx fault indication

Other CMIS 4.0 functions

  • FW upgrade supported via CDB commands.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 13, 2025
content here