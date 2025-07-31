Partitions Management

In NMX-M, network partitions refer to logical groupings of GPUs that exist within the same network domain. Partitions can be created based on one of two member types:

GPU-ID-Based: A list of GPU identifiers.

Location-Based: A set of objects describing the physical location, including attributes such as domain, chassis, slot, and host.

The partition’s member type is established at creation and cannot be changed later. All subsequent operations (updates or reads) should match the originally defined type. For example, a partition created using location-based members cannot be updated using GPU IDs; such an attempt will result in a 409 Conflict error.