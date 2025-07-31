NMX Manager (NMX-M) Documentation v85.1.3000
Troubleshooting

Note

All troubleshooting commands must be run as the root user

To extract observability Tar process:

  1. Connect to one of the machines via SSH.

  2. Go to /opt/nvidia/nmx/scripts/

  3. Run extract-observability-data.sh.

  4. A new tar file (otel-collector-data.tar)will be created under /tmp

  5. Download it to your local machine using scp

  6. Send the dump file otel-collector-data.tar to the NVIDIA debug team.

To get The NMX-M version, run the following command from any node:

/opt/nvidia/nmx/scripts/version.sh

