NMX Manager (NMX-M) Documentation v85.1.3000
Changes and New Feature History

Feature/Change

Description

Rev. 85.1.2000

Bring-Up

Added support for automatic configuration and registration of switch trays. For more information, visit the Bring-Up page.

Licensing

Added licensing support, including product evaluation, REST API access restrictions upon license expiration, and automated expiration notifications. For more information, visit the Licensing page.

Alerts Management

Introduced advanced alert management featuring statistical anomaly detection, port status warnings, and configurable webhook receiver notifications. For more information, visit the Alerts Management page.

Key Performance Indicators (KPI)

Enhanced KPI REST API with expanded filter parameters, additional inventory metrics, and clarified access to per-domain data for improved troubleshooting. For more information, visit the Key Performance Indicators (KPI) page.

Rev. 85.1.1000

Key Performance Indicators (KPI)

Added support for a KPI REST endpoint that provides key performance indicators (KPIs) for monitoring cluster health and enabling quick issue resolution.

Mutual TLS (mTLS)

Removed the requirement for customer-provided certificates during installation. All associated configuration steps and manual input prompts have been eliminated.

Rev. 85.01.0009

Security Hardening Enhancements

This release contains important reliability improvements and security hardening enhancements. NVIDIA recommends upgrading your system to this release to improve the devices’ security and reliability.

Rev. 85.01.0008

NMX-M Deployment (including HA, Orchestration)

NMX-M is now deployed on top of Kubernetes, enabling advanced High Availability (HA) and service orchestration.

Partition Management

Added support for additional partitions:

  • Get list of partitions

  • Add new partition

  • Update partition

  • Remove partition

Observability

A log aggregation system has been implemented, allowing for the collection, aggregation, querying, and alerting of logs from NMX-M, NMX-T, NMX-C services, and monitored systems.

User Management

API user authentication has been added: 'ro-user' and 'rw-user' are now used for secure interactions with the NMX-M API.

Air Gap Support - Cluster Mode

Added support for deployment in environments with strict network isolation, allowing organizations to install and use NMX-M without the need for an internet connection.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes.

Rev. 85.01.0006

REST Interface

Added additional API endpoints for listing inventory such as Compute Notes, Switch Nodes, Ports and additional operations.

For further information, see section REST Interface in the User Manual.

Mutual TLS (mTLS)

Mutual TLS (mTLS), is a security protocol that ensures both the client and server in a network communication authenticate each other using certificates before establishing a connection. This is an enhancement over standard Transport Layer Security (TLS), where only the server is authenticated by the client.

For further information, see section Mutual TLS (mTLS) Configuration in the User Manual.

IPv6

[Alpha] Added support for IPv6 protocol.

HTTPS/Authentication Mechanism

In NMX-M, security and user authentication are critical components, achieved through the use of HTTPS and a PAM-based authentication mechanism. HTTPS (Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure) is employed to protect data transmitted between clients (such as web browsers) and the server. By encrypting this data using SSL/TLS protocols. HTTPS ensures that sensitive information, such as login credentials and personal details, is safeguarded from interception or tampering by unauthorized parties. When a client connects to a server over HTTPS, the server presents a digital certificate, verified by a trusted Certificate Authority (CA). This certificate authenticates the server's identity and establishes a secure connection, ensuring data integrity, confidentiality, and authentication.

For further information, see section HTTPS/Authentication Mechanism in the User Manual.

Rev. 85.01.0004

General

NMX-M v85.01.0004 is at Engineering Sample level and subject to changes.

Service Management: REST Interface

The REST API Provides endpoints for Service (NMX-T): List, View, Create, Delete NMX services. Each endpoint has its own API, payload, responses, and schema. For more detailed information about our API, including endpoint descriptions, parameters, and examples, please refer to the Swagger UI.

For further information, see section REST Interface in the User Manual

Prometheus Endpoint

The NMX-M exposes Prometheus endpoint for telemetry scraping purposes.

For further information, see section Prometheus Endpoint in the User Manual

Unsupported Functionalities/Features

The following are the unsupported features for MNX-M v85.1.0004:

  • IPv6

