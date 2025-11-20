The DOCA Telemetry SDK, part of NVIDIA's DOCA framework, offers powerful telemetry, monitoring, and analytics capabilities for NVIDIA SmartNICs and DPUs (such as the BlueField series) in data centers. It enables developers to build, deploy, and manage network telemetry applications that enhance visibility, analyze network performance, optimize security, and monitor overall health.

By collecting and analyzing telemetry data from NVIDIA DPUs, NICs, and related components, the SDK provides comprehensive insights into network traffic, performance, and system integrity. It also offers APIs for monitoring performance metrics, tracking traffic statistics, logging events, and reporting errors. Additionally, it supports seamless integration with Windows-native monitoring tools or custom-built telemetry applications.

For further information, refer to DOCA Telemetry Service Guide.

To enable this feature: