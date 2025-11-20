Release Notes Change Log History

NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v25.10.50020 (October 2025 GA Release)
Rev 25.7.50000 (DRV 25.7.26882 )

GPU Direct Memory

[Alpha Level] Added support for GPU Direct Memory in the ND API. This enables users to run tests using GPU memory instead of host memory. Requires CUDA version 12.8 or higher.

For further information, see GPUDirect.

KDNET 2PF kernel Debug

Added support for official NDIS KDNET OIDs, allowing configuration of 2PF kernel-mode debugging using the kdnet.exe tool.

For instructions on downloading kdnet.exe and setting up 2PF kernel-mode debugging, see the WinOF-2 User Manual (Setting 2PF kernel-mode Debugging using kdnet) and the official Microsoft documentation on MSDN.

Interleaved FEC modes

Added support for interleaved FEC modes is ConnectX-7 and ConnectX-8. They can be viewed using the mlx5cmd -dbg -LinkFec command via ethtool.

The newly supported FEC types include:

  • ELL Interleaved – Interleaved_Ethernet_Consortium_LL_50G_RS_FEC (272,257+1)

  • RS FEC Interleaved – Interleaved_Standard_RS-FEC (544,514)

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in This Version.

Rev 25.4.50020 (DRV 25.4.26768)

Performance Telemetry

Nguage can now be executed directly from a Virtual Machine (VM) with a Virtual Function (VF) that has the appropriate trust capabilities configured. To enable this feature, set the VF trust capabilities using the VFTrustCaps registry key.

For detailed instructions and further information, refer to section Ngauge Over Trusted VF and VFTrustCaps parameter.

Performance Telemetry

Added support for the DOCA Telemetry Library on Windows.

For detailed information about this feature, refer to section DOCA Telemetry SDK and to the DiagTelemetryMode registry key.

For instructions on using the DOCA Telemetry Library, please see the DOCA User Manual.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes.

Rev 25.1.51010 (DRV 25.1.26647)

Adapter Cards

Added support for ConnectX-8 SuperNIC.

Extended Network Direct API

[ConnetX-8] Extended the Network Direct API to allow it to open a QP that support receiving Out-of-Order packets by adding the following definition:

#define ND_ADAPTER_FLAG_OOO_QP_SUPPORTED 0x00040000 // OOO - out of order QP (multi-path) // mask with maxReceiveRequestSge passed to CreateQueuePair() // or with nInboundSge CreateEndpoint() #define ND_QP_CREATE_OOO_MARKER ((ULONG)0xE8700000)

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in This Version.

Rev 24.10.50010 (DRV 24.10.26603)

Memory Consumption Counter

Added a new counter "Allocated Memory Pages" to show the number of memory pages (4KB) allocated to the firmware from the host system.

For further information, see sections Mellanox WinOF-2 Diagnostics Ext 1 and Mellanox WinOF-2 VF Diagnostics.

MlxNdperf Utility

MlxNdperf now supports bandwidth tests with multiple QPs.

For further information, see the following sections RDMA Multi-QP Operations, Number of QPs, and Report of Intermediate Results.

AppShield

[Alpha] Added support for reporting AppShield application's valid memory. The new capability is controlled by the AppShieldRegions registry key.

Note: This key is available on BlueField family devices only.

For further information, see section General Registry Keys.

DevX Dynamic FS

Added support for dynamic steering rule insertion in DevX interface.

For further information, see section DevX Registry Keys.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes.

Rev 24.7.50000 (DRV 24.7.26520)

RShim: Request for HW Ownership

Enables both the host driver and the BMC to take ownership on the RShim.

For further information, see RShim Ownership in the User Manual.

IPoIB, Logical Sate

Added support for reporting InfiniBand events that trigger IPoIB logical state down in the new windows events and expose it in the mlx5cmd -stat command.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes.

Rev 24.4.50000 (DRV 24.4.26429)

PF BDF Mapping

Added a new event log to show the adapter name to the BDF mapping periodically. The period is configured by the registry key "LogPeriodicGenericInfo".

Note: The new event log is printed only on the PF.

IB VF Port Traffic Counters

Enabled monitoring of VF Port Traffic Counters on the PF for InfiniBand.

NDIS, NdisPoll

Added support for the new standardized keyword *NdisPoll used to enable\disable NDIS poll mode.

Note: This key will be supported from Windows Server 2025.

For further information see NDIS Poll Mode section.

Operating Systems

Added support for Windows Server 2025 and Windows Client 11 24H2.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes.

