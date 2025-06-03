RDG for DPF Zero Trust (DPF-ZT) with HBN DPU Service

Created on May 20, 2025

This Reference Deployment Guide (RDG) provides comprehensive instructions for deploying the NVIDIA DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) on high-performance, bare-metal infrastructure in Zero-Trust mode. It focuses on the setup and use of DPU-based services on NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 DPUs to deliver secure, isolated, and hardware-accelerated environments.

The guide is intended for experienced system administrators, systems engineers, and solution architects who build highly secure bare-metal environments using NVIDIA BlueField DPUs for acceleration, isolation, and infrastructure offload.

Note This reference implementation, as the name implies, is a specific, opinionated deployment example designed to address the use case described above.

Although other approaches may exist for implementing similar solutions, this document provides a detailed guide for this specific method.

Term Definition Term Definition BFB BlueField Bootstream OOB Out-of-Band DOCA Data Center Infrastructure-on-a-Chip Architecture PF Physical Function DPF DOCA Platform Framework RDG Reference Deployment Guide DPU Data Processing Unit RDMA Remote Direct Memory Access K8S Kubernetes RoCE RDMA over Converged Ethernet KVM Kernel-based Virtual Machine VLAN Virtual LAN (Local Area Network) MAAS Metal as a Service VNI Virtual Network Interface MTU Maximum Transmission Unit VRF Virtual Router/Forwarder NGC NVIDIA GPU Cloud ZT Zero Trust NFS Network File System

The NVIDIA BlueField-3 Data Processing Unit (DPU) is a 400 Gb/s infrastructure compute platform designed for line-rate processing of software-defined networking, storage, and cybersecurity workloads. It combines powerful compute resources, high-speed networking, and advanced programmability to deliver hardware-accelerated, software-defined solutions for modern data centers.

NVIDIA DOCA unleashes the full potential of the BlueField platform by enabling rapid development of applications and services that offload, accelerate, and isolate data center workloads.

One such service is Host-Based Networking (HBN) - a DOCA-enabled solution that allows network architects to design networks based on Layer 3 (L3) protocols. HBN enables routing on the server side by using BlueField as a BGP router. It encapsulates key networking functions in a containerized service pod, deployed directly on the BlueField’s Arm cores.

However, deploying and managing DPUs and their associated DOCA services, especially at scale, presents operational challenges. Without a robust provisioning and orchestration system, tasks such as lifecycle management, service deployment, and network configuration for service function chaining (SFC) can quickly become complex and error prone. This is where the DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) comes into play.

DPF automates the full DPU lifecycle, streamlines the deployment of DOCA services, and simplifies advanced network configurations. With DPF, services such as HBN can be deployed seamlessly, allowing for efficient offloading and intelligent routing of traffic through the DPU data plane.

By leveraging DPF, users can scale and automate DPU management across Bare Metal, Virtual, and Kubernetes customer environments - optimizing performance while simplifying operations.

DPF supports multiple deployment models. This guide focuses on the Zero Trust bare-metal deployment model. In this scenario:

The DPU is managed through its Baseboard Management Controller (BMC)

through its All management traffic occurs over the DPU's out-of-band (OOB) network

network The host is considered as an untrusted entity towards the data center network. The DPU acts as a barrier between the host and the network.

The host sees the DPU as a standard NIC, with no access to the internal DPU management plane (Zero Trust Mode)

This Reference Deployment Guide (RDG) provides a step-by-step example for installing DPF in Zero-Trust mode and HBN. It also includes practical demonstrations of performance optimization, validated using standard RDMA and TCP workloads.

As part of the reference implementation, open-source components outside the scope of DPF (e.g., MAAS, pfSense, Kubespray) are used to simulate a realistic customer deployment environment. The guide includes the full end-to-end deployment process, including:

Infrastructure provisioning

DPF deployment

DPU provisioning (redfish)

Service configuration and deployment

Service chaining.

NVIDIA BlueField® Data Processing Unit (DPU) The NVIDIA® BlueField® data processing unit (DPU) ignites unprecedented innovation for modern data centers and supercomputing clusters. With its robust compute power and integrated software-defined hardware accelerators for networking, storage, and security, BlueField creates a secure and accelerated infrastructure for any workload in any environment, ushering in a new era of accelerated computing and AI.



NVIDIA DOCA Software Framework NVIDIA DOCA™ unlocks the potential of the NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platform. By harnessing the power of BlueField DPUs and SuperNICs, DOCA enables the rapid creation of applications and services that offload, accelerate, and isolate data center workloads. It lets developers create software-defined, cloud-native, DPU- and SuperNIC-accelerated services with zero-trust protection, addressing the performance and security demands of modern data centers.



NVIDIA ConnectX SmartNICs 10/25/40/50/100/200 and 400G Ethernet Network Adapters The industry-leading NVIDIA® ConnectX® family of smart network interface cards (SmartNICs) offer advanced hardware offloads and accelerations. NVIDIA Ethernet adapters enable the highest ROI and lowest Total Cost of Ownership for hyperscale, public and private clouds, storage, machine learning, AI, big data, and telco platforms.



NVIDIA LinkX Cables The NVIDIA® LinkX® product family of cables and transceivers provides the industry’s most complete line of 10, 25, 40, 50, 100, 200, and 400GbE in Ethernet and 100, 200 and 400Gb/s InfiniBand products for Cloud, HPC, hyperscale, Enterprise, telco, storage and artificial intelligence, data center applications.



NVIDIA Spectrum Ethernet Switches Flexible form-factors with 16 to 128 physical ports, supporting 1GbE through 400GbE speeds. Based on a ground-breaking silicon technology optimized for performance and scalability, NVIDIA Spectrum switches are ideal for building high-performance, cost-effective, and efficient Cloud Data Center Networks, Ethernet Storage Fabric, and Deep Learning Interconnects. NVIDIA combines the benefits of NVIDIA Spectrum™ switches, based on an industry-leading application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) technology, with a wide variety of modern network operating system choices, including NVIDIA Cumulus® Linux , SONiC and NVIDIA Onyx®.



NVIDIA Cumulus Linux NVIDIA® Cumulus® Linux is the industry's most innovative open network operating system that allows you to automate, customize, and scale your data center network like no other.



Kubernetes Kubernetes is an open-source container orchestration platform for deployment automation, scaling, and management of containerized applications.



Kubespray Kubespray is a composition of Ansible playbooks, inventory, provisioning tools, and domain knowledge for generic OS/Kubernetes clusters configuration management tasks and provides: A highly available cluster Composable attributes Support for most popular Linux distributions



The logical design includes the following components:

1 x Hypervisor node (KVM-based) with ConnectX-7: 1 x Firewall VM 1 x Jump Node VM 1 x MaaS VM 3 x K8s Master VMs running all K8s management components

2 x Worker nodes (PCI Gen5), each with a 1 x BlueField-3 NIC

Single High-Speed (HS) switch

1 Gb Host Management network

As part of this RDG, we will:

Create two isolated networks on each bare-metal workload server using physical function PF0 and PF1 Each network connects through the HBN service to a separate VLAN/VNI, on separate VRFs - RED and BLUE

Route traffic through the HBN service

Assign PFs to each bare-metal workload server as its network interfaces

Demonstrate accelerated RDMA and TCP traffic between two workload servers that run on different bare-metal servers within the same network (e.g., RED network)

between two workload servers that run on different bare-metal servers within the same network (e.g., network) Validate network isolation between bare-metal workload servers connected to different networks ( RED vs BLUE ).



The pfSense firewall in this solution serves a dual purpose:

Firewall—provides an isolated environment for the DPF system, ensuring secure operations

Router—enables Internet access for the management network

Port-forwarding rules for SSH and RDP are configured on the firewall to route traffic to the jump node’s IP address in the host management network. From the jump node, administrators can manage and access various devices in the setup, as well as handle the deployment of the Kubernetes (K8s) cluster and DPF components.

The following diagram illustrates the firewall design used in this solution:

Warning Make sure to use the exact same versions for the software stack as described above.

These are the definitions and parameters used for deploying the demonstrated fabric:

Switches Ports Usage Hostname Rack ID Ports mgmt-switch 1 swp1-3 hs-switch 1 swp1-5

Hosts Rack Server Type Server Name Switch Port IP and NICs Default Gateway Rack1 Hypervisor Node hypervisor mgmt-switch: swp1 hs-switch: swp1 lab-br (interface eno1): Trusted LAN IP mgmt-br (interface eno2): - hs-br (interface enp1s0): - Trusted LAN GW Rack1 Firewall (Virtual) fw - WAN (lab-br): Trusted LAN IP LAN (mgmt-br): 10.0.110.254/24 OPT1(hs-br): 172.169.50.1/30 Trusted LAN GW Rack1 Jump Node (Virtual) jump - enp1s0: 10.0.110.253/24 10.0.110.254 Rack1 MaaS (Virtual) maas - enp1s0: 10.0.110.252/24 10.0.110.254 Rack1 Master Node (Virtual) master1 - enp1s0: 10.0.110.1/24 10.0.110.254 Rack1 Master Node (Virtual) master2 - enp1s0: 10.0.110.2/24 10.0.110.254 Rack1 Master Node (Virtual) master3 - enp1s0: 10.0.110.3/24 10.0.110.254 Rack1 Worker Node worker1 mgmt-switch: swp2(DPU OOB) hs-switch: swp2 - swp3 dpubmc: 10.0.110.21/24 ens1f0np0/ens1f1np1: 10.0.120.0/22 10.0.110.254 Rack1 Worker Node worker2 mgmt-switch: swp3(DPU OOB) hs-switch: swp4 - swp5 dpubmc: 10.0.110.22/24 ens1f0np0/ens1f1np1: 10.0.120.0/22 10.0.110.254

As a best practice, make sure to use the latest released Cumulus Linux NOS version.

For information on how to upgrade Cumulus Linux, refer to the Cumulus Linux User Guide.

The SN3700 switch ( hs-switch ), is configured as follows:

SN3700 Switch Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! nv set evpn enable on nv set interface eth0 ip address dhcp nv set interface eth0 ip vrf mgmt nv set interface eth0 type eth nv set interface lo ip address 11.0.0.101/32 nv set interface lo type loopback nv set interface swp1-5 link state up nv set interface swp1-5 type swp nv set interface swp1 ip address 172.169.50.2/30 nv set nve vxlan enable on nv set router bgp autonomous-system 65001 nv set router bgp enable on nv set router bgp graceful-restart mode full nv set router bgp router-id 11.0.0.101 nv set service ntp mgmt server 0.cumulusnetworks.pool.ntp.org nv set service ntp mgmt server 1.cumulusnetworks.pool.ntp.org nv set service ntp mgmt server 2.cumulusnetworks.pool.ntp.org nv set service ntp mgmt server 3.cumulusnetworks.pool.ntp.org nv set system aaa class nvapply action allow nv set system aaa class nvapply command-path / permission all nv set system aaa class nvshow action allow nv set system aaa class nvshow command-path / permission ro nv set system aaa class sudo action allow nv set system aaa class sudo command-path / permission all nv set system aaa role nvue-admin class nvapply nv set system aaa role nvue-monitor class nvshow nv set system aaa role system-admin class nvapply nv set system aaa role system-admin class sudo nv set system aaa user cumulus full-name cumulus,,, nv set system aaa user cumulus hashed-password '*' nv set system aaa user cumulus role system-admin nv set system api state enabled nv set system config auto-save state enabled nv set system control-plane acl acl-default-dos inbound nv set system control-plane acl acl-default-whitelist inbound nv set system reboot mode cold nv set system ssh-server state enabled nv set system wjh channel forwarding trigger l2 nv set system wjh channel forwarding trigger l3 nv set system wjh channel forwarding trigger tunnel nv set system wjh enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute static enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp2 peer-group hbn nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp2 type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp3 peer-group hbn nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp3 type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp4 peer-group hbn nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp4 type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp5 peer-group hbn nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp5 type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection multipath aspath-ignore on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group hbn address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group hbn remote-as external nv set vrf default router static 0.0.0.0/0 address-family ipv4-unicast nv set vrf default router static 0.0.0.0/0 via 172.169.50.1 type ipv4-address nv config apply -y

The SN2201 switch ( mgmt-switch ) is configured as follows:

SN2201 Switch Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! nv set interface swp1-3 link state up nv set interface swp1-3 type swp nv set interface swp1-3 bridge domain br_default nv set bridge domain br_default untagged 1 nv config apply nv config save -y

Warning All worker nodes must have the same PCIe placement for the BlueField-3 NIC and must display the same interface name.

