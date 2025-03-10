User Manual Revision History

NMX Manager (NMX-M) Documentation v85.1.0009: PS Level
Revision

Section

Description

v85.1.0009 PS

Partition Health

Moved under Partitions Management section.

REST Interface

Updated section by replacing the REST API information with a reference to the documentation via the Swagger interface.

Partitions Management

New section

v85.1.0008 PS

Installation Procedure

Updated the section: The installation process uses a one-click shell script that ensures full air-gapped support.

NMX Services Registration

New section

Mutual TLS (mTLS) Configuration

Removed section

REST Interface

Updated section, added additional API endpoints for listing inventory such as Partitions and Metrics.

Partition Health

New section

v85.1.0006 QS

Mutual TLS (mTLS) Configuration

New section

HTTPS/Authentication Mechanism

New section

REST Interface

Updated section, added additional API endpoints for listing inventory such as Compute Notes, Switch Nodes, Ports and additional operations.

85.1.0004 ES

All

Initial version of this document.
