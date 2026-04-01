MMS4X90-NR 800Gbps, 2xLR4, OSFP, 2xLC-LC, 1310nm SMF, Finned Twin-port Transceiver (up to 10km)

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Introduction
The NVIDIA MMS4X90-NR is an 800Gb/s 2x400Gb/s Twin-port OSFP, 2xLR4 single mode, 8-channel electrical transceiver. This transceiver uses two, 2-fiber, LC Duplex optical connectors each carrying 4-channels of 100G-PAM4. The 8-channel 2xLR4 design uses 100G-PAM4 electrical and optical modulation based on the CWDM4 serial, multiplexed 1310nm wavelength grid.
It has a maximum fiber reach of 2,000-meters which assumes two optical patch panels in the link. The transceiver firmware supports Ethernet.
The Twin-port 2xLR4 transceiver has two internal transceiver engines enabling 128-ports of 400Gb/s Spectrum-4 switches have 64 cages .
The main application for MMS4X90-NR is linking two switches together up to 10,000-meter.
The transceiver combinations guarantee optimal operation in NVIDIA end-to-end InfiniBand systems and a rigorous production tested to ensure the best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.
Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.
Key Features
800G 2xLR4 single mode
8-channels of 100G-PAM4 electrical modulation
Two Duplex LC ports of 4-channel 100G-PAM4 optical modulation
Supports two single mode fiber cables with duplex LC optical connectors
8x 1330nm EML lasers
10km Max reach
17-Watts max power
Single 3.3V power supply
Class 1 laser safety
Hot pluggable, RoHS compliant
OSFPmsa.org compliant
CMIS 5.0 compliant
Fibers not supplied by NIVDIA
Applications
Used to link Spectrum-4 air-cooled switches together.