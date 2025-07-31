On This Page
Installation Procedure
In this NMX-M version (85.1.3000), the VM image is named using the
netq prefix (e.g.,
netq-4.15.0-...).
This naming reflects internal packaging alignment with NetQ, but it does not affect product functionality. The image installs NMX-M as described in this documentation.
Make sure that NMX-M is being deployed in a secure environment.
Log in to your NVIDIA Application Hub account.
Select NVIDIA Licensing Portal.
Select Software Downloads from the menu.
In the search field above the table, enter NetQ.
For deployments using KVM, download the NetQ SW 4.15 KVM image (which includes the NMX-M image). For deployments using VMware, download the NetQ SW 4.15 VMware image.
If prompted, read the license agreement and proceed with the download.
To install the VM image, follow the steps below:
Mount the VM image (
.qcow2file) using the appropriate KVM commands.
Example: Copy the Base image to
- /var/lib/libvirt/images/
virt-
install--connect qemu:///system --
ram524288 -n ubuntu1 --os-
typelinux --os-variant generic --vcpus=48 --disk path=/var/lib/libvirt/images/netq-VERSION-ubuntu-24.04-ts-qemu-scale.qcow2,
format=qcow2,device=disk,bus=virtio --vnc --noautoconsole --
import--network=bridge=br0,model=virtio,mac=<MAC> --check all=off
Log in to the
nvidiauser account on each of the three servers using the default password
nvidia
Upon first login, you will be prompted to set a new password.
Use the same new password on all three servers.
Note: Changing the password will automatically log you out.
Re-login as the
nvidiauser using the new password on only one of the servers.
The remaining installation steps will be performed only on this server.
The vmimage .qcow2 image already contains NVL tarball at
/mnt/installables/NetQ-4.15.0.tgzand the CLI to install it.
Pre-requisites
Three VMs running Ubuntu 24.04
Minimum hardware per VM:
48 vCPUs
512 GB RAM
3 TB disk
The install process performs the following pre-checks:
Validates minimum hardware requirements
Ensures all server IPs are unique
Verifies master/worker initialization
Confirms reachability of worker IPs
How To Run the Installer
Initialize the master node.
On the VM where you want to run the installation, execute:
netq install cluster master-init
This creates the
netq-adminuser, generates an SSH key pair, and outputs a command to initialize the worker nodes using the encoded public key.
Initialize the worker nodes.
On each of the other two VMs, run the command generated in Step 1:
netq install cluster worker-init <ssh-key>
Install NVL using the CLI method (optional alternative in steps 4-6):
netq install nvl servers <server-
01> <server-
02> <server-
03> \ bundle </mnt/installables/<netq-image-name>, http URL> \ kong-rw-password <kong-rw-password> \ kong-ro-password <kong-ro-password> \ alertmanager-webhook-url <webhook-url>
Required arguments:
IPs of all three target servers
Path to the NetQ tarball bundle
Kong read/write and read-only passwords
Optional argument (will default to empty string if omitted):
Alertmanager webhook URL
OR:
a. Generate a config JSON template (for config-based installation):
* To generate the config file at the default location: {
netq install nvl config generate
This creates a file at
/tmp/nvl-cluster-config.json.
* To specify a custom output location:
netq install nvl config generate <full-path-to-config-json>
This creates the file at the specified path, e.g.,
/home/nvidia/nvl-config.json
b. Edit the config JSON file.
Replace
<INPUT> placeholders with:
Server IP addresses
Kong user passwords
Alertmanager webhook URL
c. Install NVL using the config file:
netq install nvl bundle </mnt/installables/<netq-image-name> \ kong-rw-password <kong-rw-password> \ kong-ro-password <kong-ro-password> \ <full-path-to-config-json>
Post Installation
4. Register the services.
For manual mTLS setup and registration, see the NMX Services Registration page.
For automated configuration, see the Bring-Up page.