The hypervisor used in this Reference Deployment Guide (RDG) is based on Ubuntu 24.04 with KVM.

While this document does not detail the KVM installation process, it is important to note that the setup requires the following ISOs to deploy the Firewall, Jump, and MaaS virtual machines (VMs):

Ubuntu 24.04

pfSense-CE-2.7.2

To implement the solution, three Linux bridges must be created on the hypervisor:

Note Ensure a DHCP record is configured for the lab-br bridge interface in your trusted LAN to assign it an IP address.

lab-br – connects the Firewall VM to the trusted LAN.

– connects the Firewall VM to the trusted LAN. mgmt-br – Connects the various VMs to the host management network.

– Connects the various VMs to the host management network. hs-br – Connects the Firewall VM to the high-speed network.

Additionally, an MTU of 9000 must be configured on the management and high-speed bridges ( mgmt-br and hs-br ) as well as their uplink interfaces to ensure optimal performance.

Hypervisor netplan configuration Collapse Source Copy Copied! network: ethernets: eno1: dhcp4: false eno2: dhcp4: false mtu: 9000 ens2f0np0: dhcp4: false mtu: 9000 bridges: lab-br: interfaces: [eno1] dhcp4: true mgmt-br: interfaces: [eno2] dhcp4: false mtu: 9000 hs-br: interfaces: [ens2f0np0] dhcp4: false mtu: 9000 version: 2

Apply the configuration:

Hypervisor Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ sudo netplan apply

Download the pfSense CE (Community Edition) ISO to your hypervisor and proceed with the software installation.

Suggested spec:

vCPU: 2

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 10GB

Network interfaces Bridge device connected to lab-br Bridge device connected to mgmt-br Bridge device connected to hs-br



The Firewall VM must be connected to all three Linux bridges on the hypervisor. Before beginning the installation, ensure that three virtual network interfaces of type "Bridge device" are configured. Each interface should be connected to a different bridge (lab-br, mgmt-br, and hs-br) as illustrated in the diagram below.

After completing the installation, the setup wizard displays a menu with several options, such as "Assign Interfaces" and "Reboot System." During this phase, you must configure the network interfaces for the Firewall VM.

Select Option 2: "Set interface(s) IP address" and configure the interfaces as follows: WAN (lab-br) – Trusted LAN IP (Static/DHCP)

– Trusted LAN IP (Static/DHCP) LAN (mgmt-br) – Static IP 10.0.110.254/24

– Static IP 10.0.110.254/24 OPT1 (hs-br) – Static IP 172.169.50.1/30 Once the interface configuration is complete, use a web browser within the host management network to access the Firewall web interface and finalize the configuration.

Next, proceed with installing the Jump VM. This VM serves as a platform for running a browser for accessing the firewall’s web interface (UI) for post-installation configuration.

Suggested specifications:

vCPU: 4

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 25GB

Network interface: Bridge device, connected to mgmt-br

Procedure:



Install standard Ubuntu 24.04 on each host . Use the following login credentials across all nodes in this deployment: Username Password depuser user

Enable internet connectivity and DNS resolution by creating the following Netplan configuration: Note Use 10.0.110.254 as a temporary DNS nameserver until the MaaS VM is installed and configured. After completing the MaaS installation, update the Netplan file to replace this address with the MaaS IP: 10.0.110.252 . Jump Node netplan Collapse Source Copy Copied! network: ethernets: enp1s0: dhcp4: false addresses: [ 10.0 . 110.253 / 24 ] nameservers: search: [dpf.rdg.local.domain] addresses: [ 10.0 . 110.254 ] routes: - to: default via: 10.0 . 110.254 version: 2 Apply the configuration: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ sudo netplan apply Update and upgrade the system: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ sudo apt update -y depuser@jump:~$ sudo apt upgrade -y Install and configure the Xfce desktop environment and XRDP (complementary packages for RDP): Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ sudo apt install -y xfce4 xfce4-goodies depuser@jump:~$ sudo apt install -y lightdm-gtk-greeter depuser@jump:~$ sudo apt install -y xrdp depuser@jump:~$ echo "xfce4-session" | tee .xsession depuser@jump:~$ sudo systemctl restart xrdp Install Firefox for accessing the Firewall web interface: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ sudo apt install -y firefox Install and configure an NFS server with the /mnt/dpf_share directory: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ sudo apt install -y nfs-server $ sudo mkdir -m 777 /mnt/dpf_share $ sudo vi /etc/exports Add the following line to /etc/exports : Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! /mnt/dpf_share 10.0.110.0/24(rw,sync,no_subtree_check) Restart the NFS server: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ sudo systemctl restart nfs-server Create the directory bfb under /mnt/dpf_share with the same permissions as the parent directory: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ sudo mkdir -m 777 /mnt/dpf_share/bfb Generate an SSH key pair for depuser in the jump node. These keys will later be imported to the admin user in MaaS to enable password-less login to the provisioned servers): Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ ssh-keygen -t rsa

From your Jump node, open a Firefox web browser and navigate to the pfSense web UI ( http://10.0.110.254 . The default login credentials are admin/pfsense ). The login page should appear as follows:

Note The IP addresses from the trusted LAN network under "DNS servers" and "Interfaces - WAN" are blurred.

Configure the following settings:

Note The following screenshots display only a part of the configuration view. Make sure to not miss any of the steps mentioned below!

Interfaces WAN—Mark “Enable interface”, unmark “Block private networks and loopback addresses”, “MTU”: 9000



LAN—Mark “Enable interface”, “IPv4 configuration type”: “MTU”: 9000, Static IPv4 ("IPv4 Address": 10.0.110.254/24 , "IPv4 Upstream Gateway": None )



OPT1—Mark “Enable interface”, “IPv4 configuration type”: “MTU”: 9000, Static IPv4 ("IPv4 Address": 172.169.50.1/30, "IPv4 Upstream Gateway": None )



Firewall: NAT -> Port Forward -> Add rule -> “Interface”: WAN , “Address Family”: IPv4 , “Protocol”: TCP , “Destination”: WAN address , “Destination port range”: (“From port”: SSH , “To port”: SSH ), “Redirect target IP”: (“Type”: Address or Alias , “Address”: 10.0.110.253 ), “Redirect target port”: SSH , “Description”: NAT SSH NAT -> Port Forward -> Add rule -> “Interface”: WAN , “Address Family”: IPv4 , “Protocol”: TCP , “Destination”: WAN address , “Destination port range”: (“From port”: MS RDP , “To port”: MS RDP ), “Redirect target IP”: (“Type”: Address or Alias , “Address”: 10.0.110.253 ), “



Rules -> OPT1 -> Add rule -> “Action”: Pass , “Interface”: OPT1 , “Address Family”: IPv4+IPv6 , “Protocol”: Any , “Source”: Any , “Destination”: Any



Suggested specifications:

vCPU: 4

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 100 GB

Network interface: Bridge device, connected to mgmt-br

Procedure:



Perform a regular Ubuntu installation on the MaaS VM. Create the following Netplan configuration to enable internet connectivity and DNS resolution: Note Use 10.0.110.254 as a temporary DNS nameserver. After the MaaS installation, replace this with the MaaS IP address ( 10.0.110.252 ) in both the Jump and MaaS VM Netplan files. MaaS netplan Collapse Source Copy Copied! network: ethernets: enp1s0: dhcp4: false addresses: [ 10.0 . 110.252 / 24 ] nameservers: search: [dpf.rdg.local.domain] addresses: [ 10.0 . 110.254 ] routes: - to: default via: 10.0 . 110.254 version: 2 Apply the netplan configuration: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@maas:~$ sudo netplan apply Update and upgrade the system: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@maas:~$ sudo apt update -y depuser@maas:~$ sudo apt upgrade -y Install PostgreSQL and configure the database for MaaS: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ sudo -i # apt install -y postgresql # systemctl disable --now systemd-timesyncd # export MAAS_DBUSER=maasuser # export MAAS_DBPASS=maaspass # export MAAS_DBNAME=maas # sudo -i -u postgres psql -c "CREATE USER \"$MAAS_DBUSER\" WITH ENCRYPTED PASSWORD '$MAAS_DBPASS'" # sudo -i -u postgres createdb -O "$MAAS_DBUSER" "$MAAS_DBNAME" Install MaaS: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # snap install maas Initialize MaaS: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # maas init region+rack --maas-url http://10.0.110.252:5240/MAAS --database-uri "postgres://$MAAS_DBUSER:$MAAS_DBPASS@localhost/$MAAS_DBNAME" Create an admin account: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # maas createadmin --username admin --password admin --email admin@example.com Save the admin API key: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # maas apikey --username admin > admin-apikey Log in to the MaaS server: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # maas login admin http://localhost:5240/MAAS "$(cat admin-apikey)" Configure MaaS (Substitute <Trusted_LAN_NTP_IP> and <Trusted_LAN_DNS_IP> with the IP addresses in your environment): MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # maas admin domain update maas name="dpf.rdg.local.domain" # maas admin maas set-config name=ntp_servers value="<Trusted_LAN_NTP_IP>" # maas admin maas set-config name=network_discovery value="disabled" # maas admin maas set-config name=upstream_dns value="<Trusted_LAN_DNS_IP>" # maas admin maas set-config name=dnssec_validation value="no" # maas admin maas set-config name=default_osystem value="ubuntu" Define and configure IP ranges and subnets: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # maas admin ipranges create type=dynamic start_ip="10.0.110.51" end_ip="10.0.110.120" # maas admin ipranges create type=dynamic start_ip="10.0.110.201" end_ip="10.0.110.240" # maas admin ipranges create type=reserved start_ip="10.0.110.10" end_ip="10.0.110.10" comment="c-plane VIP" # maas admin ipranges create type=reserved start_ip="10.0.110.200" end_ip="10.0.110.200" comment="kamaji VIP" # maas admin ipranges create type=reserved start_ip="10.0.110.251" end_ip="10.0.110.254" comment="dpfmgmt" # maas admin vlan update 0 untagged dhcp_on=True primary_rack=maas mtu=9000 # maas admin dnsresources create fqdn=kube-vip.dpf.rdg.local.domain ip_addresses=10.0.110.10 # maas admin dnsresources create fqdn=jump.dpf.rdg.local.domain ip_addresses=10.0.110.253 # maas admin dnsresources create fqdn=fw.dpf.rdg.local.domain ip_addresses=10.0.110.254 # maas admin fabrics create Success. Machine-readable output follows: { "class_type": null, "name": "fabric-1", "id": 1, ... # maas admin subnets create name="fake-dpf" cidr="20.20.20.0/24" fabric=1 Complete MaaS setup: Connect to the Jump node GUI and access the MaaS UI at http://10.0.110.252:5240/MAAS . On the first page, verify the "Region Name" and "DNS Forwarder," then continue. On the image selection page, select Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (amd64) and sync the image. Import the previously generated SSH key ( id_rsa.pub ) for the depuser into the MaaS admin user profile and finalize the setup. Configure DHCP snippets: Navigate to Settings → DHCP Snippets → Add Snippet. Fill in the following fields: Name: dpu-bmc-oob-mgmt Toggle on "Enabled" Type: IP Range Applies to: 10.0.110.201 - 10.0.110.240 Fill in the content of the DHCP snippet field with the following (replace the MAC address with the appropriate value for your DPU workers' BMC and OOB interface MAC) addresses: DHCP snippet Collapse Source Copy Copied! # dpuworker1 host dpuworker1-bmc { # # Node DHCP snippets # hardware ethernet 58:a2:e1:73:6a:0b; fixed-address 10.0.110.201; } host dpuworker1-oob{ # # Node DHCP snippets # hardware ethernet 58:a2:e1:73:6a:0a; fixed-address 10.0.110.221; } # dpuworker2 host dpuworker2-bmc { # # Node DHCP snippets # hardware ethernet 58:a2:e1:73:6a:7d; fixed-address 10.0.110.202; } host dpuworker2-oob{ # # Node DHCP snippets # hardware ethernet 58:a2:e1:73:6a:7c; fixed-address 10.0.110.222; } Go to Settings → Deploy, set "Default OS release" to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble Numbat, and save. Update the DNS nameserver IP address in the Netplan files for both the Jump and MaaS VMs from 10.0.110.254 to 10.0.110.252 , then reapply the configuration.

