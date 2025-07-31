Bring-up is an asynchronous operation that tracks the bring-up process for one or more switches.

Auth Required Action Endpoint Description ro-user, rw-user Retrieve GET /nmx/v1/bring-up Retrieve bring-up operations with optional filters ( pending , in-progress , failed , completed ) rw-user Create POST /nmx/v1/bring-up Initiate a new bring-up process for one or more switches ro-user, rw-user Retrieve GET /nmx/v1/bring-up/{id} Get bring-up status for a specific operation

The following example demonstrates how to start a new bring-up operation using a POST request:

Single switch with default switch profile Collapse Source Copy Copied! curl -X 'POST' \ 'https://<NMX-Manager-API>/nmx/v1/bring-up' \ -H 'accept: application/json' \ -H 'Content-Type: multipart/form-data' \ -F 'FmConfig=@<fm-config-file>' \ -F 'ProfileID=<switch-profile-id>' \ -F 'Switches={ "Address" : "" }' curl -X 'POST' \ 'https://<NMX-Manager-API>/nmx/v1/bring-up' \ -H 'accept: application/json' \ -H 'Content-Type: multipart/form-data' \ -F 'FmConfig=@<fm-config-file>' \ -F 'ProfileID=' \ -F 'Switches={ "Address" : "<switch-A-IP-Address-or-hostname>" }' \ -F 'Switches={ "Address" : "<switch-B-IP-Address-or-hostname>" }' curl -X 'POST' \ 'https://<NMX-Manager-API>/nmx/v1/bring-up' \ -H 'accept: application/json' \ -H 'Content-Type: multipart/form-data' \ -F 'FmConfig=@<fm-config-file>' \ -F 'ProfileID=' \ -F 'Switches={ "Address" : "<switch-A-IP-Address-or-hostname>" }' \ -F 'Switches={ "Address" : "<switch-B-IP-Address-or-hostname>" , "ProfileID" : "<custom-switch-profile-id>" }' curl -X 'POST' \ 'https://<NMX-Manager-API>/nmx/v1/bring-up' \ -H 'accept: application/json' \ -H 'Content-Type: multipart/form-data' \ -F 'FmConfig=@fm_config_72x1_C9_S9 2.cfg' \ -F 'ProfileID=' \ -F 'Switches={ "Address" : "<switch-A-IP-Address-or-hostname>" , "ProfileID" : "<custom-switch-profile-A-id>" }' \ -F 'Switches={ "Address" : "<switch-B-IP-Address-or-hostname>" , "ProfileID" : "<custom-switch-profile-B-id>" }'

Provide an fm_config / SDN config file that matches all switches included in this POST request.

For multiple topologies, use separate POST requests for each topology.

Find more information and examples:

NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches → NVLink Switching → SDN → SDN Configuration

NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches → NVLink Switching → Cluster Management → Cluster Control → Cluster Control Commands

Ensure you have a switch profile with the required switch credentials. If not, create one in advance via POST /nmx/v1/switch-profiles .

A single bring-up request may specify a global switch profile for all switches, or a separate switch profile for each listed switch.

If a switch profile is specified for a particular switch, it takes precedence over the global profile specified in the request.

If all initial validations pass, A HTTP 202 Accepted response is returned with a JSON body containing a bring-up operation ID to track the process:

Copy Copied! { "operationId" : "682880baaf653727786b618f" }

To track operation progress:

Copy Copied! curl -X 'GET' \ 'https://<NMX-Manager-API>/nmx/v1/bring-up/682880baaf653727786b618f' \ -H 'accept: application/json'

When the bring-up process has not yet started, the switch status is marked as "pending." It changes as soon as the NMX Manager begins the bring-up process.

