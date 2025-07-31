Key Performance Indicators (KPI)

The KPI REST endpoint is designed to provide fast and actionable insights into the network cluster's status. This API will offer key performance indicators (KPIs) that give a clear overview of the cluster's health, with the option to dive deeper into specific events. By using this endpoint, NOC operators can quickly identify network issues, assess their severity, and take immediate action, such as opening tickets for further investigation. The KPIs will be crucial for monitoring network performance and ensuring prompt response times.

This KPI is an aggregate across all domains. For troubleshooting, users should access per-domain data using compute-node or switch-node REST API calls.