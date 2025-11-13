MMS4X00-NM-T 800Gbps Twin-port OSFP 2x400Gb/s Single Mode 500m
Specifications

Absolute Maximum Specifications

Absolute maximum ratings are those beyond which damage to the device may occur.

Prolonged operation between the operational specifications and absolute maximum ratings is not intended and may cause permanent device degradation.

Parameter

Symbol

Min

Max

Units

Storage Temperature

TS

-40

85

°C

Operating Case Temperature

TOP

0

70

°C

Supply Voltage

Vcc

-0.5

3.6

V

Relative Humidity (non-condensing)

RH – Option 1

5

95

%

Control Input Voltage

VI

-0.3

Vcc+0.5

V

Note

  • For Ethernet end-to-end, the transceiver performance is guaranteed above 15°C.

  • Module temperature per DDMI readout of up to 75°C is allowed.

Recommended Operating Conditions and Power Supply Requirements

Parameter

Symbol

Min

Typ

Max

Units

Power Supply Voltage

VCC

3.135

3.3

3.465

V

Instantaneous peak current at hot plug

ICC_IP

-

-

6800

mA

Sustained peak current at hot plug

ICC_SP

-

-

5670

mA

Maximum Power Dissipation

PD

-

16

17

W

Maximum Power Dissipation, Low Power Mode

PDLP

-

-

1.5

W

Signaling Rate per Lane

SRL

-

53.125

-

GBd

Two Wire Serial Interface Clock Rate

-

100

-

1000

kHz

Power Supply Noise Tolerance (10Hz - 10MHz)

-

-

-

25

mV

Rx Differential Data Output Load

-

-

100

-

Ohm

Operating Distance

-

2

-

(OPN dependent)

m

Electrical Specifications

Parameter

Symbol

Min

Typ

Max

Units

Receiver (Module Output)

Peak-peak AC common-mode voltage

VCMLF

VCMFB

-

-

32

80

mV

Differential output Voltage (Long mode)

-

-

845

mV

Differential output Voltage (Short mode)

-

-

600

mV

Eye height, differential

15

-

-

mV

Differential Termination Mismatch

-

-

10

%

Transition Time (min, 20% to 80%)

8.5

-

-

ps

DC common mode Voltage

-350

-

2850

mV

Transmitter (Module Input)

Differential pk-pk input Voltage tolerance

750

-

-

mV

Differential termination mismatch

-

-

10

%

Single-ended voltage tolerance range

-0.4

-

3.3

V

DC common mode Voltage

-350

-

2850

mV

Notes:

Amplitude customization beyond these specs is dependent on validation in customer system.

