Tech-Support Files Retrieval

For instructions on retrieving technical support files, see the NVOS NVLink User ManualMonitoring and DiagnosticsTechnical Support section.

Overview

This feature enables the generation and retrieval of technical support packages.

It offers a standardized, secure, and auditable method to collect diagnostic data from network switches using the NMX-M REST API—supporting troubleshooting and collaboration with technical support teams.

The interface provides capabilities to:

  • Initiate log collection from one or more switches

  • Download collected support packages

  • List and delete packages via the NMX-M API

This streamlines engagement with support teams and accelerates root-cause analysis.

User Workflow

  1. Initiate Log Collection

    Use the API to request log collection from one or more switches. You may specify a ProfileID for switch authentication.

  2. Track Operation

    Receive an operationId in response. Use it to monitor collection progress.

  3. List Available Packages

    Retrieve a list of support packages with metadata (filename, size, creation date, switch address).

  4. Download Package

    Download a specific support package for offline analysis.

  5. Delete Package (Optional)

    Remove support packages that are no longer needed.

API Endpoints

Endpoint

Method

Description

Request Parameters / Body

Success Response

Notes

/nmx/v1/support-packages

GET

List all support packages

None

200 OK, JSON array

Includes metadata for each package

/nmx/v1/support-packages

POST

Initiate log collection from switches

JSON with Switches and optional ProfileID

202 Accepted, operationId

Asynchronous response

/nmx/v1/support-packages/{id}

GET

Download a support package

Path param: id

200 OK, binary file

Returns .tar.gz archive

/nmx/v1/support-packages/{id}

DELETE

Delete a support package

Path param: id

204 No Content

Irreversibly deletes the file


Request/Response Examples

Initiate Log Collection

POST /nmx/v1/support-packages
Content-Type: application/json
 
{
  "ProfileID""551137c2f9e1fac808a5f572"// optional
  "Switches": [
    { "Address""10.0.0.1" },
    { "Address""10.0.0.2" }
  ]
}
Response
{
  "operationId""551137c2f9e1fac808a5f572"
}

List Support Packages

GET /nmx/v1/support-packages
Response
[
  {
    "fileID""551137c2f9e1fac808a5f572",
    "filename""support-logs-2025-05-08.tar.gz",
    "size"1048576,
    "uploadDate""2025-05-08T12:34:56Z",
    "switchAddress""10.0.0.1"
  }
]

Download Support Package

GET /nmx/v1/support-packages/{id}
Response
 
Binary file (e.g., application/octet-stream, .tar.gz archive)

Delete Support Package

Copy
DELETE /nmx/v1/support-packages/{id}
 
Response: HTTP 204 No Content

Expected Behavior

  • Asynchronous Collection: Log collection runs in the background and may take several minutes depending on switch and network conditions.

  • Availability: Once completed, the package becomes available via the list endpoint and can be downloaded.

  • File Format: Packages are .tar.gz archives containing logs and diagnostics.

  • Metadata: Each package includes identifying metadata (e.g., switch address, size, timestamp).

Error Handling

Code

Meaning

400

Bad Request – invalid input

404

Not Found – package does not exist

409

Conflict – conflicting or duplicate request

500

Internal Server Error

Example Error Response

{
  "httpErrorCode"400,
  "customErrorCode""invalid-request",
  "description""Switch address is missing."
}

Profiles and Operation Tracking

Switch Profiles (ProfileID)

  • You may specify a ProfileID to authenticate switch access during log collection.

  • If omitted, the system uses the configured default profile.

Per-Switch ProfileIDs

You can assign different profiles per switch:

{
  "Switches": [
    {
      "Address""10.0.0.1",
      "ProfileID""profileid-for-switch-1"
    },
    {
      "Address""10.0.0.2"
      // This switch will use the default profile if ProfileID is omitted
    }
  ]
}


Operation Object and Progress Tracking

Asynchronous Operation

Upon initiating log collection, the API returns an operationId. Use this ID to query the status of the request.

Tracking Status

Refer to Operations. When complete, the operation object will include a result field referencing the generated support package or packages.
