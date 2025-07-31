Introduction

NMX Manager is the top-layer solution responsible for interacting with and controlling all instances of NMX-T and NMX-C within the network. It is a key component of the NMX solution, designed to collect and process data center telemetry, monitor system performance, and provide insights and predictive analytics regarding the operability and health of the systems.

The primary functions of NMX Manager are:

Telemetry Aggregation: To aggregate telemetry data streamed from the NMX Telemetry subsystem and make it accessible to external entities via a Prometheus endpoint. Configuration and Resource Management: To access all NMX-C instances for configuring the NNVL network and allocating/reserving GPUs for AI jobs/workloads.

NMX Manager is built on an event-driven microservice architecture, enabling seamless communication between microservices through Apache Kafka, which serves as the event bus.

Its components are:

Southbound Gateway - a service that provides an interface for NMX-T and NMX-C

Northbound Gateway - provides a REST API for query and provisioning

NMX-Manager can be installed as a cluster (minimum 3 node) on a customer's site. The NMX-Manager software will be provided as a tarball package along with the VM image.