Electrical Specification for Low Speed Signal

Parameter

Symbol

Min

Max

Units

Module output SCL and SDA

VOL

0

0.4

V

VOH

VCC-0.5

VCC+0.3

V

Module Input SCL and SDA

VIL

-0.3

VCC*0.3

V

VIH

VCC*0.7

VCC+0.5

V


Optical Specifications

Parameter

Symbol

Min

Typ

Max

Unit

Notes

Transmitter

Wavelength

λC

1304.5

1311

1317.5

nm

Side Mode Suppression Ratio

SMSR

30

-

-

dB

Average Launch Power, each lane

AOPL

-1.0

-

4.0

dBm

1

Outer Optical Modulation Amplitude (OMAouter), each lane

TOMA

-3.0

-

5.0

dBm

2

Launch Power in terms of OMAouter minus TDECQ, each lane

TOMA-TDECQ

-2.2

-

-

dBm

Transmitter and Dispersion Eye Closure for PAM4 (TDECQ), each lane

TDECQ

-

-

3.4

dB

Average Launch Power of OFF Transmitter, each lane

TOFF

-

-

-15

dBm

Extinction Ratio, each lane

ER

3.5

5.0

7.0

dB

RIN21.4OMA

RIN

-

-

-136

dB/Hz

Optical Return Loss Tolerance

ORL

-

-

21.4

dB

Transmitter Reflectance

TR

-

-

-26

dB

3

Receiver

Wavelength

λC

1304.5

1311

1317.5

nm

Damage Threshold, average optical power, each lane

AOPD

5

-

-

dBm

Average Receive Power, each lane

AOPR

-5.0

-

4.0

dBm

Receive Power (OMAouter), each lane

OMA-R

-

-

4.2

dBm

Receiver Reflectance

RR

-

-

-26

dB

Receiver Sensitivity (OMAouter), each lane

SOMA

-

-

-4.4

dBm

4

Stressed Receiver Sensitivity (OMAouter), each lane

SRS

-

-

-1.9

dBm

5

Conditions of stressed receiver sensitivity test

Stressed eye closure for PAM4 (SECQ)

3.4

dB

OMAouter of each aggressor lane

4.2

dBm

Notes:

  1. Average launch power, each lane (min) is informative and not the principal indicator of signal strength.

  2. Even if TDECQ < 1.4dB, OMAouter (min) must exceed this value.

  3. Transmitter reflectance is defined looking into the transmitter.

  4. Receiver sensitivity (OMAouter), each lane (max) is informative and is defined for a transmitter with SECQ of 0.9 dB.

  5. Measured with conformance test signal at TP3 for the BER = 2.4x10-4

Mechanical Specifications

Option 1:

IHS (Integrated Heat Sink) open top twin-port for air-cooled 400G ETH switches, bottom, side, and top views:

image2023-4-3_14-46-38-version-1-modificationdate-1743665658447-api-v2.png

Enlarged view of detail A and B:

image2023-4-3_14-49-5-version-1-modificationdate-1743665658587-api-v2.png

Option 2:

IHS alternate open top twin-port module for air-cooled 400G IB/EN switches, bottom, side, and top views:

image2023-4-3_14-49-35-version-1-modificationdate-1743665658787-api-v2.png

Option 3:

IHS closed top twin-port module bottom, side, and top views:

image-2025-7-7_15-22-41-version-1-modificationdate-1751894561597-api-v2.png

Enlarged view of detail A and B:

image-2025-7-7_15-26-41-version-1-modificationdate-1751894801730-api-v2.png

Note

Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and form may vary.


Labels

Transceiver Labeling and Fiber Polarity

image2023-4-3_12-25-36-version-1-modificationdate-1743665652270-api-v2.png

Transceiver port labeling and lane routing. Txn/Rxn refers to the OSFP pin description.

Back Shell Label

The label applied on the transceiver's back-shell is illustrated below. Note that the Images are for illustration purposes only. Labels look and placement may vary.

Transceiver Label (Illustration)

image-2024-5-27_23-44-22-version-1-modificationdate-1743665659127-api-v2.png

Note

Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and form may vary.

Transceiver Back-Shell Label Serial Number Legend

Symbol

Meaning

Notes

MT

Manufacturer name (Mellanox Technologies)

2 digits (alphanumeric)

YY

Year of manufacturing

2 last digits of the year (numeric)

WW

Week of manufacturing

2 digits (numeric)

JC

or

DM

Manufacturer Site:

JC – Option 1 (China)

DM – Option 2 (Malaysia)

Two characters

SSSSS

Serial number

5 digits (decimal numeric) for serial number, starting from 00001.

Regulatory Compliance

The transceiver is a Class 1 laser product. It is certified per the following standards:

Feature

Agency

Standard

Laser Eye Safety

FDA/CDRH

CDRH 21 CFR 1040 and Laser Notice 50

Electrical Safety

CB

IEC 62368

Electrical Safety

UL/CSA

UL 62368 and CAN/CSAN 62368


Connector and Cabling Details

MPO-12/APC Optical Connector

The Twin-port transceiver has a unique NVIDIA patented design enabling two, multiple-push-on/angled-polished-connector 12-fiber (MPO-12/APC) optical connectors per single OSFP form-factor by turning the optical connectors vertically in the twin-port transceiver end. This enables it to host two transceivers inside, each with its own MPO-12/APC optical connector operating independently that can link to another Twin-port transceiver or to a single-port 400Gb/E transceiver.