Suggested specifications:

vCPU: 8

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 100GB

Network interface: Bridge device, connected to mgmt-br

Before provisioning the Kubernetes (K8s) Master VMs with MaaS, create the required virtual disks with empty storage. Use the following one-liner to create three 100 GB QCOW2 virtual disks: Hypervisor Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ for i in $(seq 1 3); do qemu-img create -f qcow2 /var/lib/libvirt/images/master$i.qcow2 100G; done This command generates the following disks in the /var/lib/libvirt/images/ directory: master1.qcow2

master2.qcow2

master3.qcow2 Configure VMs in virt-manager: Open virt-manager and create three virtual machines: Assign the corresponding virtual disk ( master1.qcow2 , master2.qcow2 , or master3.qcow2 ) to each VM.

, , or ) to each VM. Configure each VM with the suggested specifications (vCPU, RAM, storage, and network interface). During the VM setup, ensure the NIC is selected under the Boot Options tab. This ensures the VMs can PXE boot for MaaS provisioning. Once the configuration is complete, shut down all the VMs. After the VMs are created and configured, proceed to provision them via the MaaS interface. MaaS will handle the OS installation and further setup as part of the deployment process.

Install virsh and Set Up SSH Access

SSH to the MaaS VM from the Jump node: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ ssh maas depuser@maas:~$ sudo -i Install the virsh client to communicate with the hypervisor: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # apt install -y libvirt-clients Generate an SSH key for the root user and copy it to the hypervisor user in the libvirtd group: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # ssh-keygen -t rsa # ssh-copy-id ubuntu@<hypervisor_MGMT_IP> Verify SSH access and virsh communication with the hypervisor: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # virsh -c qemu+ssh://ubuntu@<hypervisor_MGMT_IP>/system list --all Expected output: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! Id Name State ------------------------------ 1 fw running 2 jump running 3 maas running - master1 shut off - master2 shut off - master3 shut off Copy the SSH key to the required MaaS directory (for snap-based installations): MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # mkdir -p /var/snap/maas/current/root/.ssh # cp .ssh/id_rsa* /var/snap/maas/current/root/.ssh/

Get MAC Addresses of the Master VMs



Retrieve the MAC addresses of the Master VMs:

MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # for i in $(seq 1 3); do virsh -c qemu+ssh://ubuntu@<hypervisor_MGMT_IP>/system dumpxml master$i | grep 'mac address'; done

Example output:

MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! <mac address='52:54:00:a9:9c:ef'/> <mac address='52:54:00:19:6b:4d'/> <mac address='52:54:00:68:39:7f'/>

Add Master VMs to MaaS

Add the Master VMs to MaaS: Info Once added, MaaS will automatically start the newly added VMs commissioning (discovery and introspection). MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # maas admin machines create hostname=master1 architecture=amd64/generic mac_addresses='52:54:00:a9:9c:ef' power_type=virsh power_parameters_power_address=qemu+ssh://ubuntu@<hypervisor_MGMT_IP>/system power_parameters_power_id=master1 skip_bmc_config=1 testing_scripts=none Success. Machine-readable output follows: { "description": "", "status_name": "Commissioning", ... "status": 1, ... "system_id": "c3seyq", ... "fqdn": "master1.dpf.rdg.local.domain", "power_type": "virsh", ... "status_message": "Commissioning", "resource_uri": "/MAAS/api/2.0/machines/c3seyq/" } # maas admin machines create hostname=master2 architecture=amd64/generic mac_addresses='52:54:00:19:6b:4d' power_type=virsh power_parameters_power_address=qemu+ssh://ubuntu@<hypervisor_MGMT_IP>/system power_parameters_power_id=master2 skip_bmc_config=1 testing_scripts=none # maas admin machines create hostname=master3 architecture=amd64/generic mac_addresses='52:54:00:68:39:7f' power_type=virsh power_parameters_power_address=qemu+ssh://ubuntu@<hypervisor_MGMT_IP>/system power_parameters_power_id=master3 skip_bmc_config=1 testing_scripts=none Repeat the command for master2 and master3 with their respective MAC addresses. Verify commissioning by waiting for the status to change to "Ready" in MaaS. After commissioning, the next phase is deployment (OS provisioning).



Configure Master VMs Network



To ensure persistence across reboots, assign a static IP address to the management interface of the master nodes.

For each Master VM:

Navigate to Network and click "actions" near the management interface (a small arrowhead pointing down), then select "Edit Physical". Configure as follows: Subnet: 10.0.110.0/24 IP Mode: Static Assign Address: Assign 10.0.110.1 for master1 , 10.0.110.2 for master2 , and 10.0.110.3 for master3 . Save the interface settings for each VM.

Deploy Master VMs Using Cloud-Init

Use the following cloud-init script to configure the necessary software and ensure persistency: Master nodes cloud-init Collapse Source Copy Copied! #cloud-config system_info: default_user: name: depuser passwd: "$6$jOKPZPHD9XbG72lJ$evCabLvy1GEZ5OR1Rrece3NhWpZ2CnS0E3fu5P1VcZgcRO37e4es9gmriyh14b8Jx8gmGwHAJxs3ZEjB0s0kn/" lock_passwd: false groups: [adm, audio, cdrom, dialout, dip, floppy, lxd, netdev, plugdev, sudo, video] sudo: [ "ALL=(ALL) NOPASSWD:ALL" ] shell: /bin/bash ssh_pwauth: True package_upgrade: true runcmd: - apt-get update - apt-get -y install nfs-common Deploy the master VMs: Select all three Master VMs → Actions → Deploy. Toggle Cloud-init user-data and paste the cloud-init script. Start the deployment and wait for the status to change to "Ubuntu 24.04 LTS".

Verify Deployment

SSH into the Master VMs from the Jump node: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ ssh master1 depuser@master1:~$

Run sudo without a password: Master1 Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@master1:~$ sudo -i root@master1:~#

Verify installed packages: Master1 Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@master1:~# apt list --installed | egrep 'nfs-common' nfs-common/noble,now 1:2.6.4-3ubuntu5 amd64 [installed]

Reboot the Master VMs to complete the provisioning.

Master1 Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@master1:~# reboot

Repeat the verification commands for master2 and master3.

In this solution, the Kubernetes (K8s) cluster is deployed using a modified Kubespray (based on tag v2.26.0 ) with a non-root depuser account from the Jump Node. The modifications in Kubespray are designed to meet the DPF prerequisites as described in the User Manual and facilitate cluster deployment and scaling.

Our modified Kubespray installs Flannel CNI for the primary Kubernetes network.

Download the modified Kubespray archive: modified_kubespray_v2.26.0.tar.gz. Extract the contents and navigate to the extracted directory: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ tar -xzf /home/depuser/modified_kubespray_v2.26.0.tar.gz $ cd kubespray/ depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ Verify that the network plugin is set to flannel and that kube_proxy_remove is set to false in the inventory/mycluster/group_vars/k8s_cluster/k8s-cluster.yml file. inventory/mycluster/group_vars/k8s_cluster/k8s-cluster.yml Collapse Source Copy Copied! [depuser@jump kubespray-2.26.0]$ vim inventory/mycluster/group_vars/k8s_cluster/k8s-cluster.yml # Choose network plugin (cilium, calico, kube-ovn, weave or flannel. Use cni for generic cni plugin) # Can also be set to 'cloud', which lets the cloud provider setup appropriate routing kube_network_plugin: flannel .... # Kube-proxy proxyMode configuration. # Can be ipvs, iptables kube_proxy_remove: false kube_proxy_mode: ipvs ..... Set the K8s API VIP address and DNS record. Replace it with your own IP address and DNS record if different: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ sed -i '/ #kube_vip_address:/s/.*/kube_vip_address: 10.0.110.10/' inventory/mycluster/group_vars/k8s_cluster/addons.yml depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ sed -i '/apiserver_loadbalancer_domain_name:/s/.*/apiserver_loadbalancer_domain_name: "kube-vip.dpf.rdg.local.domain"/' roles/kubespray-defaults/defaults/main/main.yml Install the necessary dependencies and set up the Python virtual environment: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ sudo apt -y install python3-pip jq python3.12-venv depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ python3 -m venv .venv depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ source .venv/bin/activate (.venv) depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ python3 -m pip install --upgrade pip (.venv) depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ pip install -U -r requirements.txt (.venv) depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ pip install ruamel-yaml Review and edit the inventory/mycluster/hosts.yaml file to define the cluster nodes. The following is the configuration for this deployment: inventory/mycluster/hosts.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! all: hosts: master1: ansible_host: 10.0 . 110.1 ip: 10.0 . 110.1 access_ip: 10.0 . 110.1 node_labels: "k8s.ovn.org/zone-name" : "master1" master2: ansible_host: 10.0 . 110.2 ip: 10.0 . 110.2 access_ip: 10.0 . 110.2 node_labels: "k8s.ovn.org/zone-name" : "master2" master3: ansible_host: 10.0 . 110.3 ip: 10.0 . 110.3 access_ip: 10.0 . 110.3 node_labels: "k8s.ovn.org/zone-name" : "master3" children: kube_control_plane: hosts: master1: master2: master3: kube_node: hosts: etcd: hosts: master1: master2: master3: k8s_cluster: children: kube_control_plane:

Run the following command from the Jump Node to initiate the deployment process: Note Ensure you are in the Python virtual environment ( .venv ) when running the command. Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! (.venv) depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ ansible-playbook -i inventory/mycluster/hosts.yaml --become --become-user=root cluster.yml It takes a while for this deployment to complete. Make sure there are no errors. Successful result example: Tip It is recommended to keep the shell from which Kubespray has been running open, later on it will be useful when performing cluster scale out to add the worker nodes.

To simplify managing the K8s cluster from the Jump Host, set up kubectl with bash auto-completion.

Copy kubectl and the kubeconfig file from master1 to the Jump Host: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! ## Connect to master1 depuser@jump:~$ ssh master1 depuser@master1:~$ cp /usr/local/bin/kubectl /tmp/ depuser@master1:~$ sudo cp /root/.kube/config /tmp/kube-config depuser@master1:~$ sudo chmod 644 /tmp/kube-config In another terminal tab, copy the files to the Jump Host: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ scp master1:/tmp/kubectl /tmp/ depuser@jump:~$ sudo chown root:root /tmp/kubectl depuser@jump:~$ sudo mv /tmp/kubectl /usr/local/bin/ depuser@jump:~$ mkdir -p ~/.kube depuser@jump:~$ scp master1:/tmp/kube-config ~/.kube/config depuser@jump:~$ chmod 600 ~/.kube/config Enable bash auto-completion for kubectl : Verify if bash-completion is installed: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ type _init_completion If installed, the output includes: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! _init_completion is a function If not installed, install it: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ sudo apt install -y bash-completion Set up the kubectl completion script: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ kubectl completion bash | sudo tee /etc/bash_completion.d/kubectl > /dev/null depuser@jump:~$ bash Check the status of the nodes in the cluster: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ kubectl get nodes Expected output: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! NAME STATUS ROLES AGE VERSION master1 Ready control-plane 8m7s v1.30.4 master2 Ready control-plane 7m13s v1.30.4 master3 Ready control-plane 6m40s v1.30.4 Check the pods in all namespaces: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ kubectl get pods -A Expected output: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! [depuser@setup5-jump ~]$ kubectl get pods -A NAMESPACE NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE kube-system coredns-776bb9db5d-2st6b 1/1 Running 0 5m58s kube-system coredns-776bb9db5d-kbklh 1/1 Running 0 5m53s kube-system dns-autoscaler-6ffb84bd6-cp466 1/1 Running 0 5m54s kube-system kube-apiserver-master1 1/1 Running 0 8m35s kube-system kube-apiserver-master2 1/1 Running 0 7m44s kube-system kube-apiserver-master3 1/1 Running 0 7m10s kube-system kube-controller-manager-master1 1/1 Running 1 8m35s kube-system kube-controller-manager-master2 1/1 Running 1 7m44s kube-system kube-controller-manager-master3 1/1 Running 1 7m10s kube-system kube-flannel-8r2dd 1/1 Running 0 6m22s kube-system kube-flannel-sq88x 1/1 Running 0 6m22s kube-system kube-flannel-xf9mn 1/1 Running 0 6m23s kube-system kube-proxy-4v7hn 1/1 Running 0 8m21s kube-system kube-proxy-6cdjc 1/1 Running 0 7m14s kube-system kube-proxy-tm2j4 1/1 Running 0 7m47s kube-system kube-scheduler-master1 1/1 Running 1 8m36s kube-system kube-scheduler-master2 1/1 Running 1 7m45s kube-system kube-scheduler-master3 1/1 Running 1 7m10s kube-system kube-vip-master1 1/1 Running 0 8m35s kube-system kube-vip-master2 1/1 Running 0 7m45s kube-system kube-vip-master3 1/1 Running 0 7m10s

