Troubleshooting
Note
All troubleshooting commands must be run as the root user
To extract observability Tar process:
Connect to one of the machines via SSH.
Go to
/opt/nvidia/nmx/scripts/
Run
extract-observability-data.sh.
A new tar file (
otel-collector-data.tar)will be created under
/tmp
Download it to your local machine using
scp
Send the dump file
otel-collector-data.tarto the NVIDIA debug team.
To get The NMX-M version, run the following command from any node:
/opt/nvidia/nmx/scripts/version.sh