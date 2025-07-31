NMX Manager (NMX-M) Documentation v85.1.3000
User Manual Revision History

Revision

Section

Description

85.1.3000

Fetching Tech-Support Files

New section

NMX Services Registration

Updated

85.1.2000

Bring-Up

New section

Licensing

New section

Alerts Management

New section

Key Performance Indicators (KPI)

Updated

NMX Services Registration

Updated

85.1.1000

Key Performance Indicators (KPI)

New section

Installation Procedure

Updated

NMX Services Registration

Updated

HTTPS/Authentication Mechanism

Updated

Mutual TLS (mTLS) Configuration

Removed

85.1.0009 PS

Partition Health

Moved under Partitions Management section.

REST Interface

Updated section by replacing the REST API information with a reference to the documentation via the Swagger interface.

Partitions Management

New section

85.1.0008 PS

Installation Procedure

Updated the section: The installation process uses a one-click shell script that ensures full air-gapped support.

NMX Services Registration

New section

Mutual TLS (mTLS) Configuration

Removed section

REST Interface

Updated section, added additional API endpoints for listing inventory such as Partitions and Metrics.

Partition Health

New section

85.1.0006 QS

Mutual TLS (mTLS) Configuration

New section

HTTPS/Authentication Mechanism

New section

REST Interface

Updated section, added additional API endpoints for listing inventory such as Compute Notes, Switch Nodes, Ports and additional operations.

85.1.0004 ES

All

Initial version of this document.
