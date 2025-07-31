NMX Manager (NMX-M) Documentation v85.1.3000
Bug Fixes History

Internal Ref.

Issue

4176808

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in the switch-node entity missing the SwitchIDList, a list of switches relevant to that Switch Node.

Keywords: switch-node, REST-API

Discovered in Version: 85.1.0006

Fixed in Release: 85.1.0008

4176806

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in the switch entity missing the PortIDList, a list of ports relevant to that switch. The switch entity field SwitchNodeID was removed.

Keywords: switch, REST-API

Discovered in Version: 85.1.0006

Fixed in Release: 85.1.0008

4176805

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in the chassis entity missing the ComputeNodeIDList, a list of compute-nodes relevant to that chassis and the SwitchNodeIDList, a list of switch-nodes relevant to that chassis.

Keywords: chassis, compute-node, switch-node, REST-API

Discovered in Version: 85.1.0006

Fixed in Release: 85.1.0008

4176803

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in the GPU entity missing the PortIDList, a list of ports relevant to that GPU. The GPU entity field HostName was removed.

Keywords: GPU, REST-API

Discovered in Version: 85.1.0006

Fixed in Release: 85.1.0008

4176540

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the Domain UUID filter from being applied to the services in progress.

Keywords: services, REST-API

Discovered in Version: 85.1.0006

Fixed in Release: 85.1.0008

3963239

Description: UpSince remains unchanged when the service transitions from Down to Up.

Keywords: Service registration

Discovered in Version: 85.1.0004

Fixed in Release: 85.1.0006

3936942

Description: After deleting a service, the status might not be displayed as DRAINING.

Keywords: Service registration

Discovered in Version: 85.1.0004

Fixed in Release: 85.1.0006
