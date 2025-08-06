Tech-Support Files Retrieval

This feature enables the generation and retrieval of technical support packages.

It offers a standardized, secure, and auditable method to collect diagnostic data from network switches using the NMX-M REST API—supporting troubleshooting and collaboration with technical support teams.

The interface provides capabilities to:

Initiate log collection from one or more switches

Download collected support packages

List and delete packages via the NMX-M API

This streamlines engagement with support teams and accelerates root-cause analysis.