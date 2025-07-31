REST Interface
The API follows the OpenAPI 3.0 specification, providing a solid foundation for the REST API documentation. It offers detailed information about the API's capabilities, usage, and integration, enabling developers to build custom applications that interact with the NMX platform.
With a standard, language-agnostic interface, the API ensures easy integration and a smooth development experience.
The API provides access to resources and functionalities through a set of defined endpoints. Each endpoint has its own schema, which includes the payload, parameters, and the expected request/response formats.
For more information on using the NMX-M REST API, refer to the documentation through the Swagger interface here. The full object model can also be downloaded here.
Support of the uint64 Format
NMX-M REST API includes fields in the numeric uint64 format. Tools such as Swagger UI have limited JSON parsing capabilities and cannot parse these values. In particular, Swagger UI uses native Javascript JSON.parse, which cannot properly interpret such large numbers.
It is recommended that, when developing browser tools that need to parse JSON containing uint64 format, you preprocess JSON first, as shown below:
const preprocessed = jsonAsString.replace(/:\s*(\d{16,})/g, ': "$1"');
const result = JSON.parse(preprocessed, (key, value) => typeof value === 'string' && /:\s*(\d{16,})/g.test(value) ? BigInt(value) : value)
Rendering and Performance
Large size of some endpoints' responses may cause slow loading or unresponsiveness, or even freeze.
This is a browser and JavaScript limitation. Use other tools like Insomnia, Postman or Terminal to get this scale of data.
Complex schemas with deep nesting can lead to rendering errors.