Start by installing the remaining software perquisites:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! ## Connect to master1 to copy helm client utility that was installed during kubespray deployment $ depuser@jump:~$ ssh master1 depuser@master1:~$ cp /usr/local/bin/helm /tmp/ ## In another tab depuser@jump:~$ scp master1:/tmp/helm /tmp/ depuser@jump:~$ sudo chown root:root /tmp/helm depuser@jump:~$ sudo mv /tmp/helm /usr/local/bin/ ## Verify that envsubst utility is installed depuser@jump:~$ which envsubst /usr/bin/envsubst

Proceed to clone the doca-platform Git repository (and make sure to use tag v25.4.0):

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ git clone https://github.com/NVIDIA/doca-platform.git $ cd doca-platform $ git checkout v25.4.0

Change directory to the location of the hbn-only readme.md from where all the commands are run:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ cd docs/public/user-guides/hbn_only/

Use the following file to define the required variables for the installation:

Warning Replace the values for the variables in the following file with the values that fit your setup. Specifically, pay attention to DPU_P0 and DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE .

export_vars.env Collapse Source Copy Copied! ## IP Address for the Kubernetes API server of the target cluster on which DPF is installed. ## This should never include a scheme or a port. ## e.g. 10.10.10.10 export TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_HOST=10.0.110.10 ## Port for the Kubernetes API server of the target cluster on which DPF is installed. export TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_PORT=6443 ## Virtual IP used by the load balancer for the DPU Cluster. Must be a reserved IP from the management subnet and not allocated by DHCP. export DPUCLUSTER_VIP=10.0.110.200 ## DPU_P0 is the name of the first port of the DPU. This name must be the same on all worker nodes. export DPU_P0=ens1f0np0 ## Interface on which the DPUCluster load balancer will listen. Should be the management interface of the control plane node. export DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE=eno1 # IP address to the NFS server used as storage for the BFB. export NFS_SERVER_IP=10.0.110.253 ## The repository URL for the NVIDIA Helm chart registry. ## Usually this is the NVIDIA Helm NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository. export HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL=https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca ## The repository URL for the HBN container image. ## Usually this is the NVIDIA NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository. export HBN_NGC_IMAGE_URL=nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_hbn ## The DPF REGISTRY is the Helm repository URL for the DPF Operator. ## Usually this is the GHCR registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository. export REGISTRY=https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca ## The DPF TAG is the version of the DPF components which will be deployed in this guide. export TAG=v25.4.0 ## URL to the BFB used in the `bfb.yaml` and linked by the DPUSet. export BLUEFIELD_BITSTREAM="https://content.mellanox.com/BlueField/BFBs/Ubuntu22.04/bf-bundle-3.0.0-135_25.04_ubuntu-22.04_prod.bfb"

Export environment variables for the installation:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ source export_vars.env

Cert-manager is a powerful and extensible X.509 certificate controller for Kubernetes workloads. It obtains certificates from a variety of Issuers, both popular public Issuers as well as private ones. Cert-manager ensures certificates are valid and up-to-date, and it attempts to renew certificates at a configured time before expiration.

In this deployment, Cert-manager is a prerequisite that provides certificates for webhooks used by DPF and its dependencies.

Install Cert-manager using Helm. The following values will be used for the Helm chart installation:

manifests/01-dpf-operator-installation/helm-values/cert-manager.yml Collapse Source Copy Copied! startupapicheck: enabled: false crds: enabled: true affinity: nodeAffinity: requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution: nodeSelectorTerms: - matchExpressions: - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master operator: Exists - matchExpressions: - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane operator: Exists tolerations: - operator: Exists effect: NoSchedule key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane - operator: Exists effect: NoSchedule key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master cainjector: affinity: nodeAffinity: requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution: nodeSelectorTerms: - matchExpressions: - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master operator: Exists - matchExpressions: - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane operator: Exists tolerations: - operator: Exists effect: NoSchedule key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane - operator: Exists effect: NoSchedule key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master webhook: affinity: nodeAffinity: requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution: nodeSelectorTerms: - matchExpressions: - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master operator: Exists - matchExpressions: - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane operator: Exists tolerations: - operator: Exists effect: NoSchedule key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane - operator: Exists effect: NoSchedule key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master

Run the following commands:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ helm repo add jetstack https://charts.jetstack.io --force-update $ helm upgrade --install --create-namespace --namespace cert-manager cert-manager jetstack/cert-manager --version v1.16.1 -f ./manifests/01-dpf-operator-installation/helm-values/cert-manager.yml Release "cert-manager" does not exist. Installing it now. NAME: cert-manager LAST DEPLOYED: Tue Apr 8 13:40:48 2025 NAMESPACE: cert-manager STATUS: deployed REVISION: 1 TEST SUITE: None NOTES: cert-manager v1.16.1 has been deployed successfully! ...

Verify that all the pods in the Cert-manager namespace are in the Ready state:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace cert-manager pods --all pod/cert-manager-6ffdf6c5f8-5sx4q condition met pod/cert-manager-cainjector-66b8577665-rgrlz condition met pod/cert-manager-webhook-5cb94cb7b6-c7lpz condition met

Download local-path-provisioner helm chart to your current working directory and create a NS for it:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ curl https://codeload.github.com/rancher/local-path-provisioner/tar.gz/v0.0.30 | tar -xz --strip=3 local-path-provisioner-0.0.30/deploy/chart/local-path-provisioner/ $ kubectl create ns local-path-provisioner

The following values will be used for the installation:

manifests/01-dpf-operator-installation/helm-values/local-path-provisioner.yml Collapse Source Copy Copied! tolerations: - operator: Exists effect: NoSchedule key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane - operator: Exists effect: NoSchedule key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master

Run the following command:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ helm install -n local-path-provisioner local-path-provisioner ./local-path-provisioner --version 0.0.30 -f ./manifests/01-dpf-operator-installation/helm-values/local-path-provisioner.yml NAME: local-path-provisioner LAST DEPLOYED: Tue Apr 8 13:43:06 2025 NAMESPACE: local-path-provisioner STATUS: deployed REVISION: 1 TEST SUITE: None NOTES: ...

Ensure that the pod in the local-path-provisioner namespace is in the Ready state:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace local-path-provisioner pods --all pod/local-path-provisioner-75f649c47c-rsvb8 condition met

The following YAML file defines storage (for the BFB images) that are required by the DPF operator.

manifests/01-dpf-operator-installation/nfs-storage-for-bfb-dpf-ga.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: v1 kind: PersistentVolume metadata: name: bfb-pv spec: capacity: storage: 10Gi volumeMode: Filesystem accessModes: - ReadWriteMany nfs: path: /mnt/dpf_share/bfb server: $NFS_SERVER_IP persistentVolumeReclaimPolicy: Delete --- apiVersion: v1 kind: PersistentVolumeClaim metadata: name: bfb-pvc namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: accessModes: - ReadWriteMany resources: requests: storage: 10Gi volumeMode: Filesystem storageClassName: ""

Run the following commands to first create the namespace for the DPF Operator, then substitute the environment variables using envsubst ,and apply the YAML files:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl create namespace dpf-operator-system $ cat manifests/01-dpf-operator-installation/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

The DPF Operator Helm values are detailed in the following YAML file:

manifests/01-dpf-operator-installation/helm-values/dpf-operator.yml Collapse Source Copy Copied! kamaji-etcd: persistentVolumeClaim: storageClassName: local-path node-feature-discovery: worker: extraEnvs: - name: "KUBERNETES_SERVICE_HOST" value: "$TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_HOST" - name: "KUBERNETES_SERVICE_PORT" value: "$TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_PORT"

Run the following commands to substitute the environment variables and install the DPF Operator:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ helm repo add --force-update dpf-repository ${REGISTRY} $ helm repo update $ envsubst < ./manifests/01-dpf-operator-installation/helm-values/dpf-operator.yml | helm upgrade --install -n dpf-operator-system dpf-operator dpf-repository/dpf-operator --version=$TAG --values - Release "dpf-operator" does not exist. Installing it now. coalesce.go:286: warning: cannot overwrite table with non table for dpf-operator.parca.server.tolerations (map[]) NAME: dpf-operator LAST DEPLOYED: Tue May 20 23:18:22 2025 NAMESPACE: dpf-operator-system STATUS: deployed REVISION: 1 TEST SUITE: None

Verify the DPF Operator installation by ensuring the deployment is available and all the pods are ready:

Note The following verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the conditions are met.

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system dpf-operator-controller-manager deployment "dpf-operator-controller-manager" successfully rolled out $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace dpf-operator-system pods --all pod/dpf-operator-argocd-application-controller-0 condition met pod/dpf-operator-argocd-redis-5bc74d76fc-v6l7m condition met pod/dpf-operator-argocd-repo-server-86c9454fc9-zqtqf condition met pod/dpf-operator-argocd-server-554d9f446-lntpv condition met pod/dpf-operator-controller-manager-67599cdcb7-5dchf condition met pod/dpf-operator-kamaji-6dcf4ccdfd-fg64w condition met pod/dpf-operator-kamaji-etcd-0 condition met pod/dpf-operator-kamaji-etcd-1 condition met pod/dpf-operator-kamaji-etcd-2 condition met pod/dpf-operator-maintenance-operator-666b88bfcd-p72nn condition met pod/dpf-operator-node-feature-discovery-gc-656b95dc48-gwtsb condition met pod/dpf-operator-node-feature-discovery-master-76d5695c7c-6kwfz condition met

This section involves creating the DPF system components and some basic infrastructure required for a functioning DPF-enabled cluster.

The files define the DPFOperatorConfig to install the DPF System components, and the DPUCluster to serve as the Kubernetes control plane for DPU nodes.

manifests/02-dpf-system-installation/operatorconfig.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: operator.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPFOperatorConfig metadata: name: dpfoperatorconfig namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: kamajiClusterManager: disable: false provisioningController: bfbPVCName: bfb-pvc installInterface: installViaRedfish: # set this to the IP of one of your control plane node + 8080 bfbRegistryAddress: "10.0.110.1:8080" dmsTimeout: 900 staticClusterManager: disable: false networking: controlPlaneMTU: 9216 highSpeedMTU: 9216

manifests/02-dpf-system-installation/dpucluster.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUCluster metadata: name: dpu-cplane-tenant1 namespace: dpu-cplane-tenant1 spec: type: kamaji maxNodes: 10 version: v1. 30.2 clusterEndpoint: # deploy keepalived instances on the nodes that match the given nodeSelector. keepalived: # interface on which keepalived will listen. Should be the oob interface of the control plane node. interface : $DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE # Virtual IP reserved for the DPU Cluster load balancer. Must not be allocatable by DHCP. vip: $DPUCLUSTER_VIP # virtualRouterID must be in range [ 1 , 255 ], make sure the given virtualRouterID does not duplicate with any existing keepalived process running on the host virtualRouterID: 126 nodeSelector: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane: ""

Create a namespace for the Kubernetes control plane of the DPU nodes:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl create ns dpu-cplane-tenant1

Apply the previous YAML files:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ cat manifests/02-dpf-system-installation/operatorconfig.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f - $ cat manifests/02-dpf-system-installation/dpucluster.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

Verify the DPF system by ensuring that the provisioning and DPUService controller manager deployments are available, all other deployments in the DPF Operator system are available, and that the DPUCluster is ready for nodes to join.