The MPO-12 has a 12-fiber ribbon but only 8-fibers are used – four transmit and four receive fibers for the 4-channels of 100G-PAM4.

  • The APC design minimizes back reflections and signal interference by diverting back reflected light from the fiber face to be absorbed into the fiber cladding.

  • A positioning key on top of the connector together with the alignment pins define the fiber position numbering scheme to align pin 1 in the optical connector to pin 1 in the transceiver also called “polarity”

  • Transceivers have alignment pins for precise positioning of the cable connector against the optical beams. The fiber cable has alignment holes matching the transceiver’s pins.

  • It is important to note that transceivers have pins. Optical connectors have holes and are used with transceivers. Optical connectors with pins are not compatible with transceivers and are used in trunk cabling to connect two fiber cables together.

The MPO-12/APC optical connector is used in both the single mode and multimode fiber cables.

Multimode optics is denoted by a tan-colored pull tab and aqua-colored optical fiber. Green plastic shell on the MPO-12/APC connector denotes Angled Polish Connector and is not compatible with aqua colored shell for Ultra-flat Polished Connectors (UPC) for HDR.

MPO-12/APC Showing 4-Transmit and 4-Receive Fibers and Angled Polish Connector End

image-2024-4-8_15-18-50-version-1-modificationdate-1743665659267-api-v2.png

NVIDIA Supplied Crossover Type-B Fiber Cables

Linking two transceivers directly together requires aligning the transceiver laser sources with the correct photo detectors in the receive transceiver. Transmit and receive fibers are switched inside the cable enabling two transceivers to be directly connected to each other. This is called a Type-B crossover fiber.

Each of the two 4-channel ports in the Twin-port transceiver has its own 4-channel optical connector that can link to two single-port 400Gb transceiver. Two fiber cables are needed for each Twin-port transceiver.

Fiber cables are crossover cable Type-B that aligns the transmit laser with the opposite transceiver’s receiver photodetector allowing to directly connect two transceivers together to maintain minimum optical losses, lowest back reflections, longest reach and increased reliability without the use of optical patch panels. For Twin-port transceivers, both cables must be the same type (straight or 1:2 splitter) although different lengths are allowed.

image-2024-6-6_10-9-29-version-1-modificationdate-1743665659430-api-v2.png

Note: Refer to the Recommended Fiber Cables table for more information.

Transceivers have alignment pins for precise positioning of the cable connector against the optical beams. The fiber cable has alignment holes matching the transceiver’s pins.

image-2024-4-8_15-19-29-version-1-modificationdate-1743665659630-api-v2.png

Handling and Cleaning

The transceiver can be damaged by exposure to current surges and over voltage events. Take care to restrict exposure to the conditions defined in Absolute Maximum Ratings. Observe normal handling precautions for electrostatic discharge-sensitive devices.

The transceiver is shipped with dust caps on both the electrical and the optical port. The cap on the optical port should always be in place when there is no fiber cable connected. The optical connector has a recessed connector surface which is exposed whenever it has no cable nor cap.

Important note 1: Keep both the fiber and transceiver dust caps.

Important note 2: Clean both transceiver receptacle and cable connector prior to insertion of the fiber cable, to prevent contamination from it.

The dust cap ensures that the optics remain clean during transportation. Standard cleaning tools and methods should be used during installation and service. Liquids must not be applied.

Important note 3: 80% of transceiver link problems are related to dirty optical connectors.

image-2024-4-8_15-19-49-version-1-modificationdate-1743665659793-api-v2.png

Cable Management Guidelines

For more information and general interconnect management and installation, see NVIDIA Cable Management Guidelines and FAQ Application Note.
