HTTPS/Authentication Mechanism

In NMX-M, security and user authentication are critical components achieved through the use of HTTPS and a Kong Basic Authentication mechanism. HTTPS (Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure) is employed to protect data transmitted between clients (such as web browsers) and the server by encrypting this data using SSL/TLS protocols. HTTPS ensures that sensitive information, such as login credentials and personal details is safeguarded from interception or tampering by unauthorized parties. When a client connects to a server over HTTPS, the server presents a digital certificate verified by a trusted Certificate Authority (CA). This certificate authenticates the server's identity and establishes a secure connection, ensuring data integrity, confidentiality, and authentication.

In addition to HTTPS, our system utilizes a basic authentication approach with pre-defined users that are set upon installation. This provides a flexible and secure way to authenticate and authorize users interacting with our REST API. To implement this, we use the Kong API gateway as a reverse proxy, configured with Basic Authentication and ACL plugins. This setup allows Kong to authenticate users attempting to access specific resources using the existing user accounts on the system.

By combining HTTPS and a robust authentication mechanism, our system provides a secure and reliable environment for users, protecting their data and ensuring proper access controls.