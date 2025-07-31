On This Page
Partitions Management
In NMX-M, network partitions refer to logical groupings of GPUs that exist within the same network domain. Partitions can be created based on one of two member types:
GPU-ID-Based: A list of GPU identifiers.
Location-Based: A set of objects describing the physical location, including attributes such as domain, chassis, slot, and host.
The partition’s member type is established at creation and cannot be changed later. All subsequent operations (updates or reads) should match the originally defined type. For example, a partition created using location-based members cannot be updated using GPU IDs; such an attempt will result in a 409 Conflict error.
All asynchronous requests (Create, Update, and Delete) return a 202 Accepted response immediately. This response includes:
A JSON body:
{
"operationId":
"551137c2f9e1fac808a5f572"}
A Location header pointing to the operations endpoint:
/nmx/v1/operations/<op-id>
For resource creation, once the operation completes, the new partition can be retrieved by following the Location header or using a GET request at:
/nmx/v1/partitions/<p-id>
Both GET and GET-all endpoints return a 200 OK response with the partition details.
Partition Action
Endpoint
Description
Create
Initiates the creation of a new network partition. The request body must include a partition name and a members object, which is either GPU-ID-based or location-based (mixing types is not supported).
Update
Updates an existing partition. Note that currently the partition name cannot be changed. Instead, it is possible to update the list of members. When using PUT, the
Note
The member type in the update must match the partition’s original type. A mismatch will result in a 409 Conflict error.
Delete
Deletes an existing partition. The deletion process returns an operation and follows the same asynchronous pattern as creation and update.
Retrieve
Retrieves details of a specific partition, including its health and other metada.
Retrieves a list of all partitions.
Lifecycle Stage
Description
Creation
When a partition is created via a POST request, the API determines its type based on the provided members. The assigned type is permanent.
Update
Subsequent updates must maintain the same member type. Attempts to use a different member type (e.g., using GPU IDs on a location-based partition) will be rejected with a 409 Conflict error.
Deletion
Deletion of a partition is performed asynchronously and returns an operation. The partition is removed once the operation completes.
Retrieval
After an operation completes (e.g., partition creation), the partition can be accessed by following the Location header in the operation response or by using the partition ID in a GET request.
Health
Each partition includes a health metric that reflects the status of the underlying managed network.
Asynchronous Processing
All operations (create, update, delete) return a 202 Accepted response with an
operationIdand a Location header pointing to
/nmx/v1/operations/<op-id>.
Operations continue until they reach a terminal state—
failed,
completed, or
cancelled.
Cancellation
Operations can be canceled only if they have not started processing and no critical actions have been taken.
The cancellation process generates its own non-cancellable operation.
Member Exclusivity
A GPU cannot belong to more than one partition.
Domain Consistency
All GPUs in a partition must belong to the same network domain.
Mixing GPUs from different domains is not possible.
Operation Results
The asynchronous operations created during partition management are used to track progress.
The operation should complete before acting on the partition.
The response includes a Location header pointing to the newly created resource.
The following error codes may be returned by the Partitions API:
Error Code
Description
400 Bad Request
The request is malformed or contains an improperly structured ID.
404 Not Found
The specified partition ID does not exist.
409 Conflict
Request contains unsupported arguments, such as:
500 Internal Server Error
Unexpected server error.