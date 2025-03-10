Installation Procedure

Copy the `NMX-MGR-M-<VERSION>.tar.gz ` file to one of the VMs. Once the tarball is in place, execute the following command to extract its contents.

Navigate to the created `NMX-M` directory. Run the installation script using the following command.

Install the required tools. The installation script will begin by installing all the necessary tools to support the installation. This includes:

Configure Kubernetes Cluster. You will be required to specify the number of server Virtual Machines (VMs) for the Kubernetes cluster (NODES) and provide their respective IP addresses. Please note that a minimum of three VMs is needed.

Additionally, during the setup process, you will be required to enter the SSH password twice:

- Once for the local user

- Once for the root user ( same as local user)