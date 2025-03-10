REST Interface

The API follows the OpenAPI 3.0 specification, providing a solid foundation for the REST API documentation. It offers detailed information about the API's capabilities, usage, and integration, enabling developers to build custom applications that interact with the NMX platform.

With a standard, language-agnostic interface, the API ensures easy integration and a smooth development experience.

The API provides access to resources and functionalities through a set of defined endpoints. Each endpoint has its own schema, which includes the payload, parameters, and the expected request/response formats.

For more information on using the NMX-M REST API, refer to the documentation through the Swagger interface here. The full object model can also be downloaded here.