Copy Copied! { "CreatedAt" : "2025-05-15T07:07:31.428Z" , "ID" : "682880baaf653727786b618f" , "Status" : "in-progress" , "Switches" : [ { "Address" : "<switch-IP-Address-or-hostname>" , "CurrentStep" : "Initial bring-up task" , "StartedAt" : "2025-05-15T07:07:31.485Z" , "Status" : "pending" , "StatusDetails" : "" , "UpdatedAt" : "2025-05-15T07:07:31.485Z" } ], "UpdatedAt" : "2025-05-15T07:07:31.485Z" }





Step 1: Pre Bring-up Validation

The NMX manager sends an API request to the switch tray to check whether the nmx-controller and nmx-telemetry services are already active.

If detected, the bring-up process is skipped to avoid overwriting the existing configuration. Bring-up can only be performed once per switch. Even if services are later shut down, the NMX Manager remembers and blocks repeated bring-up attempts, unless the services are explicitly deregistered from the NMX Manager by the user.

Copy Copied! { "CreatedAt" : "2025-05-15T07:07:31.428Z" , "ID" : "682880baaf653727786b618f" , "Status" : "in-progress" , "Switches" : [ { "Address" : "<switch-IP-Address-or-hostname>" , "CurrentStep" : "Step 1: Is switch configured request" , "StartedAt" : "2025-05-15T07:07:31.485Z" , "Status" : "in-progress" , "StatusDetails" : "Step 1: Is switch configured request: sent to switch-gateway." , "UpdatedAt" : "2025-05-15T07:07:31.515Z" } ], "UpdatedAt" : "2025-05-15T07:07:31.515Z" }

Step 2: Enable Cluster

The NMX Manager instructs the switch tray to start the nmx-controller and nmx-telemetry services required for cluster operations.

Copy Copied! { "CreatedAt" : "2025-05-15T07:07:31.428Z" , "ID" : "682880baaf653727786b618f" , "Status" : "in-progress" , "Switches" : [ { "Address" : "<switch-IP-Address-or-hostname>" , "CurrentStep" : "Step 2: Enable cluster request" , "StartedAt" : "2025-05-15T07:07:31.485Z" , "Status" : "in-progress" , "StatusDetails" : "Step 2: Enable cluster request: sent to switch-gateway." , "UpdatedAt" : "2025-05-15T07:07:37.278Z" } ], "UpdatedAt" : "2025-05-15T07:07:37.278Z" }

Step 3: Import And Configure Certificates

The NMX Manager generates the required certificates and sends them to the switch. Certificates are stored locally and configured for both nmx-controller and nmx-telemetry .

Each configuration action is processed asynchronously via the NVOS API, and job success is verified by polling.

Copy Copied! { "CreatedAt" : "2025-05-15T07:07:31.428Z" , "ID" : "682880baaf653727786b618f" , "Status" : "in-progress" , "Switches" : [ { "Address" : "<switch-IP-Address-or-hostname>" , "CurrentStep" : "Step 3: Import certificates request" , "StartedAt" : "2025-05-15T07:07:31.485Z" , "Status" : "in-progress" , "StatusDetails" : "Step 3: Import certificates request: sent to switch-gateway." , "UpdatedAt" : "2025-05-15T07:07:59.62Z" } ], "UpdatedAt" : "2025-05-15T07:07:59.62Z" }

Step 4: Enable mTLS For NMX Services

The NMX Manager sends a request to configure both services for mTLS encryption, ensuring secure gRPC communication. Each operation is tracked and validated.

Copy Copied! { "CreatedAt" : "2025-05-15T07:07:31.428Z" , "ID" : "682880baaf653727786b618f" , "Status" : "in-progress" , "Switches" : [ { "Address" : "<switch-IP-Address-or-hostname>" , "CurrentStep" : "Step 4: Enable encryption request" , "StartedAt" : "2025-05-15T07:07:31.485Z" , "Status" : "in-progress" , "StatusDetails" : "Step 4: Enable encryption request: sent to switch-gateway." , "UpdatedAt" : "2025-05-15T07:08:39.559Z" } ], "UpdatedAt" : "2025-05-15T07:08:39.559Z" }

Step 5: Import and Configure SDN Config

The NMX Manager uploads the SDN config ( fm_config ) provided in the bring-up request to the switch file system. nmx-controller is configured accordingly. Jobs are tracked and confirmed.

Copy Copied! { "CreatedAt" : "2025-05-15T07:07:31.428Z" , "ID" : "682880baaf653727786b618f" , "Status" : "in-progress" , "Switches" : [ { "Address" : "<switch-IP-Address-or-hostname>" , "CurrentStep" : "Step 5: Install SDN request" , "StartedAt" : "2025-05-15T07:07:31.485Z" , "Status" : "in-progress" , "StatusDetails" : "Step 5: Install SDN request: sent to switch-gateway." , "UpdatedAt" : "2025-05-15T07:09:02.492Z" } ], "UpdatedAt" : "2025-05-15T07:09:02.492Z" }

Step 6: Wait for NMX Controller Status And Register

The NMX Manager polls the controller until its addition-info field reports CONTROL_PLANE_STATE_CONFIGURED . Once confirmed, registration begins using a secure gRPC connection.

Copy Copied! { "CreatedAt" : "2025-05-15T07:07:31.428Z" , "ID" : "682880baaf653727786b618f" , "Status" : "in-progress" , "Switches" : [ { "Address" : "<switch-IP-Address-or-hostname>" , "CurrentStep" : "Step 6: Wait configured request" , "StartedAt" : "2025-05-15T07:07:31.485Z" , "Status" : "in-progress" , "StatusDetails" : "Step 6: Wait configured request: sent to switch-gateway." , "UpdatedAt" : "2025-05-15T07:09:17.31Z" } ], "UpdatedAt" : "2025-05-15T07:09:17.31Z" }

Step 7: Register NMX Telemetry

NMX Manager initiates registration of nmx-telemetry over a secure gRPC connection. This is also tracked and processed by backend components.

Copy Copied! { "CreatedAt" : "2025-05-15T07:07:31.428Z" , "ID" : "682880baaf653727786b618f" , "Status" : "in-progress" , "Switches" : [ { "Address" : "<switch-IP-Address-or-hostname>" , "CurrentStep" : "Registration request" , "StartedAt" : "2025-05-15T07:07:31.485Z" , "Status" : "in-progress" , "StatusDetails" : "Step 7: NMX Telemetry Registration request: sent to inventory." , "UpdatedAt" : "2025-05-15T07:09:55.687Z" } ], "UpdatedAt" : "2025-05-15T07:09:55.687Z" }

Final Result: Registration Completed

If successful, both nmx-controller and nmx-telemetry are registered, and their ObjectIDs are returned.

Copy Copied! { "CreatedAt" : "2025-05-15T07:18:06.216Z" , "ID" : "682880baaf653727786b618f" , "Status" : "completed" , "Switches" : [ { "Address" : "<switch-IP-Address-or-hostname>" , "CurrentStep" : "Registration response" , "NMX-Controller-ID" : "682595b7799bc550eec18a77" , "NMX-Telemetry-ID" : "682595b8799bc550eec18a78" , "StartedAt" : "2025-05-15T07:18:06.298Z" , "Status" : "completed" , "StatusDetails" : "bring-up completed successfully" , "UpdatedAt" : "2025-05-15T07:20:25.754Z" } ], "UpdatedAt" : "2025-05-15T07:20:25.761Z" }





All POST requests return HTTP 202 Accepted with an operationId and a Location header.

Operations continue until each sub-task (per switch) reaches a terminal state: failed or completed .

Sub-tasks progress independently and in parallel.

Bring-up operations cannot be canceled once started.

If no progress is made within 10 minutes (configurable), the operation is marked as failed. As long as one sub-task is progressing, the operation continues. Progress is indicated by the UpdatedAt field.



If bring-up fails, perform a cleanup: