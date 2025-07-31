Known Issues
Internal Reference Number
Issue
4424312
Description: If a bring-up-worker Pod terminates unexpectedly while handling a bring-up task, it may cause the task to fail.
Workaround: Perform a switch-tray cleanup and reissue the bring-up request. Follow the cleanup steps outlined in issue #4466833 below.
Keywords: Bring-up worker Pod; task
Discovered in Version: 85.1.2000
4424454
Description: If a switch-gateway Pod terminates unexpectedly while handling a bring-up task, it may cause the task to fail.
Workaround: Perform a switch-tray cleanup and reissue the bring-up request. Follow the cleanup steps outlined in issue #4466833 below.
Keywords: switch-gateway Pod; bring-up task
Discovered in Version: 85.1.2000
4466833
Description: During the switch-tray bring-up process, if an NMX-M node becomes unavailable, the download of certificate files to the NMX Manager may fail. This is due to the files being served from cluster node IPs, which may not be reachable in such failure scenarios.
Workaround: Perform a switch-tray cleanup and reissue the bring-up request.
To clean the switch-tray:
Keywords: Switch tray; bring-up; certificates
Discovered in Version: 85.1.2000
4399074
Description: Switch registration does not fail as expected when the same switch is first registered using its IP address and then again using its domain name.
Workaround: To avoid duplicate registration issues, use either the IP address or the domain name of the switch consistently for service registration, not both.
Keywords: Switch registration; IP address; domain
Discovered in Version: 85.1.2000
4369284
Description: The Loki pods responsible for handling log data in the NMX-M environment may run out of storage, leading to crashes. This can disrupt log aggregation and prevent users from viewing logs. The issue occurs when the assigned storage capacity is exceeded.
Workaround: To mitigate this issue, run the following commands:
Keywords: Loki pods; log aggregation; storage
Discovered in Version: 85.1.1000
4355456
Description: The registration of services (NMX-T & NMX-C) is only available when all three nodes of NMX-M are up and running.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: NMX-T; NMX-C
Discovered in Version: 85.1.1000
4367335
Description: The following PUT requests execute successfully despite potentially returning an HTTP 500 Internal Server Error:
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PUT; HTTP 500 Error
Discovered in Version: 85.1.1000
4363356
Description: After installation, NMX services take up to 10 minutes to start and stabilize.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Installation
Discovered in Version: 85.1.1000