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system dpf-provisioning-controller-manager dpuservice-controller-manager deployment "dpf-provisioning-controller-manager" successfully rolled out deployment "dpuservice-controller-manager" successfully rolled out $ kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system deployment "dpf-provisioning-controller-manager" successfully rolled out deployment "dpuservice-controller-manager" successfully rolled out $ kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system deployment "dpf-operator-argocd-applicationset-controller" successfully rolled out deployment "dpf-operator-argocd-redis" successfully rolled out deployment "dpf-operator-argocd-repo-server" successfully rolled out deployment "dpf-operator-argocd-server" successfully rolled out deployment "dpf-operator-controller-manager" successfully rolled out deployment "dpf-operator-kamaji" successfully rolled out deployment "dpf-operator-maintenance-operator" successfully rolled out deployment "dpf-operator-node-feature-discovery-gc" successfully rolled out deployment "dpf-operator-node-feature-discovery-master" successfully rolled out deployment "dpf-provisioning-controller-manager" successfully rolled out deployment "dpuservice-controller-manager" successfully rolled out deployment "kamaji-cm-controller-manager" successfully rolled out deployment "static-cm-controller-manager" successfully rolled out $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace dpu-cplane-tenant1 dpucluster --all dpucluster.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpu-cplane-tenant1 condition met

Run the following command from the Jump Node console to verify BMC version (25.04-2 is the recomended BMC FW version):

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ curl -k -u root:'3tango11!OBMC' https://10.0.110.201/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/BMC_Firmware { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/BMC_Firmware", "@odata.type": "#SoftwareInventory.v1_4_0.SoftwareInventory", "Description": "BMC image", "Id": "BMC_Firmware", "Manufacturer": "", "Name": "Software Inventory", "RelatedItem": [], "RelatedItem@odata.count": 0, "SoftwareId": "0x0018", "Status": { "Conditions": [], "Health": "OK", "HealthRollup": "OK", "State": "Enabled" }, "Updateable": true, "Version": "BF-23.09-6", "WriteProtected": false

If you have an older BMC version, run the following steps to update DPU BMC, EUFI, and firmware:

Download a relevant bfb image. Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ wget https://content.mellanox.com/BlueField/BFBs/Ubuntu22.04/bf-bundle-3.0.0-135_25.04_ubuntu-22.04_prod.bfb Create a bf.cfg file. Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ vim bf.cfg BMC_PASSWORD="$(tr -dc 'A-Za-z0-9' </dev/urandom | head -c 4)-$(tr -dc 'A-Za-z0-9' </dev/urandom | head -c 4)_$(tr -dc '0-9' </dev/urandom | head -c 2)$(tr -dc 'a-z' </dev/urandom | head -c 1)$(tr -dc 'A-Z' </dev/urandom | head -c 1)" BMC_USER="firmware_updater" BMC_REBOOT="yes" CEC_REBOOT="yes" USER_ID=8 pre_bmc_components_update() { ipmitool user set name $USER_ID $BMC_USER ipmitool user set password $USER_ID $BMC_PASSWORD ipmitool user enable $USER_ID ipmitool channel setaccess 1 $USER_ID ipmi=on ipmitool user priv $USER_ID 0x4 1 } post_bmc_components_update() { ipmitool user set name $USER_ID "" } Run following command. Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ cat bf-bundle-3.0.0-135_25.04_ubuntu-22.04_prod.bfb bf.cfg > bfb-install.bfb Connect to the DPU over SSH and start the rshim service. Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ ssh root@10.0.110.201 root@10.0.110.201's password: <BMC Root Password. Default root/0penBmc. need to change first time> Start the rshim service. Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@dpu-bmc:~# systemctl enable rshim root@dpu-bmc:~# systemctl start rshim root@dpu-bmc:~# systemctl status rshim * rshim.service - rshim driver for BlueField SoC Loaded: loaded (/usr/lib/systemd/system/rshim.service; enabled; preset: disabled) Active: active (running) since Wed 2025-04-23 14:21:43 UTC; 24h ago Docs: man:rshim(8) Main PID: 940 (rshim) CPU: 3h 39min 40.138s CGroup: /system.slice/rshim.service `-940 /usr/sbin/rshim Apr 23 14:21:42 dpu-bmc (rshim)[908]: rshim.service: Referenced but unset environment variable evaluates to an empty string: OPTIONS Apr 23 14:21:42 dpu-bmc rshim[940]: Created PID file: /var/run/rshim.pid Apr 23 14:21:43 dpu-bmc rshim[940]: USB device detected Apr 23 14:21:47 dpu-bmc rshim[940]: Probing usb-2.1 Apr 23 14:21:47 dpu-bmc rshim[940]: create rshim usb-2.1 Apr 23 14:21:48 dpu-bmc rshim[940]: rshim0 attached root@dpu-bmc:~# exit logout Connection to 10.0.110.201 closed. [depuser@setup5-jump ~]$ Open an additional console to the Jump node. And connect to DPU OOB to monitor the update process status. Jump Node and DPU OOB Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ ssh root @10 .0. 110.201 root @10 .0. 110.201 's password: root @dpu -bmc:~# obmc-console-client dpu-device- 1 login: Return to the Jump node console and run the command to start the BMC, EUFI and firmware update process. Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ scp bfb-install.bfb root@10.0.110.201:/dev/rshim0/boot Return to the DPU OOB console. Wait ~20-25 minutes to update process finnish. Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! [13:26:32] No active BMC task [13:26:32] Updating BMC firmware [13:26:32] Found BMC firmware image: /mnt/lib/firmware/mellanox/bmc/bf3-bmc-fw.fwpkg [13:26:32] Provided BMC firmware version: 25.04-2 [13:26:32] - INFO: BMC_FIRMWARE_URL: /redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/BMC_Firmware [13:26:32] Running BMC firmware version: 23.09-6 [13:26:32] Proceeding with the BMC firmware update. [13:26:33] curl -sSk -u <BMC_USER:BMC_PASSWORD> -H Content-Type: application/octet-stream -X POST -T /mnt/lib/firmware/mellanox/bmc/bf3-bmc-fw.fwpkg https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/UpdateService [13:26:41] BMC Firmware update: { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/0", "@odata.type": "#Task.v1_4_3.Task", "Id": "0", "TaskState": "Running", "TaskStatus": "OK" } [13:26:44] Task id: /redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/0 [13:39:32] INFO: BMC firmware was updated to: 25.04-2 [13:39:32] BFB-Installer: Installing BMC Image passed, total 64% complete [13:39:33] Task id: /redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/0 [13:39:33] Updating CEC firmware [13:39:33] Found CEC firmware image: /mnt/lib/firmware/mellanox/cec/bf3-cec-fw.fwpkg [13:39:33] Provided CEC firmware version: 00.02.0195.0000 [13:39:33] Running CEC firmware version: 00.02.0127.0000 [13:39:33] Proceeding with the CEC firmware update... [13:39:33] curl -sSk -u <BMC_USER:BMC_PASSWORD> -H Content-Type: application/octet-stream -X POST -T /mnt/lib/firmware/mellanox/cec/bf3-cec-fw.fwpkg https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/UpdateService [13:39:35] CEC Firmware update: { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/1", "@odata.type": "#Task.v1_4_3.Task", "Id": "1", "TaskState": "Running", "TaskStatus": "OK" } [13:39:38] Task id: /redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/1 [13:39:59] INFO: CEC firmware was updated to 00.02.0195.0000. Host power cycle is required [13:39:59] BFB-Installer: Installing Glacier Image passed, total 65% complete [13:39:59] Rebooting BMC... Connection to 10.0.110.201 closed by remote host. Connection to 10.0.110.201 closed. Power cycle the server with update DPU. Run the following command from the Jump node console to verify the BMC version: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ curl -k -u root:'3tango11!OBMC' https://10.0.110.201/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/BMC_Firmware { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/BMC_Firmware", "@odata.type": "#SoftwareInventory.v1_4_0.SoftwareInventory", "Description": "BMC image", "Id": "BMC_Firmware", "Manufacturer": "", "Name": "Software Inventory", "RelatedItem": [], "RelatedItem@odata.count": 0, "SoftwareId": "0x0018", "Status": { "Conditions": [], "Health": "OK", "HealthRollup": "OK", "State": "Enabled" }, "Updateable": true, "Version": "BF-25.04-2", "WriteProtected": false

Repeat the step 4-10 on the DPU 2.

To authenticate with Redfish, it is necessary to provide a password for the BMC root user . Change ROOT_BMC_PASSWORD to the root password and run following command. The password must to be same on all DPUs .

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl create secret generic -n dpf-operator-system bmc-shared-password --from-literal=password='ROOT_BMC_PASSWORD'

Create the following YAML to define a DPUDevice :

manifests/04-dpudeployment-installation/create-dpu-devices.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUDevice metadata: name: dpu-device- 1 namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: bmcIp: 10.0 . 110.201 --- apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUDevice metadata: name: dpu-device- 2 namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: bmcIp: 10.0 . 110.202

Run the command to create a DPUDevice:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl apply -f manifests/04-dpudeployment-installation/create-dpu-devices.yaml

Verify the DPF system by ensuring that the DPUDevices exist:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl get dpudevices -n dpf-operator-system NAME AGE dpu-device-1 7s dpu-device-2 7s

Create the following YAML to define a DPUNode :

manifests/04-dpudeployment-installation/create-dpu-nodes.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUNode metadata: name: dpuworker1 namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: nodeRebootMethod: external: {} # DPU will be rebooted externally (via BMC/IPMI) dpus: - name: dpu-device- 1 # Name of the previously created DPUDevice --- apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUNode metadata: name: dpuworker2 namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: nodeRebootMethod: external: {} dpus: - name: dpu-device- 2

Run the command to create a DPUNode :

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl apply -f manifests/04-dpudeployment-installation/create-dpu-nodes.yaml

Verify the DPF system by ensuring that the DPUDevices exist.

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl get dpunodes -n dpf-operator-system NAME AGE dpuworker1 8s dpuworker2 8s

Use the following YAML to create a BFB resource that downloads the Bluefield Bitstream to a shared volume:

manifests/04-dpudeployment-installation/bfb.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: BFB metadata: name: bf-bundle namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: url: $BLUEFIELD_BITSTREAM

Run the command to create the BFB :

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ cat manifests/04-dpudeployment-installation/bfb.yaml | envsubst |kubectl apply -f -

Add labels to DPUNodes . Set the values according to your environment.

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! kubectl label dpunodes.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com -n dpf-operator-system dpuworker1 feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu- 0 -pf0-name=ens1f0np0 kubectl label dpunodes.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com -n dpf-operator-system dpuworker1 feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu- 0 -number-of-pfs= 2 kubectl label dpunodes.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com -n dpf-operator-system dpuworker1 feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-oob-bridge-configured= "" kubectl label dpunodes.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com -n dpf-operator-system dpuworker1 feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled= true kubectl label dpunodes.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com -n dpf-operator-system dpuworker1 feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu- 0 -pci-address= 0000 -2b- 00 kubectl label dpunodes.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com -n dpf-operator-system dpuworker2 feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu- 0 -pf0-name=ens1f0np0 kubectl label dpunodes.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com -n dpf-operator-system dpuworker2 feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu- 0 -number-of-pfs= 2 kubectl label dpunodes.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com -n dpf-operator-system dpuworker2 feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-oob-bridge-configured= "" kubectl label dpunodes.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com -n dpf-operator-system dpuworker2 feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled= true kubectl label dpunodes.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com -n dpf-operator-system dpuworker2 feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu- 0 -pci-address= 0000 -2b- 00

Before deploying the objects under manifests/04-dpudeployment-installation/ directory, a few adjustments are required.

Change the DPUFlavor using the following YAML:

Note The settings below configure a DPU in Zero Trust mode, which means DPU management will be blocked from the bare-metal host. To deploy in DPU mode, comment out the line containing dpuMode : # dpuMode: zero-trust

manifests/04-dpudeployment-installation/hbn-dpuflavor.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUFlavor metadata: name: dpf-provisioning-hbn namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: dpuMode: zero-trust bfcfgParameters: - UPDATE_ATF_UEFI=yes - UPDATE_DPU_OS=yes - WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE=yes configFiles: - operation: override path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-bf.conf permissions: "0644" raw: | ALLOW_SHARED_RQ= "no" IPSEC_FULL_OFFLOAD= "no" ENABLE_ESWITCH_MULTIPORT= "yes" - operation: override path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-ovs.conf permissions: "0644" raw: | CREATE_OVS_BRIDGES= "no" OVS_DOCA= "yes" - operation: override path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-sf.conf permissions: "0644" raw: "" grub: kernelParameters: - console=hvc0 - console=ttyAMA0 - earlycon=pl011, 0x13010000 - fixrttc - net.ifnames= 0 - biosdevname= 0 - iommu.passthrough= 1 - cgroup_no_v1=net_prio,net_cls - hugepagesz=2048kB - hugepages= 8072 nvconfig: - device: '*' parameters: - PF_BAR2_ENABLE= 0 - PER_PF_NUM_SF= 1 - PF_TOTAL_SF= 20 - PF_SF_BAR_SIZE= 10 - NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID= 0 - PF_NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID= 1 - PF_NUM_PF_MSIX= 228 - INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL= 1 - INTERNAL_CPU_OFFLOAD_ENGINE= 0 - SRIOV_EN= 1 - NUM_OF_VFS= 46 - LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION= 1 ovs: rawConfigScript: | _ovs-vsctl() { ovs-vsctl --no-wait --timeout 15 "$@" } _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:doca-init= true _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:dpdk-max-memzones= 50000 _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload= true _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:pmd-quiet-idle= true _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-idle= 20000 _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-revalidator= 5000 _ovs-vsctl -- if -exists del-br ovsbr1 _ovs-vsctl -- if -exists del-br ovsbr2 _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-sfc _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc datapath_type=netdev _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc fail_mode=secure _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-port br-sfc p0 _ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 type=dpdk _ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 mtu_request= 9216 _ovs-vsctl set Port p0 external_ids:dpf-type=physical _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-port br-sfc p1 _ovs-vsctl set Interface p1 type=dpdk _ovs-vsctl set Interface p1 mtu_request= 9216 _ovs-vsctl set Port p1 external_ids:dpf-type=physical

Change the dpudeployment.yaml file to reference the DPUFlavor suited for performance:

manifests/04-dpudeployment-installation/dpudeployment.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUDeployment metadata: name: hbn-only namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: dpus: bfb: bf-bundle flavor: dpf-provisioning-hbn nodeEffect: noEffect: true dpuSets: - nameSuffix: "dpuset1" nodeSelector: matchLabels: feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled: "true" services: doca-hbn: serviceTemplate: doca-hbn serviceConfiguration: doca-hbn serviceChains: switches: - ports: - serviceInterface: matchLabels: uplink: p0 - service: name: doca-hbn interface : p0_if - ports: - serviceInterface: matchLabels: uplink: p1 - service: name: doca-hbn interface : p1_if - ports: - serviceInterface: matchLabels: interface : hostpf0 - service: interface : pf0hpf_if name: doca-hbn - ports: - serviceInterface: matchLabels: interface : hostpf1 - service: interface : pf1hpf_if name: doca-hbn

Change the rest of the configuration files.

