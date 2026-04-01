MMS4X90-NR 800Gbps, 2xLR4, OSFP, 2xLC-LC, 1310nm SMF, Finned Twin-port Transceiver (up to 10km)

The NVIDIA MMS4X90-NR is an 800Gb/s 2x400Gb/s Twin-port OSFP, 2xLR4 single mode, 8-channel electrical transceiver. This transceiver uses two, 2-fiber, LC Duplex optical connectors each carrying 4-channels of 100G-PAM4. The 8-channel 2xLR4 design uses 100G-PAM4 electrical and optical modulation based on the CWDM4 serial, multiplexed 1310nm wavelength grid.

It has a maximum fiber reach of 2,000-meters which assumes two optical patch panels in the link. The transceiver firmware supports Ethernet.

The Twin-port 2xLR4 transceiver has two internal transceiver engines enabling 128-ports of 400Gb/s Spectrum-4 switches have 64 cages .

The main application for MMS4X90-NR is linking two switches together up to 10,000-meter.

The transceiver combinations guarantee optimal operation in NVIDIA end-to-end InfiniBand systems and a rigorous production tested to ensure the best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.

Note Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.

800G 2xLR4 single mode

8-channels of 100G-PAM4 electrical modulation

Two Duplex LC ports of 4-channel 100G-PAM4 optical modulation

Supports two single mode fiber cables with duplex LC optical connectors

8x 1330nm EML lasers

10km Max reach

17-Watts max power

Single 3.3V power supply

Class 1 laser safety

Hot pluggable, RoHS compliant

OSFPmsa.org compliant

CMIS 5.0 compliant

Fibers not supplied by NIVDIA