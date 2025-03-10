NMX Manager (NMX-M) Documentation v85.1.0009: PS Level
The NMX-M will have the capability to expose a Prometheus metrics endpoint for telemetry scraping purposes. Meaning, the NMX-M will present the telemetry data in a format compatible with the Prometheus protocol, allowing for efficient data collection and monitoring. The telemetry data exposed via the Prometheus metrics endpoint will include various telemetry data collected from NMX-T.

The following diagram illustrates how Prometheus metrics can be scraped from the NMX-M.

image-2024-12-16_19-2-56-version-1-modificationdate-1740476991017-api-v2.png

To enable Prometheus to scrape metrics from the NMX-M, it must be configured as a target endpoint in the Prometheus server configuration. This setup is similar to configuring any other Prometheus endpoint.

To configure the NMX-M as a Prometheus endpoint, you need to add the NMX-M's endpoint details to the Prometheus.yml configuration file.

The below is an example configuration snippet:

global:
  scrape_interval: 15s
  evaluation_interval: 15s
scrape_configs:
  - job_name: "prometheus"
    scheme: https
    basic_auth:
      username: 'rw-user'
      password: 'rw-password'
    static_configs:
      - targets: ['10.xxx.xx.xx']
    metrics_path: '/nmx/v1/metric'
    tls_config:
      insecure_skip_verify: true
    params:
      id: ['e83134ff-89fb-45eb-97ae-920b35f8fde5']

where:

job_name

Specifies the name of the scraping job.

id

NVlink5 domain id.