As explained in the introduction, these files create service chains that connect two physical functions PF0 and PF1 to the outer fabric through HBN, providing EVPN VXLAN overlay, VNI based isolation, and ECMP redundancy across both DPU uplinks (p0 and p1).

These are the configuration files:

HBN DPUServiceConfig and DPUServiceTemplate to deploy HBN workloads to the DPUs.

manifests/04-dpudeployment-installation/hbn-dpuserviceconfig.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: doca-hbn namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: "doca-hbn" serviceConfiguration: serviceDaemonSet: annotations: k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: |- [ { "name" : "iprequest" , "interface" : "ip_lo" , "cni-args" : { "poolNames" : [ "loopback" ], "poolType" : "cidrpool" }}, { "name" : "iprequest" , "interface" : "ip_pf0hpf" , "cni-args" : { "poolNames" : [ "pool1" ], "poolType" : "cidrpool" , "allocateDefaultGateway" : true }}, { "name" : "iprequest" , "interface" : "ip_pf1hpf" , "cni-args" : { "poolNames" : [ "pool2" ], "poolType" : "cidrpool" , "allocateDefaultGateway" : true }} ] helmChart: values: configuration: perDPUValuesYAML: | - hostnamePattern: "*" values: bgp_peer_group: hbn vrf1: RED vrf2: BLUE l2vni1: 10010 l2vni2: 10020 l3vni1: 100001 l3vni2: 100002 - hostnamePattern: "dpu-device-1" values: vlan1: 11 vlan2: 21 bgp_autonomous_system: 65101 - hostnamePattern: "dpu-device-2" values: vlan1: 12 vlan2: 22 bgp_autonomous_system: 65201 startupYAMLJ2: | - header: model: bluefield nvue-api-version: nvue_v1 rev-id: 1.0 version: HBN 2.4 . 0 - set: bridge: domain: br_default: vlan: {{ config.vlan1 }}: vni: {{ config.l2vni1 }}: {} {{ config.vlan2 }}: vni: {{ config.l2vni2 }}: {} evpn: enable: on route-advertise: {} interface : lo: ip: address: {{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }}/ 32 : {} type: loopback p0_if,p1_if,pf0hpf_if,pf1hpf_if: type: swp link: mtu: 9000 pf0hpf_if: bridge: domain: br_default: access: {{ config.vlan1 }} pf1hpf_if: bridge: domain: br_default: access: {{ config.vlan2 }} vlan{{ config.vlan1 }}: ip: address: {{ ipaddresses.ip_pf0hpf.cidr }}: {} vrf: {{ config.vrf1 }} vlan: {{ config.vlan1 }} vlan{{ config.vlan1 }},{{ config.vlan2 }}: type: svi vlan{{ config.vlan2 }}: ip: address: {{ ipaddresses.ip_pf1hpf.cidr }}: {} vrf: {{ config.vrf2 }} vlan: {{ config.vlan2 }} nve: vxlan: arp-nd-suppress: on enable: on source: address: {{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }} router: bgp: enable: on graceful-restart: mode: full vrf: default : router: bgp: address-family: ipv4-unicast: enable: on redistribute: connected: enable: on l2vpn-evpn: enable: on autonomous-system: {{ config.bgp_autonomous_system }} enable: on neighbor: p0_if: peer-group: {{ config.bgp_peer_group }} type: unnumbered p1_if: peer-group: {{ config.bgp_peer_group }} type: unnumbered path-selection: multipath: aspath-ignore: on peer-group: {{ config.bgp_peer_group }}: address-family: ipv4-unicast: enable: on l2vpn-evpn: enable: on remote-as: external router-id: {{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }} {{ config.vrf1 }}: evpn: enable: on vni: {{ config.l3vni1 }}: {} loopback: ip: address: {{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }}/ 32 : {} router: bgp: address-family: ipv4-unicast: enable: on redistribute: connected: enable: on route-export: to-evpn: enable: on autonomous-system: {{ config.bgp_autonomous_system }} enable: on router-id: {{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }} {{ config.vrf2 }}: evpn: enable: on vni: {{ config.l3vni2 }}: {} loopback: ip: address: {{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }}/ 32 : {} router: bgp: address-family: ipv4-unicast: enable: on redistribute: connected: enable: on route-export: to-evpn: enable: on autonomous-system: {{ config.bgp_autonomous_system }} enable: on router-id: {{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }} interfaces: - name: p0_if network: mybrhbn - name: p1_if network: mybrhbn - name: pf0hpf_if network: mybrhbn - name: pf1hpf_if network: mybrhbn

manifests/04-dpudeployment-installation/hbn-dpuservicetemplate.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: doca-hbn namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: "doca-hbn" helmChart: source: repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL version: 1.0 . 2 chart: doca-hbn values: image: repository: $HBN_NGC_IMAGE_URL tag: 3.0 . 0 -doca3. 0.0 resources: memory: 6Gi nvidia.com/bf_sf: 4

Physical Interfaces for physical ports on the DPU.

manifests/04-dpudeployment-installation/physical-ifaces.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: p0 namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: template: spec: template: metadata: labels: uplink: "p0" spec: interfaceType: physical physical: interfaceName: p0 --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: p1 namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: template: spec: template: metadata: labels: uplink: "p1" spec: interfaceType: physical physical: interfaceName: p1 --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: hostpf0 namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: template: spec: template: metadata: labels: interface : "hostpf0" spec: interfaceType: pf pf: pfID: 0 --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: hostpf1 namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: template: spec: template: metadata: labels: interface : "hostpf1" spec: interfaceType: pf pf: pfID: 1

DPU Service IPAM objects to set up IP Address Management on the DPUCluster.

manifests/04-dpudeployment-installation/hbn-ipam.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceIPAM metadata: name: pool1 namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: ipv4Network: network: "10.0.121.0/24" gatewayIndex: 2 prefixSize: 29 --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceIPAM metadata: name: pool2 namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: ipv4Network: network: "10.0.122.0/24" gatewayIndex: 2 prefixSize: 29

manifests/04-dpudeployment-installation/hbn-loopback-ipam.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceIPAM metadata: name: loopback namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: ipv4Network: network: "11.0.0.0/24" prefixSize: 32

Note It is necessary to set several environment variables before running this command. $ source export_vars.env

Apply all of the YAML files mentioned above using the following command:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ cat manifests/04-dpudeployment-installation/hbn-dpuflavor.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f - $ cat manifests/04-dpudeployment-installation/dpudeployment.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f - $ cat manifests/04-dpudeployment-installation/hbn-dpuserviceconfig.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f - $ cat manifests/04-dpudeployment-installation/hbn-dpuservicetemplate.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f - $ cat manifests/04-dpudeployment-installation/physical-ifaces.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f - $ cat manifests/04-dpudeployment-installation/hbn-ipam.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f - $ cat manifests/04-dpudeployment-installation/hbn-loopback-ipam.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

Verify the DPUService installation by ensuring that:

DPUServices are created and reconciled

are created and reconciled DPUServiceIPAMs are reconciled

are reconciled DPUServiceInterfaces are reconciled, and

are reconciled, and DPUServiceChains are reconciled.

Note These verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the conditions are met.

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ApplicationsReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservices --all dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-hbn-frbpp condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/flannel condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/multus condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/nvidia-k8s-ipam condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/ovs-cni condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/ovs-helper condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/servicechainset-controller condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/servicechainset-rbac-and-crds condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/sfc-controller condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/sriov-device-plugin condition met $ kubectl wait --for=condition=DPUIPAMObjectReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceipam --all dpuserviceipam.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/loopback condition met dpuserviceipam.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool1 condition met dpuserviceipam.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool2 condition met $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ServiceInterfaceSetReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceinterface --all dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-hbn-p0-if-srmbd condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-hbn-p1-if-zgskx condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-hbn-pf0hpf-if-fdpkr condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-hbn-pf1hpf-if-xgdds condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/hostpf0 condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/hostpf1 condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/p0 condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/p1 condition met $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ServiceChainSetReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservicechain --all dpuservicechain.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/hbn-only-8xrrx condition met

To follow the progress of DPU provisioning, run the following command to check its current phase:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ watch -n10 "kubectl describe dpu -n dpf-operator-system | grep 'Node Name\|Type\|Last\|Phase'" Every 10.0s: kubectl describe dpu -n dpf-operator-system | grep 'Node Name\|Type\|Last\|Phase' setup5-jump: Wed May 21 10:45:44 2025 Dpu Node Name: dpuworker1 Type: InternalIP Type: Hostname Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:09Z Type: Initialized Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:09Z Type: BFBReady Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:11Z Type: NodeEffectReady Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:15Z Type: InterfaceInitialized Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:17Z Type: FWConfigured Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:18Z Type: BFBPrepared Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:27:25Z Type: OSInstalled Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:44:54Z Type: Rebooted Dpu Node Name: dpuworker2 Type: InternalIP Type: Hostname Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:08Z Type: Initialized Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:09Z Type: BFBReady Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:09Z Type: NodeEffectReady Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:12Z Type: InterfaceInitialized Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:14Z Type: FWConfigured Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:15Z Type: BFBPrepared Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:27:23Z Type: OSInstalled Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:45:01Z Type: Rebooted

Wait for the Rebooted stage and then Power Cycle the bare-metal host manual.

After the DPU is up, run following command for each DPU worker:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl annotate dpunodes -n dpf-operator-system dpuworker1 provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpunode-external-reboot-required- $ kubectl annotate dpunodes -n dpf-operator-system dpuworker2 provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpunode-external-reboot-required-

At this point, the DPU workers should be added to the cluster. As they being added to the cluster, the DPUs are provisioned.

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ watch -n10 "kubectl describe dpu -n dpf-operator-system | grep 'Node Name\|Type\|Last\|Phase'" Every 10.0s: kubectl describe dpu -n dpf-operator-system | grep 'Node Name\|Type\|Last\|Phase' setup5-jump: Wed May 21 10:45:44 2025 Dpu Node Name: dpuworker1 Type: InternalIP Type: Hostname Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:09Z Type: Initialized Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:09Z Type: BFBReady Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:11Z Type: NodeEffectReady Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:15Z Type: InterfaceInitialized Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:17Z Type: FWConfigured Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:18Z Type: BFBPrepared Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:27:25Z Type: OSInstalled Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:44:54Z Type: Rebooted Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:44:54Z Type: DPUClusterReady Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:44:55Z Type: Ready Phase: Ready Dpu Node Name: dpuworker2 Type: InternalIP Type: Hostname Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:08Z Type: Initialized Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:09Z Type: BFBReady Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:09Z Type: NodeEffectReady Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:12Z Type: InterfaceInitialized Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:14Z Type: FWConfigured Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:23:15Z Type: BFBPrepared Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:27:23Z Type: OSInstalled Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:45:01Z Type: Rebooted Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:45:01Z Type: DPUClusterReady Last Transition Time: 2025-05-21T07:45:02Z Type: Ready Phase: Ready

Finally, validate that all the different DPU-related objects are now in the Ready state:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl get secrets -n dpu-cplane-tenant1 dpu-cplane-tenant1-admin-kubeconfig -o json | jq -r '.data["admin.conf"]' | base64 --decode > /home/depuser/dpu-cluster.config $ KUBECONFIG=/home/depuser/dpu-cluster.config k get node -A NAME STATUS ROLES AGE VERSION dpu-device-1 Ready <none> 94s v1.30.12 dpu-device-2 Ready <none> 84s v1.30.12 $ kubectl get dpu -A NAMESPACE NAME READY PHASE AGE dpf-operator-system dpu-device-1 True Ready 23m dpf-operator-system dpu-device-2 True Ready 23m $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpu --all dpu.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpu-device-1 condition met dpu.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpu-device-2 condition met

Congratulations, the DPF system with HBN service has been successfully installed!

