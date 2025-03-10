Bug Fixes History
Internal Ref.
Issue
4176808
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in the switch-node entity missing the
Keywords: switch-node, REST-API
Discovered in Version: 85.1.0006
Fixed in Release: 85.1.0008
4176806
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in the switch entity missing the
Keywords: switch, REST-API
Discovered in Version: 85.1.0006
Fixed in Release: 85.1.0008
4176805
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in the chassis entity missing the
Keywords: chassis, compute-node, switch-node, REST-API
Discovered in Version: 85.1.0006
Fixed in Release: 85.1.0008
4176803
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in the GPU entity missing the
Keywords: GPU, REST-API
Discovered in Version: 85.1.0006
Fixed in Release: 85.1.0008
4176540
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the Domain UUID filter from being applied to the services in progress.
Keywords: services, REST-API
Discovered in Version: 85.1.0006
Fixed in Release: 85.1.0008
3963239
Description: UpSince remains unchanged when the service transitions from Down to Up.
Keywords: Service registration
Discovered in Version: 85.1.0004
Fixed in Release: 85.1.0006
3936942
Description: After deleting a service, the status might not be displayed as DRAINING.
Keywords: Service registration
Discovered in Version: 85.1.0004
Fixed in Release: 85.1.0006