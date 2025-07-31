On This Page
Licensing
Upon installation, the system receives an evaluation license valid for 60 days.
When the evaluation license expires, REST API access is blocked until a new license is applied.
To obtain a new license, visit the NVIDIA Licensing Portal: https://ui.licensing.nvidia.com.
To replace the existing license, perform the following steps:
Upload the received license file to the directory:
/opt/nvidia/nmx/licenses
on any server.
Run the following script:
/opt/nvidia/nmx/scripts/license-config.sh
Select option 1 to apply a new license.
Confirm that the license details displayed are correct.
The script applies the new license, replacing the previous license.
The system sends notifications when the license is about to expire or has already expired. Notifications repeat every 24 hours until the license status is updated.
To receive these notifications, configure a webhook receiver during or after the installation (see Alerts Management section).
Types of Notifications
Users receive the following alerts regarding license status:
Expires soon: Sent when the license expires in less than 60 days.
Job
licensing
Alert Name
LicenseValidation
Severity
warning
Expired: Sent when the license has expired.
Job
licensing
Alert Name
LicenseValidation
Severity
critical
Upon license expiration:
The system sends an expiration notification and logs this event.
REST API access is blocked until a valid new license is applied.