Here's a step-by-step procedure to check the Zero-Trust Mode on your NVIDIA BlueField DPU from the host server, including the installation of the Mellanox Firmware Tools (MFT).

Navigate to the NVIDIA Downloads Site: Open your web browser and go to the official NVIDIA Mellanox software downloads page. Select the Latest Version for your OS: Transfer and Extract MFT Tools on the Worker 1 BareMetal Host. First Pod Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@worker1:~# tar -xvzf /tmp/mft-4.32.0-120-x86_64-deb.tgz Navigate into the Extracted Directory. First Pod Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@worker1:~# cd mft-4.32.0-120-x86_64-deb/ Run the Installation Script. First Pod Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@worker1:~# ./install.sh Start MST (Mellanox Software Tools) Service and Identify DPU Device Name. First Pod Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@worker1:~# mst start root@worker1:~# mst status MST modules: ------------ MST PCI module is not loaded MST PCI configuration module is not loaded PCI Devices: ------------ 2b:00.0 # 2b:00.0 - NVIDIA BlueField-3 VPI FHHL Adapter Perform Zero-Trust Checking. First Pod Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@worker1:~# mlxprivhost -d 2b:00.0 q Host configurations ------------------- level : RESTRICTED Port functions status: ----------------------- disable_rshim : TRUE disable_tracer : TRUE disable_port_owner : TRUE disable_counter_rd : TRUE #Expected Zero-Trust Output. This is the most definitive confirmation. level : RESTRICTED means the host is in Zero-Trust Mode, and the TRUE flags confirm individual security restrictions are active.

Check Firmware Access with mlxfwmanager : First Pod Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@worker1:~# mlxfwmanager -d 2b:00.0 --query Querying Mellanox devices firmware ... Device #1: ---------- Device Type: BlueField3 Part Number: -- Description: PSID: PCI Device Name: 2b:00.0 Base MAC: N/A Versions: Current Available FW -- Status: Failed to open device # Expected Zero-Trust Output "Failed to open device" indicates the host is blocked from accessing the DPU for firmware operations, a key aspect of Zero-Trust.

Check Device Configuration with mlxconfig : First Pod Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! mlxconfig -d 2b:00.0 q Device #1: ---------- Device type: BlueField3 Name: 900-9D3B6-00CV-A_Ax Description: NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220 P-Series FHHL DPU; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled Device: 2b:00.0 Configurations: Next Boot RO MODULE_SPLIT_M0 Array[0..15] RO MODULE_SPLIT_M1 Array[0..15] ... PORT_OWNER True(1) # No RO, but restricted by mlxprivhost ALLOW_RD_COUNTERS True(1) # No RO, but restricted by mlxprivhost TRACER_ENABLE True(1) # No RO, but restricted by mlxprivhost Most configuration parameters will be prefixed with RO (Read-Only). Parameters related to direct host control, like PORT_OWNER , ALLOW_RD_COUNTERS , TRACER_ENABLE , even if shown as True(1) for the DPU's internal capability, will be unenforcible by the host due to the mlxprivhost restrictions. The widespread RO status shows that the host cannot modify these configurations, reinforcing the DPU's autonomous and secure state. The few parameters without RO are still overridden by the mlxprivhost security policy.

Check Low-Level Hardware Access with ethtool : First Pod Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@worker1:~# ethtool -d ens1f0np0 Cannot get register dump: Operation not supported This confirms the DPU is preventing deep, low-level hardware access from the host, aligning with Zero-Trust's isolation goals.



Conclusion

The command outputs of mlxprivhost , mlxfwmanager , mlxconfig (showing RO flags), and ethtool (showing "Operation not supported"), then your NVIDIA BlueField DPU is indeed operating in Zero-Trust Mode.

This means the host has significantly restricted privileges and cannot perform sensitive operations on the DPU, ensuring its security and isolation.

Verify the deployment and confirm that the DPU system achieves link-speed performance and low latency by running various tests:

Iperf TCP—for bandwidth measurements RDMA—for bandwidth and latency measurements Network isolation

Each test is described in detail. At the end of each test, the achieved performance is displayed.

Note Make sure that the servers are tuned for maximum performance (not covered in this document).

Now that the test deployment is running, perform bandwidth and latency performance tests between two bare-metal workload servers.

Note Ubuntu 24.04 was installed on the servers.

Before running the tests, check the Gateway address on each HBN pod:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ ki get pods -A -o wide NAMESPACE NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE IP NODE NOMINATED NODE READINESS GATES dpf-operator-system dpu-cplane-tenant1-doca-hbn-gt6xf-ds-q8d6x 2/2 Running 0 2m28s 10.244.1.33 dpu-device-2 <none> <none> dpf-operator-system dpu-cplane-tenant1-doca-hbn-gt6xf-ds-vwc6h 2/2 Running 0 2m35s 10.244.0.37 dpu-device-1 <none> <none> ... $ ki exec -it -n dpf-operator-system dpu-cplane-tenant1-doca-hbn-gt6xf-ds-vwc6h -- bash Defaulted container "doca-hbn" out of: doca-hbn, hbn-sidecar, hbn-init (init) root@dpu-cplane-tenant1-doca-hbn-qldl6-ds-dh5bv:/tmp# ip a s ... 9: vlan21@br_default: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc noqueue master BLUE state UP group default qlen 1000 link/ether 22:f2:b0:81:79:f6 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff inet 10.0.122.2/29 scope global vlan21 valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever inet6 fe80::20f2:b0ff:fe81:79f6/64 scope link valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever ... 12: vlan11@br_default: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc noqueue master RED state UP group default qlen 1000 link/ether 22:f2:b0:81:79:f6 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff inet 10.0.121.2/29 scope global vlan11 valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever inet6 fe80::20f2:b0ff:fe81:79f6/64 scope link valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever ... $ exit $ ki exec -it -n dpf-operator-system dpu-cplane-tenant1-doca-hbn-gt6xf-ds-q8d6x -- bash Defaulted container "doca-hbn" out of: doca-hbn, hbn-sidecar, hbn-init (init) root@dpu-cplane-tenant1-doca-hbn-qldl6-ds-lvjrx:/tmp# ip a s ... 9: vlan22@br_default: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc noqueue master BLUE state UP group default qlen 1000 link/ether 5e:a4:c0:72:ac:11 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff inet 10.0.122.10/29 scope global vlan22 valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever inet6 fe80::5ca4:c0ff:fe72:ac11/64 scope link valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever ... 12: vlan12@br_default: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc noqueue master RED state UP group default qlen 1000 link/ether 5e:a4:c0:72:ac:11 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff inet 10.0.121.10/29 scope global vlan12 valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever inet6 fe80::5ca4:c0ff:fe72:ac11/64 scope link valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever ... $ exit

Connect to a first Workload Server console, install iperf, perftest, check DPU Hight Speed Interfaces, set route to ethernet and identify the relevant RDMA device:

First Pod Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@worker1:~# apt install iperf root@worker1:~# apt install perftest root@worker1:~# ip a s ... 6: ens1f0np0: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST> mtu 9000 qdisc noop state DOWN group default qlen 1000 link/ether 58:a2:e1:73:69:e6 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff altname enp43s0f0np0 7: ens1f1np1: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST> mtu 9000 qdisc mq state DOWN group default qlen 1000 link/ether 58:a2:e1:73:69:e7 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff altname enp43s0f1np1 ... root@worker1:~# ip route add 172.169.50.0/30 via 10.0.121.2 depuser@worker2:~$ ping 8.8.8.8 PING 8.8.8.8 (8.8.8.8) 56(84) bytes of data. 64 bytes from 8.8.8.8: icmp_seq=1 ttl=117 time=5.35 ms 64 bytes from 8.8.8.8: icmp_seq=2 ttl=117 time=5.10 ms 64 bytes from 8.8.8.8: icmp_seq=3 ttl=117 time=5.15 ms root@worker1:~# rdma link | grep ens1f0np0 link mlx5_0/1 state ACTIVE physical_state LINK_UP netdev ens1f0np0 root@worker1:~# rdma link | grep ens1f1np1 link mlx5_1/1 state ACTIVE physical_state LINK_UP netdev ens1f1np1

Configure VRF with two interfaces on Ubuntu 24.04 using ( ens1f0np0 in VRF red , and ens1f1np1 in VRF blue ) .

Configuration Overview

Interface IP Address Default Gateway VRF Routing Table ens1f0np0 10.0.121.1/29 10.0.121.2/29 red 1001 ens1f1np1 10.0.122.1/29 10.0.122.2/29 blue 1002

First Pod Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # Load VRF module root@worker1:~# modprobe vrf root@worker1:~# echo vrf | tee -a /etc/modules # Create VRF devices root@worker1:~# ip link add vrf-red type vrf table 1001 root@worker1:~# ip link add vrf-blue type vrf table 1002 # Bring up VRF devices root@worker1:~# ip link set dev vrf-red up root@worker1:~# ip link set dev vrf-blue up # Assign interfaces to VRFs root@worker1:~# ip link set dev ens1f0np0 master vrf-red root@worker1:~# ip link set dev ens1f1np1 master vrf-blue # Bring up physical interfaces root@worker1:~# ip link set dev ens1f0np0 up root@worker1:~# ip link set dev ens1f1np1 up # Assign IP addresses root@worker1:~# ip addr add 10.0.121.1/29 dev ens1f0np0 root@worker1:~# ip addr add 10.0.122.1/29 dev ens1f1np1 # Set default routes per VRF root@worker1:~# ip route add table 1001 default via 10.0.121.2 dev ens1f0np0 root@worker1:~# ip route add table 1002 default via 10.0.122.2 dev ens1f1np1

Using another console window , reconnect to the jump node and connect to a second Workload Server .

From within the servers, install iperf, perftest , check DPU Hight Speed Interfaces, set route to ethernet and identify the relevant RDMA device:

First Pod Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@worker2:~# apt install iperf root@worker2:~# apt install perftest root@worker2:~# ip a s ... 6: ens1f0np0: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST> mtu 9000 qdisc noop state DOWN group default qlen 1000 link/ether 58:a2:e1:73:6a:58 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff altname enp43s0f0np0 7: ens1f1np1: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST> mtu 9000 qdisc noop state DOWN group default qlen 1000 link/ether 58:a2:e1:73:6a:59 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff altname enp43s0f1np1 ... root@worker2:~# ip route add 172.169.50.0/30 via 10.0.121.10 depuser@worker2:~$ ping 8.8.8.8 PING 8.8.8.8 (8.8.8.8) 56(84) bytes of data. 64 bytes from 8.8.8.8: icmp_seq=1 ttl=117 time=5.35 ms 64 bytes from 8.8.8.8: icmp_seq=2 ttl=117 time=5.10 ms 64 bytes from 8.8.8.8: icmp_seq=3 ttl=117 time=5.15 ms root@worker2:~# rdma link | grep ens1f0np0 link mlx5_0/1 state ACTIVE physical_state LINK_UP netdev ens1f0np0 root@worker2:~# rdma link | grep ens1f1np1 link mlx5_1/1 state ACTIVE physical_state LINK_UP netdev ens1f1np1

Configure VRF with two interfaces on Ubuntu 24.04 using iproute2 : Assign ( ens1f0np0 to VRF red , and ens1f1np1 to VRF blue ).

Interface IP Address Default Gateway VRF Routing Table ens1f0np0 10.0.121.9/29 10.0.121.10/29 red 1001 ens1f1np1 10.0.122.9/29 10.0.122.10/29 blue 1002

First Pod Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # Load VRF module root@worker2:~# modprobe vrf root@worker2:~# echo vrf | tee -a /etc/modules # Create VRF devices root@worker2:~# ip link add vrf-red type vrf table 1001 root@worker2:~# ip link add vrf-blue type vrf table 1002 # Bring up VRF devices root@worker2:~# ip link set dev vrf-red up root@worker2:~# ip link set dev vrf-blue up # Assign interfaces to VRFs root@worker2:~# ip link set dev ens1f0np0 master vrf-red root@worker2:~# ip link set dev ens1f1np1 master vrf-blue # Bring up physical interfaces root@worker2:~# ip link set dev ens1f0np0 up root@worker2:~# ip link set dev ens1f1np1 up # Assign IP addresses root@worker2:~# ip addr add 10.0.121.9/29 dev ens1f0np0 root@worker2:~# ip addr add 10.0.122.9/29 dev ens1f1np1 # Set default routes per VRF root@worker2:~# ip route add table 1001 default via 10.0.121.10 dev ens1f0np0 root@worker2:~# ip route add table 1002 default via 10.0.122.10 dev ens1f1np1

Move back to the first server console.

