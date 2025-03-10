Changes and New Feature History
Feature/Change
Description
Rev. 85.01.0008
NMX-M Deployment (including HA, Orchestration)
NMX-M is now deployed on top of Kubernetes, enabling advanced High Availability (HA) and service orchestration.
Partition Management
Added support for additional partitions:
Observability
A log aggregation system has been implemented, allowing for the collection, aggregation, querying, and alerting of logs from NMX-M, NMX-T, NMX-C services, and monitored systems.
User Management
API user authentication has been added: 'ro-user' and 'rw-user' are now used for secure interactions with the NMX-M API.
Air Gap Support - Cluster Mode
Added support for deployment in environments with strict network isolation, allowing organizations to install and use NMX-M without the need for an internet connection.
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes.
Rev. 85.01.0006
REST Interface
Added additional API endpoints for listing inventory such as Compute Notes, Switch Nodes, Ports and additional operations.
For further information, see section REST Interface in the User Manual.
Mutual TLS (mTLS)
Mutual TLS (mTLS), is a security protocol that ensures both the client and server in a network communication authenticate each other using certificates before establishing a connection. This is an enhancement over standard Transport Layer Security (TLS), where only the server is authenticated by the client.
For further information, see section Mutual TLS (mTLS) Configuration in the User Manual.
IPv6
[Alpha] Added support for IPv6 protocol.
HTTPS/Authentication Mechanism
In NMX-M, security and user authentication are critical components, achieved through the use of HTTPS and a PAM-based authentication mechanism. HTTPS (Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure) is employed to protect data transmitted between clients (such as web browsers) and the server. By encrypting this data using SSL/TLS protocols. HTTPS ensures that sensitive information, such as login credentials and personal details, is safeguarded from interception or tampering by unauthorized parties. When a client connects to a server over HTTPS, the server presents a digital certificate, verified by a trusted Certificate Authority (CA). This certificate authenticates the server's identity and establishes a secure connection, ensuring data integrity, confidentiality, and authentication.
For further information, see section HTTPS/Authentication Mechanism in the User Manual.
Rev. 85.01.0004
General
NMX-M v85.01.0004 is at Engineering Sample level and subject to changes.
Service Management: REST Interface
The REST API Provides endpoints for Service (NMX-T): List, View, Create, Delete NMX services. Each endpoint has its own API, payload, responses, and schema. For more detailed information about our API, including endpoint descriptions, parameters, and examples, please refer to the Swagger UI.
For further information, see section REST Interface in the User Manual
Prometheus Endpoint
The NMX-M exposes Prometheus endpoint for telemetry scraping purposes.
For further information, see section Prometheus Endpoint in the User Manual
The following are the unsupported features for MNX-M v85.1.0004:
IPv6