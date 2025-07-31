The NMX-M will have the capability to expose a Prometheus metrics endpoint for telemetry scraping purposes. Meaning, the NMX-M will present the telemetry data in a format compatible with the Prometheus protocol, allowing for efficient data collection and monitoring. The telemetry data exposed via the Prometheus metrics endpoint will include various telemetry data collected from NMX-T.

The following diagram illustrates how Prometheus metrics can be scraped from the NMX-M.

To enable Prometheus to scrape metrics from the NMX-M, it must be configured as a target endpoint in the Prometheus server configuration. This setup is similar to configuring any other Prometheus endpoint.

To configure the NMX-M as a Prometheus endpoint, you need to add the NMX-M's endpoint details to the Prometheus.yml configuration file.

The below is an example configuration snippet:

Copy Copied! global: scrape_interval: 15s evaluation_interval: 15s scrape_configs: - job_name: "prometheus" scheme: https basic_auth: username: 'rw-user' password: 'rw-password' static_configs: - targets: [ '10.xxx.xx.xx' ] metrics_path: '/nmx/v1/metrics' tls_config: insecure_skip_verify: true params: id: [ 'e83134ff-89fb-45eb-97ae-920b35f8fde5' ]

where: