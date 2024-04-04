Changes and New Features History
This section includes history of changes and new feature of three major releases back. For older versions' history, please refer to their dedicated release notes.
31.2012.2148
General
See Bug fixes.
31.2012.2014
Device HW
Added Beta-level support for MMS4X50-NM module.
SHARP
Added support for gateway Dump.
The new Dump file contains SHARP gateway content.
Counters
Added PPCNT new group 0x26 and a new page 241 for Diagnostic Data VS MAD.
Counters
Added support for two performance class MADs :
1. PortXmitConCtrl
2. PortVLXmitTimeCong
Resiliey
Added a mechanism to release the packet interface when a long command packet handling timeout is detected to reduce firmware freeze.
|
Telemetry
Added support for Fast Recovery notifications of the OS entity in the network.
General
See Bug fixes.
31.2012.1068
|
Device HW
Added limited support for MMS4X50-NM module.
Warning
When working with two 4xports, toggling one port following the other port might lead to link flap issue. To recover, toggle the port again.
General
See Bug fixes.
31.2012.1024
Fast Recovery from Unhealthy Links
Added support of the fast recovery from unhealthy links including BER monitor and credit watchdog.
Fast Recovery Notifications Towards UFM
Added support for notifications of Fast Recovery towards UFM entity (collector) in the network.
|
General
See Bug fixes.
31.2010.6102
|
General
See Bug fixes.
31.2010.6064
|
Counters: Unhealthy Link
Added BER Monitor counters for unhealthy link.
SHARP-Based Reliable Multicast Packets
Added support for SHARP-based reliable multicast packets.
Additional Status in Each MAD
|
Added support of AdditionalStatus in MAD packets.
Mirroring Congested Packets Towards UFM
|
Added support for mirroring of congested packets towards UFM entity (collector) in the network.
General
See Bug fixes.
31.2010.5108
|
IB Router
Added support for NDR InfiniBand Router which enables isolation and connectivity between up to eight different InfiniBand subnets. The IB Router enables features such as Adaptive Routing (AR), Hash Based Forwarding (HBF), and Self-Healing Interconnect Enhancement for InteLigent Datacenters (SHIELD).
General
See Bug fixes.
31.2010.5002
|
SHARP SAT Reliable Multicast
Added e ngineering-sample- level support for RMC request (SHARP SAT opcode 0xA) and RMC response (SHARP SAT opcode 0xB).
General
See Bug fixes.
31.2010.4102
|
General
Stability improvements.
General
See Bug fixes.
31.2010.4010
|
pFRN Collector
Added support for mirroring of PFRN packets towards UFM entity (collector) in the subnet.
PKEY Filter for Multicast
Added support for MulticastPKeyTrapSuppression (PKEY mismatch filtering).
|
Congestion Control Updates
Added support for 1kb granularity for the port congestion profiles.
SL-to-VL Mapping
|
Added switch support for port mask optimization of SL-to-VL Mapping Table configuration.
General
See Bug fixes.
31.2010.3118
|
Hash-Based Routing
Enabled the reordering of sensitive traffic to load balance on multiple ports by using Hash-Based Routing.
General
See Bug fixes.
31.2010.3004
|
Counters
Added support for PortXmitWaitVLExtended counters.
pFRN
Added support for pFRN (Proactive Fault Routing Notification) which allows for dynamic link failure detection and route correction for topologies based on Adaptive Routing
|
General
See Bug fixes.
31.2010.2300
|
SHARPv3
Added GA-level support for aggregation jobs to run over parallel links.
General
|
|
|
31.2010.2246
|
SHARPv3
Added beta-level support for aggregation jobs to run over parallel links.
General
31.2010.2110
|
SHARPv3
Added GA-level support for SHARPv3 on Quantum-2 systems.
General
31.2010.2036
|
Systems
Added power and system monitoring optimizations.
SHARP V3
Added beta-level support for SHARP V3 on Quantum-2 systems.
|
Hash Based Forwarding
Added alpha-level support for Hash Based Forwarding Routing Capability.
Security
|
Added security enhancements to QM9790 system.
31.2010.1310
|
Systems
Added GA-level support for NVIDIA Quantum-2-based switch QM9790.
Congestion Control
|
Added ES-level support for congestion control class key.
Vendor Key
Added ES-level support for vendor class key.
|
Hierarchy Information
Added support for Hierarchy Information mad.
|
Remote Debug Token
Added support for Remote Debug Token.
NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™
|
Added GA-level support for SHARPv2 for NVIDIA Quantum-2 systems.
Counters
Added support for PortVLXmitFlowCtlUpdateErrors counters.
Security
Added support for Secure Firmware and Secure Firmware Boot on NVIDIA Quantum-2 systems.