Start the iperf server side:

First BM Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root @worker1 :~# iperf -s ------------------------------------------------------------ Server listening on TCP port 5001 TCP window size: 128 KByte ( default ) ------------------------------------------------------------

Move to the second server console.

Start the iperf client side:

Second BM Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root @worker2 :~# iperf -c 10.0 . 121.1 -P 16 ------------------------------------------------------------ Client connecting to 10.0 . 121.1 , TCP port 5001 TCP window size: 16.0 KByte ( default ) ------------------------------------------------------------ [ 9 ] local 10.0 . 121.9 port 48620 connected with 10.0 . 121.1 port 5001 (icwnd/mss/irtt= 14 / 1448 / 827 ) [ 10 ] local 10.0 . 121.9 port 48610 connected with 10.0 . 121.1 port 5001 (icwnd/mss/irtt= 14 / 1448 / 881 ) [ 1 ] local 10.0 . 121.9 port 48712 connected with 10.0 . 121.1 port 5001 (icwnd/mss/irtt= 14 / 1448 / 608 ) [ 14 ] local 10.0 . 121.9 port 48728 connected with 10.0 . 121.1 port 5001 (icwnd/mss/irtt= 14 / 1448 / 722 ) [ 11 ] local 10.0 . 121.9 port 48710 connected with 10.0 . 121.1 port 5001 (icwnd/mss/irtt= 14 / 1448 / 870 ) [ 4 ] local 10.0 . 121.9 port 48622 connected with 10.0 . 121.1 port 5001 (icwnd/mss/irtt= 14 / 1448 / 945 ) [ 7 ] local 10.0 . 121.9 port 48690 connected with 10.0 . 121.1 port 5001 (icwnd/mss/irtt= 14 / 1448 / 906 ) [ 15 ] local 10.0 . 121.9 port 48736 connected with 10.0 . 121.1 port 5001 (icwnd/mss/irtt= 14 / 1448 / 689 ) [ 2 ] local 10.0 . 121.9 port 48616 connected with 10.0 . 121.1 port 5001 (icwnd/mss/irtt= 14 / 1448 / 796 ) [ 3 ] local 10.0 . 121.9 port 48618 connected with 10.0 . 121.1 port 5001 (icwnd/mss/irtt= 14 / 1448 / 940 ) [ 12 ] local 10.0 . 121.9 port 48706 connected with 10.0 . 121.1 port 5001 (icwnd/mss/irtt= 14 / 1448 / 892 ) [ 16 ] local 10.0 . 121.9 port 48696 connected with 10.0 . 121.1 port 5001 (icwnd/mss/irtt= 14 / 1448 / 810 ) [ 8 ] local 10.0 . 121.9 port 48626 connected with 10.0 . 121.1 port 5001 (icwnd/mss/irtt= 14 / 1448 / 801 ) [ 6 ] local 10.0 . 121.9 port 48692 connected with 10.0 . 121.1 port 5001 (icwnd/mss/irtt= 14 / 1448 / 891 ) [ 5 ] local 10.0 . 121.9 port 48624 connected with 10.0 . 121.1 port 5001 (icwnd/mss/irtt= 14 / 1448 / 931 ) [ 13 ] local 10.0 . 121.9 port 48686 connected with 10.0 . 121.1 port 5001 (icwnd/mss/irtt= 14 / 1448 / 903 ) [ ID] Interval Transfer Bandwidth [ 3 ] 0.0000 - 10.0058 sec 14.1 GBytes 12.1 Gbits/sec [ 13 ] 0.0000 - 10.0057 sec 14.2 GBytes 12.2 Gbits/sec [ 7 ] 0.0000 - 10.0056 sec 13.4 GBytes 11.5 Gbits/sec [ 12 ] 0.0000 - 10.0057 sec 15.2 GBytes 13.1 Gbits/sec [ 4 ] 0.0000 - 10.0058 sec 14.1 GBytes 12.1 Gbits/sec [ 11 ] 0.0000 - 10.0058 sec 15.8 GBytes 13.6 Gbits/sec [ 8 ] 0.0000 - 10.0057 sec 13.9 GBytes 11.9 Gbits/sec [ 9 ] 0.0000 - 10.0058 sec 13.8 GBytes 11.9 Gbits/sec [ 15 ] 0.0000 - 10.0057 sec 14.3 GBytes 12.3 Gbits/sec [ 16 ] 0.0000 - 10.0058 sec 14.6 GBytes 12.5 Gbits/sec [ 1 ] 0.0000 - 10.0057 sec 14.6 GBytes 12.6 Gbits/sec [ 6 ] 0.0000 - 10.0058 sec 13.1 GBytes 11.3 Gbits/sec [ 14 ] 0.0000 - 10.0059 sec 13.6 GBytes 11.6 Gbits/sec [ 10 ] 0.0000 - 10.0055 sec 13.5 GBytes 11.6 Gbits/sec [ 2 ] 0.0000 - 10.0057 sec 14.0 GBytes 12.0 Gbits/sec [ 5 ] 0.0000 - 10.0058 sec 14.6 GBytes 12.6 Gbits/sec [SUM] 0.0000 - 10.0010 sec 227 GBytes 195 Gbits/sec

Return to the first server console.

Start the ib_read_lat server side:

First BM Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root @worker1 :~# ib_read_lat -F -n 20000 -d mlx5_0 ************************************ * Waiting for client to connect... * ************************************

Move to the second server console.

Start the ib_read_lat client side:

Second BM Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root @worker2 :~# ib_read_lat -F -n 20000 -d mlx5_0 10.0 . 121.1 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- RDMA_Read Latency Test Dual-port : OFF Device : mlx5_0 Number of qps : 1 Transport type : IB Connection type : RC Using SRQ : OFF PCIe relax order: ON ibv_wr* API : ON TX depth : 1 Mtu : 4096 [B] Link type : Ethernet GID index : 3 Outstand reads : 16 rdma_cm QPs : OFF Data ex. method : Ethernet --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- local address: LID 0000 QPN 0x008a PSN 0xe8a46 OUT 0x10 RKey 0x182f00 VAddr 0x0057f6160ce000 GID: 00 : 00 : 00 : 00 : 00 : 00 : 00 : 00 : 00 : 00 : 255 : 255 : 10 : 00 : 121 : 09 remote address: LID 0000 QPN 0x008a PSN 0x726a6b OUT 0x10 RKey 0x182f00 VAddr 0x005d394be5f000 GID: 00 : 00 : 00 : 00 : 00 : 00 : 00 : 00 : 00 : 00 : 255 : 255 : 10 : 00 : 121 : 01 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- #bytes #iterations t_min[usec] t_max[usec] t_typical[usec] t_avg[usec] t_stdev[usec] 99 % percentile[usec] 99.9 % percentile[usec] 2 20000 3.74 68.79 3.83 8.02 7.82 34.19 41.62 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Return to the first server console.

Start the ib_write_bw server side:

First BM Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root @worker1 :~# ib_write_bw -s 1048576 -F -D 30 -q 64 -d mlx5_0 ************************************ * Waiting for client to connect... * ************************************

Move to the second server console.

Start the ib_write_bw client side:

Second BM Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root @worker2 :~# ib_write_bw -s 1048576 -F -D 30 -q 64 -d mlx5_0 10.0 . 121.1 --report_gbit --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- RDMA_Write BW Test Dual-port : OFF Device : mlx5_0 Number of qps : 64 Transport type : IB Connection type : RC Using SRQ : OFF PCIe relax order: ON ibv_wr* API : ON TX depth : 128 CQ Moderation : 1 Mtu : 1024 [B] Link type : Ethernet GID index : 3 Max inline data : 0 [B] rdma_cm QPs : OFF Data ex. method : Ethernet --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- … --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- #bytes #iterations BW peak[Gb/sec] BW average[Gb/sec] MsgRate[Mpps] 1048576 448865 0.00 235.89 0.028120 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Finally, verify that the two servers running on different networks—using virtual functions on PF0 and PF1 can't communicate with each other.

Connect to the first workload server, with the PF0 network, and try to ping the PF0 on second server , with the PF0 network interface:

Run the ping commands from PF0 to PF0 and PF1 to PF1 on the second server:

First BM Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root @worker1 :~# ip vrf exec vrf-red ping -c 3 10.0 . 121.9 PING 10.0 . 121.9 ( 10.0 . 121.9 ) 56 ( 84 ) bytes of data. 64 bytes from 10.0 . 121.9 : icmp_seq= 1 ttl= 62 time= 0.885 ms 64 bytes from 10.0 . 121.9 : icmp_seq= 2 ttl= 62 time= 0.273 ms 64 bytes from 10.0 . 121.9 : icmp_seq= 3 ttl= 62 time= 0.214 ms root @worker1 :~# ip vrf exec vrf-blue ping -c 3 10.0 . 122.9 PING 10.0 . 122.9 ( 10.0 . 122.9 ) 56 ( 84 ) bytes of data. 64 bytes from 10.0 . 122.9 : icmp_seq= 1 ttl= 62 time= 0.911 ms 64 bytes from 10.0 . 122.9 : icmp_seq= 2 ttl= 62 time= 0.278 ms 64 bytes from 10.0 . 122.9 : icmp_seq= 3 ttl= 62 time= 0.257 ms

Run the ping commands from PF0 to PF1 and PF1 to PF0 :

First BM Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root @worker1 :~# ip vrf exec vrf-red ping -c 3 10.0 . 122.1 PING 10.0 . 122.1 ( 10.0 . 122.1 ) 56 ( 84 ) bytes of data. From 10.0 . 121.2 icmp_seq= 1 Destination Host Unreachable From 10.0 . 121.2 icmp_seq= 2 Destination Host Unreachable From 10.0 . 121.2 icmp_seq= 3 Destination Host Unreachable --- 10.0 . 122.1 ping statistics --- 3 packets transmitted, 0 received, + 3 errors, 100 % packet loss, time 2037ms root @worker1 :~# ip vrf exec vrf-red ping -c 3 10.0 . 122.9 PING 10.0 . 122.9 ( 10.0 . 122.9 ) 56 ( 84 ) bytes of data. ^C --- 10.0 . 122.9 ping statistics --- 3 packets transmitted, 0 received, 100 % packet loss, time 2044ms root @worker1 :~# ip vrf exec vrf-blue ping -c 3 10.0 . 121.1 PING 10.0 . 121.1 ( 10.0 . 121.1 ) 56 ( 84 ) bytes of data. From 10.0 . 122.2 icmp_seq= 1 Destination Host Unreachable From 10.0 . 122.2 icmp_seq= 2 Destination Host Unreachable From 10.0 . 122.2 icmp_seq= 3 Destination Host Unreachable --- 10.0 . 121.1 ping statistics --- 3 packets transmitted, 0 received, + 3 errors, 100 % packet loss, time 2033ms root @worker1 :~# ip vrf exec vrf-blue ping -c 3 10.0 . 121.9 PING 10.0 . 121.9 ( 10.0 . 121.9 ) 56 ( 84 ) bytes of data. From 10.0 . 122.2 icmp_seq= 1 Destination Host Unreachable From 10.0 . 122.2 icmp_seq= 2 Destination Host Unreachable From 10.0 . 122.2 icmp_seq= 3 Destination Host Unreachable --- 10.0 . 121.9 ping statistics --- 3 packets transmitted, 0 received, + 3 errors, 100 % packet loss, time 2027ms

This ping operation should fail due to the network isolation implemented in HBN using different VLANs, VNIs and VRFs.

Boris Kovalev Boris Kovalev has worked for the past several years as a Solutions Architect, focusing on NVIDIA Networking/Mellanox technology, and is responsible for complex machine learning, Big Data and advanced VMware-based cloud research and design. Boris previously spent more than 20 years as a senior consultant and solutions architect at multiple companies, most recently at VMware. He has written multiple reference designs covering VMware, machine learning, Kubernetes, and container solutions which are available at the NVIDIA Documents website.

NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, and BlueField are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. TM

© 2025 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved.

