NMX Manager (NMX-M) Documentation v85.1.3000
HTTPS/Authentication Mechanism

In NMX-M, security and user authentication are critical components achieved through the use of HTTPS and a Kong Basic Authentication mechanism. HTTPS (Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure) is employed to protect data transmitted between clients (such as web browsers) and the server by encrypting this data using SSL/TLS protocols. HTTPS ensures that sensitive information, such as login credentials and personal details is safeguarded from interception or tampering by unauthorized parties. When a client connects to a server over HTTPS, the server presents a digital certificate verified by a trusted Certificate Authority (CA). This certificate authenticates the server's identity and establishes a secure connection, ensuring data integrity, confidentiality, and authentication.

In addition to HTTPS, our system utilizes a basic authentication approach with pre-defined users that are set upon installation. This provides a flexible and secure way to authenticate and authorize users interacting with our REST API. To implement this, we use the Kong API gateway as a reverse proxy, configured with Basic Authentication and ACL plugins. This setup allows Kong to authenticate users attempting to access specific resources using the existing user accounts on the system.

By combining HTTPS and a robust authentication mechanism, our system provides a secure and reliable environment for users, protecting their data and ensuring proper access controls.

Authentication

In NMX-M, there are two users configured for interacting with the API:

  • ro-user

  • rw-user

The password for each user is set during the NMX-M cluster installation process. Those users are configured in Kong’s basic authentication settings and applied to all routes. The login information is encrypted and kept in a dedicated PostgreSQL DB.

Authorization

Each user has its own ACL group configuration.

Ready Only ACL Group

This group includes the "ro-user" and grants access to read-only API endpoints. Any NMX API endpoint that uses the GET HTTP method can be accessed here.

Relevant API Endpoints

Group

Operation

Method

URL

KPI

Get KPI

GET

/nmx/v1/kpis

Metric

Get Metrics

GET

/nmx/v1/metrics

Services

List NMX Services

GET

/nmx/v1/services

Get NMX Service

GET

/nmx/v1/services/{id}

Compute Nodes

List Compute Nodes

GET

/nmx/v1/compute-nodes

Get Compute Nodes Count

GET

/nmx/v1/compute-nodes/count

Get Compute Node

GET

/nmx/v1/compute-nodes/{id}

Switch Nodes

List Switch Nodes

GET

/nmx/v1/switch-nodes

Get Switch Nodes Count

GET

/nmx/v1/switch-nodes/count

Get Switch Node

GET

/nmx/v1/switch-node/{id}

Switches

List Switches

GET

/nmx/v1/switches

Get Switches Count

GET

/nmx/v1/switches/count

Get Switch

GET

/nmx/v1/switches/{id}

Chassis

List Chassis

GET

/nmx/v1/chassis

Get Chassis Count

GET

/nmx/v1/chassis/count

Get Chassis

GET

/nmx/v1/chassis/{id}

Ports

List Ports

GET

/nmx/v1/ports

Get Ports Count

GET

/nmx/v1/ports/count

Get Port

GET

/nmx/v1/ports/{id}

GPU

List GPUs

GET

/nmx/v1/gpus

Get GPU Count

GET

/nmx/v1/gpus/count

Get GPU

GET

/nmx/v1/gpus/{id}

Operations

List Operations

GET

/nmx/v1/operations

Get Operation

GET

/nmx/v1/operations/{id}

Ready Write ACL Group

Includes the "rw-user" and allows access to all API endpoints. Any NMX API endpoint, regardless of its HTTP method, can be accessed here.

Relevant API Endpoints

In addition to the above GET endpoints.

Group

Operation

Method

URL

Services

Add NMX Service

POST

/nmx/v1/services

Delete NMX Service

DELETE

/nmx/v1/services/{id}

Compute Nodes

Update Compute Node

PUT

/nmx/v1/compute-nodes/{id}

Switch Nodes

Update Switch Node

PUT

/nmx/v1/switch-nodes/{id}

Switches

Update Switch

PUT

/nmx/v1/switches/{id}

Chassis

Update Chassis

PUT

/nmx/v1/chassis/{id}

GPU

Update GPU

PUT

/nmx/v1/gpus/{id}

Operations

Cancel Operation

DELETE

/nmx/v1/operations/{id}

Examples

Read Only Endpoint

Postman

Authorization settings tab:

  1. Select type: Basic Auth

  2. Username: rw-user ; Password: <password defined during cluster installation>

Terminal

  1. In a terminal window, use "bash plus curl" to execute requests.

  2. Run the following curl command, enter values for the various parameters.

    curl -X 'GET' \ 
  'https://<ip_address>/nmx/v1/compute-nodes' \ 
  -u ro-user:ro-password

Read Write Endpoint

Postman

Authorization settings tab:

  1. Select type: Basic Auth

  2. Username: rw-user ; Password: <password defined during cluster installation>

Example Request Body

  1. Select Method: PUT

  2. Select type: JSON

  3. Fill in the request body details as seen below.

Terminal

  1. In a terminal window, use "bash plus curl" to execute requests.

  2. Run the following curl command, and enter values for the various parameters.

    curl -X 'PUT' \ 
  'https://<ip_address>/nmx/v1/compute-nodes/<id>' \ 
  -H 'accept: application/json' \ 
  -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ 
  -u rw-user:rw-password \ 
  -d '{ 
  "Description": "Some New Description", 
  "Name": "Some New Name" 
}

