Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issues
|
3748213
|
Description: Modified switch timer to notify Aggregation Manager in case a host stopped sending packets in the middle of a SHARP job (SAT) for more than 1 second.
|
Keywords: Timer
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2012.2014
|
Fixed in Version: 31.2012.2200
|
3738343
|
Description: Improved buffer utilization by fixing the ratio of transmitted data and credit packets on the link.
|
Keywords: Credit packet
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2012.2014
|
Fixed in Version: 31.2012.2200
|
3737622
|
Description: Updated PSU fans high RPM warning threshold.
|
Keywords: Fan, Warning
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2012.2014
|
Fixed in Version: 31.2012.2200
|
3651360
|
Description: Fixed split mode LEDs wrong endian mapping issue.
|
Keywords: LEDs
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2012.1068
|
Fixed in Version: 31.2012.2200