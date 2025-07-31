NMX Manager (NMX-M) Documentation v85.1.3000
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  NVLink Management Software  NMX Manager (NMX-M) Documentation v85.1.3000  Installation Procedure

On This Page

Installation Procedure

Note

In this NMX-M version (85.1.3000), the VM image is named using the netq prefix (e.g., netq-4.15.0-...).

This naming reflects internal packaging alignment with NetQ, but it does not affect product functionality. The image installs NMX-M as described in this documentation.

Note

Make sure that NMX-M is being deployed in a secure environment.

Downloading the Product Image

  1. Log in to your NVIDIA Application Hub account.

  2. Select NVIDIA Licensing Portal.

  3. Select Software Downloads from the menu.

  4. In the search field above the table, enter NetQ.

  5. For deployments using KVM, download the NetQ SW 4.15 KVM image (which includes the NMX-M image). For deployments using VMware, download the NetQ SW 4.15 VMware image.

  6. If prompted, read the license agreement and proceed with the download.

Installing the VM Image

To install the VM image, follow the steps below:

  1. Mount the VM image ( .qcow2 file) using the appropriate KVM commands.

    Example: Copy the Base image to - /var/lib/libvirt/images/

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    virt-install --connect qemu:///system --ram 524288 -n ubuntu1 --os-type linux --os-variant generic --vcpus=48 --disk path=/var/lib/libvirt/images/netq-VERSION-ubuntu-24.04-ts-qemu-scale.qcow2,format=qcow2,device=disk,bus=virtio --vnc --noautoconsole --import --network=bridge=br0,model=virtio,mac=<MAC> --check all=off

  2. Log in to the nvidia user account on each of the three servers using the default password nvidia

  3. Upon first login, you will be prompted to set a new password.

    Use the same new password on all three servers.

    Note: Changing the password will automatically log you out.

  4. Re-login as the nvidia user using the new password on only one of the servers.

    The remaining installation steps will be performed only on this server.

Note

The vmimage .qcow2 image already contains NVL tarball at /mnt/installables/NetQ-4.15.0.tgzand the CLI to install it.

Installing NetQ Manager (NVL)

Pre-requisites

  • Three VMs running Ubuntu 24.04

  • Minimum hardware per VM:

    • 48 vCPUs

    • 512 GB RAM

    • 3 TB disk

The install process performs the following pre-checks:

  • Validates minimum hardware requirements

  • Ensures all server IPs are unique

  • Verifies master/worker initialization

  • Confirms reachability of worker IPs

How To Run the Installer

  1. Initialize the master node.

    On the VM where you want to run the installation, execute:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    netq install cluster master-init

    This creates the netq-admin user, generates an SSH key pair, and outputs a command to initialize the worker nodes using the encoded public key.

  2. Initialize the worker nodes.

    On each of the other two VMs, run the command generated in Step 1:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    netq install cluster worker-init <ssh-key>

  3. Install NVL using the CLI method (optional alternative in steps 4-6):

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    netq install nvl servers <server-01> <server-02> <server-03> \ bundle </mnt/installables/<netq-image-name>, http URL> \ kong-rw-password <kong-rw-password> \ kong-ro-password <kong-ro-password> \ alertmanager-webhook-url <webhook-url>

    Required arguments:

    • IPs of all three target servers

    • Path to the NetQ tarball bundle

    • Kong read/write and read-only passwords

    Optional argument (will default to empty string if omitted):

    • Alertmanager webhook URL

OR:

a. Generate a config JSON template (for config-based installation):

* To generate the config file at the default location: {

Copy
Copied!
            

            
 netq install nvl config generate

This creates a file at /tmp/nvl-cluster-config.json.

* To specify a custom output location:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
netq install nvl config generate <full-path-to-config-json>

This creates the file at the specified path, e.g., /home/nvidia/nvl-config.json

b. Edit the config JSON file.

Replace <INPUT> placeholders with:

      • Server IP addresses

      • Kong user passwords

      • Alertmanager webhook URL

c. Install NVL using the config file:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
netq install nvl bundle </mnt/installables/<netq-image-name> \ kong-rw-password <kong-rw-password> \ kong-ro-password <kong-ro-password> \ <full-path-to-config-json>

Post Installation

4. Register the services.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 31, 2025.
content here