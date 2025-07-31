Alerts Management

When an alert is triggered, NMX-M sends a notification to the configured webhook URL.

You can set the webhook receiver URL during the installation process.

During installation, you will be prompted to provide one or more webhook URLs. You may enter a single URL or multiple URLs separated by commas. All specified URLs will receive the notifications simultaneously.

Example input format:

Copy Copied! http:

To skip this step and configure the URL later, simply press Enter when prompted.

This URL (or list of URLs) will be used to receive HTTP POST notifications in the Prometheus Alertmanager JSON format:

Copy Copied! { "version" : "4" , "groupKey" : <string>, "truncatedAlerts" : < int >, "status" : "<resolved|firing>" , "receiver" : <string>, "groupLabels" : <object>, "commonLabels" : <object>, "commonAnnotations" : <object>, "externalURL" : <string>, "alerts" : [ { "status" : "<resolved|firing>" , "labels" : <object>, "annotations" : <object>, "startsAt" : "<rfc3339>" , "endsAt" : "<rfc3339>" , "generatorURL" : <string>, "fingerprint" : <string> }, ... ] }

This format makes it compatible with a wide range of existing integrations. For more information, see Prometheus Integrations – Alertmanager Webhook Receiver.

Collapse Source Copy Copied! { "receiver" : "webhook-receiver" , "status" : "firing" , "alerts" : [ { "status" : "firing" , "labels" : { "alertgroup" : "ongoing_port_validation" , "alertname" : "OngoingPortValidation" , "severity" : "warning" }, "annotations" : { "description" : "Error counters have increased

multiple times in the last 24 hours for port 123.

" , "summary" : "Repeated error counter increases for port 123" }, "startsAt" : "2025-02-18T13:25:16.860604419Z" , "endsAt" : "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z" , "generatorURL" : "http://c6c0e7e35a8f:8880/vmalert/alert?group_id=1036955090143761274&alert_id=1074584496268461589" , "fingerprint" : "abcf32454420d0f2" } ], "groupLabels" : { "alertname" : "OngoingPortValidation" }, "commonLabels" : { "alertgroup" : "ongoing_port_validation" , "alertname" : "OngoingPortValidation" , "severity" : "warning" }, "commonAnnotations" : { "description" : "Error counters have increased

multiple times in the last 24 hours for port 123.

" , "summary" : "Repeated error counter increases for port 123" }, "externalURL" : "http://224f3bffc652:9093" , "version" : "4" , "groupKey" : "{}:{alertname=\"OngoingPortValidation\"}" , "truncatedAlerts" : 0 }





You can update the webhook URL at any time after installation.

To do so:

Create a webhook.yaml file containing the new Alerts webhook receiver URL(s). You can provide a single URL or a comma-separated list. Example: Copy Copied! http: Run the following script under the root user: Copy Copied! /opt/nvidia/nmx/scripts/alerts-webhook-url-config.sh When prompted, you'll see the following menu: Copy Copied! Choose an option: 1 ) Update webhook receiver URLs 2 ) Retrieve webhook receiver URLs and their statuses 3 ) Clear webhook receiver URLs 4 ) Exit Enter your selection: ..

To view the current configuration, select option 2.

To update the webhook URLs, select option 1.

To clear the URLs, select option 3.

New webhook URLs will begin receiving notifications shortly after the system automatically redeploys the relevant components.