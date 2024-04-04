Known Issues
The following sections describe known issues in firmware releases and possible workarounds.
|
Internal Ref
|
Issue
|
3605188
|
Description: Occasionally, on managed switch systems with FR4 coherent optical module, after running the "split- unsplit" flow or enabling L3 routing, the port may not raise a link.
|
Workaround: To get the link up on the FR4, perform SW reset to the switch
|
Keywords: FR4 coherent optical module
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2012.2014
|
|
|
3436244
|
Description: On rare occasions, a 'group join' request may reach a timeout.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: SHARP
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2012.1024
|
3198634
|
Description: When using HDR speeds on NDR systems with NDR optic cables, the link does not raise.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: HDR Speed, Optic Cables
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2012.1024
|
3323781
|
Description: GMP MADs with GRH header towards the Router are not supported.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Routers
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.5042
|
2922333
|
Description: In some cases, MMS4X00-NL1.2 may have low BER.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Signal Integrity
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.2110
|
2838195
|
Description: Using NDR speed with Optical Transceivers causes bandwidth to be 350Gb/s instead of 400Gb/s in small packets.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Optical Transceivers
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310
|
2834238
|
Description: When using Optical Transceiver, toggling a port in a cage may toggle the adjacent port in the cage.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Optical Transceivers, Port Toggle
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310
|
955641
|
Description: VL_HIGH_LIMIT is not affecting the VL arbiter as expected.
|
Workaround: Arbitration table should be set using only the low priority VL arbitration table.
|
Keywords: VL Arbitration
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310
|
1249608
|
Description: Configuring weight "0" for VL, results in unexpected behavior.
|
Workaround: Arbitration table should be configured with weights other than "0".
|
Keywords: VL Arbitration
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310
|
2057793
|
Description: Congestion profiles in VS-MAD PortProfileSetting support only fixed mode. Percentage mode is not supported.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: InfiniBand Congestion Control
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2010.1310