Tech-Support Files Retrieval
For instructions on retrieving technical support files, see the NVOS NVLink User Manual → Monitoring and Diagnostics → Technical Support section.
This feature enables the generation and retrieval of technical support packages.
It offers a standardized, secure, and auditable method to collect diagnostic data from network switches using the NMX-M REST API—supporting troubleshooting and collaboration with technical support teams.
The interface provides capabilities to:
Initiate log collection from one or more switches
Download collected support packages
List and delete packages via the NMX-M API
This streamlines engagement with support teams and accelerates root-cause analysis.
Initiate Log Collection
Use the API to request log collection from one or more switches. You may specify a
ProfileIDfor switch authentication.
Track Operation
Receive an
operationIdin response. Use it to monitor collection progress.
List Available Packages
Retrieve a list of support packages with metadata (filename, size, creation date, switch address).
Download Package
Download a specific support package for offline analysis.
Delete Package (Optional)
Remove support packages that are no longer needed.
API Endpoints
Endpoint
Method
Description
Request Parameters / Body
Success Response
Notes
GET
List all support packages
None
Includes metadata for each package
POST
Initiate log collection from switches
JSON with
Asynchronous response
GET
Download a support package
Path param:
Returns
DELETE
Delete a support package
Path param:
Irreversibly deletes the file
Initiate Log Collection
POST /nmx/v1/support-packages
Content-Type: application/json
{
"ProfileID":
"551137c2f9e1fac808a5f572",
// optional
"Switches": [
{
"Address":
"10.0.0.1" },
{
"Address":
"10.0.0.2" }
]
}
Response
{
"operationId":
"551137c2f9e1fac808a5f572"
}
List Support Packages
GET /nmx/v1/support-packages
Response
[
{
"fileID":
"551137c2f9e1fac808a5f572",
"filename":
"support-logs-2025-05-08.tar.gz",
"size":
1048576,
"uploadDate":
"2025-05-08T12:34:56Z",
"switchAddress":
"10.0.0.1"
}
]
Download Support Package
GET /nmx/v1/support-packages/{id}
Response
Binary file (e.g., application/octet-stream, .tar.gz archive)
Delete Support Package
DELETE /nmx/v1/support-packages/{id}
Response: HTTP
204 No Content
Asynchronous Collection: Log collection runs in the background and may take several minutes depending on switch and network conditions.
Availability: Once completed, the package becomes available via the list endpoint and can be downloaded.
File Format: Packages are
.tar.gzarchives containing logs and diagnostics.
Metadata: Each package includes identifying metadata (e.g., switch address, size, timestamp).
Code
Meaning
400
Bad Request – invalid input
404
Not Found – package does not exist
409
Conflict – conflicting or duplicate request
500
Internal Server Error
Example Error Response
{
"httpErrorCode":
400,
"customErrorCode":
"invalid-request",
"description":
"Switch address is missing."
}
Switch Profiles (ProfileID)
You may specify a
ProfileIDto authenticate switch access during log collection.
If omitted, the system uses the configured default profile.
Per-Switch ProfileIDs
You can assign different profiles per switch:
{
"Switches": [
{
"Address":
"10.0.0.1",
"ProfileID":
"profileid-for-switch-1"
},
{
"Address":
"10.0.0.2"
// This switch will use the default profile if ProfileID is omitted
}
]
}
Asynchronous Operation
Upon initiating log collection, the API returns an
operationId. Use this ID to query the status of the request.
Tracking Status
Refer to Operations. When complete, the operation object will include a
result field referencing the generated support package or packages.