Rev 24.1.50000 (DRV 24.1.26317)

Install/INF

As of v24.1, all WinOF-2 drivers are installed with PnpLockdown set to 1. When PnpLockDown directive is set to 1, PnP prevents applications from directly modifying the driver files in System folders.

For additional information see https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/windows-hardware/drivers/install/inf-version-section.

Relaxed Ordering through Mkey

Added the registry key RdmaRelaxedOrderingWrite to enable Relaxed Ordering on the RDMA flows.

For further information see RDMA Registry Keys.

Firmware Pages Limiter

Added support for firmware pages limiter method by enabling the EnableFwVfPageLimit registry key. The firmware limitation is recommended when the software limitation is not supported.

For further information see SR-IOV Options & Reported Driver Events.

Network DirectRoCE FrameSize

Added support for the *NetworkDirectRoCEFrameSize registry key used to configure the maximum size of a RoCE frame (MTU). This key replaces the RoceFrameSize key used until now.

For further information see Ethernet Registry Keys.

RoCE, RTT, Congestion Control

Added the ability to configure the DSCP value of RTT response packets when using Zero Touch RoCE RTT Congestion Control algorithm.

This capability is configured using the new registry key RttResponseDscp.

For further information see RoCE CC RTT Response DSCP.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes.

Rev 23.10.50000 (DRV 23.10.26252)

Health Syndrome, DDR

Added a health syndrome indicating that a hardware failure has occurred.

The following is the health syndrome message: PCI data poisoned error has been received while fetching ICM (synd = 18).

Link Speed Detection and Report

Added support for detecting and reporting Link Speed of 800G, especially for OSFP cables in the PDDR log.

VM RoCEv2 Traffic Restriction

Limited VM RoCEv2 traffic to a specific IPv6 source address. The feature can be controlled via mlx5cmd using the new subcommand "-RoceRestrict".

Additionally, the following new counters were added for the dropped packets by this feature in the "Mellanox WinOF-2 VF Port Traffic" counters:

  • RoCE Restrict Packets Discarded

  • RoCE Restrict Bytes Discarded

For further information, see RoCE Restrict Configuration Utility and Mellanox WinOF-2 VF Port Traffic.

Counters

Added new RDMA VF diagnostic counters. These counters are disabled by default, to enable them use the EnableVFRdmaCounters key.

For further information, see Mellanox WinOF-2 VF Diagnostics.

NicHealthMonitor Utility

Added a new utility to estimate the driver and the firmware health by analyzing diagnostic counters and checking the event log for events logged by the driver.

For further information see NicHealthMonitor Utility.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes.

Rev 23.7.50000 (DRV 23.7.26138)

Installation Package

Windows Server 2012 R2 will no longer be supported after WinOF-2 v23.7.50000.

Mlx5Cmd: NIC Health Monitor

The NIC Health Monitor is an external tool used to check and monitor the health of the NIC by analyzing the firmware and the diagnostic counters previously collected by the user.

For further information, see NIC Health Monitor.

Mlx5Cmd: AutoLogger

The AutoLogger is a debuggability capability implemented as part of Mlx5Cmd, that automatically collects logs until it detects a trigger defined by the user.

For further information, see AutoLogger.

Counters

Added new "Mellanox WinOF-2 Transmit Datapath Counters".

For further information, see Adapter Cards Counters.

Registry Keys

Updated the default values of the following registry keys:

  • *PriorityVLANTag

  • DumpMeNowDumpMask

  • MaxCallsToNdisIndicate

  • RelaxedOrderingWrite

  • TxIntModeration

For further information, see Configuring the Driver Registry Keys.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes.

Rev 23.4.50020 (DRV 23.4.26054)

Multi Prio Sent Queue

Added a "MultiPrioSq" registry key to enable and disable the MultiPrioSq feature.

The "MultiPrioSq" controls the SL-Diff feature in which the firmware modifies the priority (SL - Service Level) of the HW send-queue to match the one of the sent packet (QoS).

For further information, refer to Multi Prio Send Queue.

Counters

Added two new error counters (Generated Packets dropped due to steering failure & Handled Packets dropped due to steering failure) to "Mellanox WinOF-2 Diagnostics Ext 1“ and "Mellanox WinOF-2 VF Diagnostics“ counter sets.

For further information, refer to Adapter Cards Counters.

NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU

Added support for NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU devices.

RSHIM

The RShimCmd Tool for supports 2 additional capabilities:

  • Boot Mode: Sets the next boot mode in DPU.

  • Timeout: Sets the value of timeout in –PushImage command.

Additionally, updated the Print of the Driver's and DPU's Variables when the verbosity is 1.

For further information, refer to RShim Drivers and Usage.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes.
