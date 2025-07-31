Bug Fixes History

4176808 Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in the switch-node entity missing the SwitchIDList , a list of switches relevant to that Switch Node.

Keywords: switch-node, REST-API

Discovered in Version: 85.1.0006

Fixed in Release: 85.1.0008

4176806 Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in the switch entity missing the PortIDList , a list of ports relevant to that switch. The switch entity field SwitchNodeID was removed.

Keywords: switch, REST-API

Discovered in Version: 85.1.0006

Fixed in Release: 85.1.0008

4176805 Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in the chassis entity missing the ComputeNodeIDList , a list of compute-nodes relevant to that chassis and the SwitchNodeIDList , a list of switch-nodes relevant to that chassis.

Keywords: chassis, compute-node, switch-node, REST-API

Discovered in Version: 85.1.0006

Fixed in Release: 85.1.0008

4176803 Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in the GPU entity missing the PortIDList , a list of ports relevant to that GPU. The GPU entity field HostName was removed.

Keywords: GPU, REST-API

Discovered in Version: 85.1.0006

Fixed in Release: 85.1.0008

4176540 Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the Domain UUID filter from being applied to the services in progress.

Keywords: services, REST-API

Discovered in Version: 85.1.0006