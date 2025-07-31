NMX Manager (NMX-M) Documentation v85.1.3000
NMX Services Registration

In order for NMX-M to receive network telemetry and control information, NMX-M needs to register with NMX-T and NMX-C.

NMX Manager communicates with those services using mTLS encryption, which requires certificates to be configured.

During installation, mTLS certificates are automatically created and configured.

To have certificates configured for switch-trays that host NMX-C and NMX-T, use create-certificate.sh that can be found at this path: /opt/nvidia/nmx/Installation/Ansible/tools

Generate Certificates via NMX Manager

1. Log in via SSH to the NMX Manager node that was used to run the NMX Manager installation process.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ssh nvidia@<IP_Address>

2. Use the create-certificate.sh script as root. Provide a certificate name, typically the switch's hostname or IP address.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
nvidia@ubuntu:~$ su
root@ubuntu:/home/nvidia# /opt/nvidia/nmx/Installation/Ansible/tools/create-certificate.sh example
certificate.cert-manager.io/example-certificate created
Certificate is ready after 10 seconds.
Extracting secret data to local files...
Files created:
-rw-r--r-- 1 root root 1094 May 29 11:57 example-ca.crt
-rw-r--r-- 1 root root 1424 May 29 11:57 example-tls.crt
-rw-r--r-- 1 root root 3243 May 29 11:57 example-tls.key
-rw------- 1 root root 3907 May 29 11:57 example-tls.p12
Done.

3. Copy example-ca.crt and example-tls.p12 to the NVOS switch-tray and configure NMX services to use it.

4. Follow NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches → NVLink Switching → Cluster Management → Cluster Manager → Cluster Manager Commands to apply the certificates to both NMX-C and NMX-T.

Registration

This can be accomplished by sending a POST request to the nmx/v1/services API using the following format:

Example POST Request:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
{
  "Name": "Some-Name",
  "Description": "This is a description.",
  "ServiceType": "TELEMETRY",
  "ServiceConnectionInformation": {
    "Address": "10.188.47.166",
    "PortNumber": 9351
  }
}

Equivalent cURL Command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
curl --request POST \
  --url https://NMX_M-IP/nmx/v1/services \
  --header 'Authorization: Basic cnctdXNlcjpOdmlkaWExMg==' \
  --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  --data '{
  "Name": "Some Name",
  "Description": "Sample Description",
  "ServiceType": "CONTROLLER",
  "ServiceConnectionInformation": {
    "Address": "10.188.47.166",
    "PortNumber": 9370
  }
}'

Note: The Authorization header will use either rw-user or ro-user along with the corresponding password.

Checking the Status of Registered Services

To retrieve the status of all registered services, perform a GET request to the same API.

Example Response:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[
  {
    "Status": "UP",
    "Description": "Description",
    "Address": "10.188.47.166",
    "UpSince": "2000-01-23T04:56:07.000+00:00",
    "Name": "Name",
    "ApplicationUUID": "046b6c7f-0b8a-43b9-b35d-6489e6daee91",
    "Version": "Version",
    "StatusInfo": "StatusInfo",
    "ServiceType": "TELEMETRY",
    "ID": "551137c2f9e1fac808a5f572",
    "ClusterDomainUUID": "046b6c7f-0b8a-43b9-b35d-6489e6daee91",
    "PortNumber": 9351,
    "RegisteredAt": "2000-01-23T04:56:07.000+00:00"
  }
]

Equivalent cURL Command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
curl --request GET \
  --url https://NMX-M-IP/nmx/v1/services \
  --header 'Authorization: Basic cnctdXNlcjpOdmlkaWExMg=='

Note: The Authorization header will use either rw-user or ro-user along with the corresponding password.

Filtering Services

You can filter the response to retrieve only Telemetry or Controller services. For example, the following command retrieves only Telemetry services:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
curl --request GET \
  --url https://NMX-M-IP/nmx/v1/services \TELEMETRY&offset=0&limit=1' \
  --header 'Authorization: Basic cnctdXNlcjpOdmlkaWExMg=='

