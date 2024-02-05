Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2012.2200 LTS (2023 LTS U2)
For a list of bug fixed from previous versions, see Bug Fixes History.

Internal Ref.

Issues

3748213

Description: Modified switch timer to notify Aggregation Manager in case a host stopped sending packets in the middle of a SHARP job (SAT) for more than 1 second.

Keywords: Timer

Discovered in Version: 31.2012.2014

Fixed in Version: 31.2012.2200

3738343

Description: Improved buffer utilization by fixing the ratio of transmitted data and credit packets on the link.

Keywords: Credit packet

Discovered in Version: 31.2012.2014

Fixed in Version: 31.2012.2200

3737622

Description: Updated PSU fans high RPM warning threshold.

Keywords: Fan, Warning

Discovered in Version: 31.2012.2014

Fixed in Version: 31.2012.2200

3651360

Description: Fixed split mode LEDs wrong endian mapping issue.

Keywords: LEDs

Discovered in Version: 31.2012.1068

Fixed in Version: 31.2012.2200
