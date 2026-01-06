RDG for DPF Host-Trusted with HBN and SNAP Virtio-FS

Created on January 6, 2026

This Reference Deployment Guide (RDG) provides detailed instructions for deploying a Kubernetes (K8s) cluster using the DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) in Host-Trusted mode, and utilizing the SNAP DPU Service with Virtio-FS . The guide focuses on setting up an accelerated Host-Based Networking (HBN) service on NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 DPUs to deliver secure, isolated, and hardware-accelerated environments, and utilizing the SNAP VirtIO-FS DPU service which provides a VirtIO-FS CSI to the cluster via the DPU using an external storage target (NFS).

This guide is designed for experienced system administrators, system engineers, and solution architects who seek to deploy high-performance Kubernetes clusters with Host-Based Networking enabled on NVIDIA BlueField DPUs and a VirtIO-FS CSI provided from an external storage target.

Note This reference implementation, as the name implies, is a specific, opiniated deployment example designed to address the use case described above.

While other approaches may exist to implement similar solutions, this document provides a detailed guide for this particular method.

Term Definition Term Definition BFB BlueField Bootstream (OS Image) RDG Reference Deployment Guide BGP Border Gateway Protocol RDMA Remote Direct Memory Access CNI Container Network Interface SFC Service Function Chaining CSI Container Storage Interface SNAP Storage-Defined Network Accelerated Processing DOCA Data Center Infrastructure-on-a-Chip Architecture SR-IOV Single Root Input/Output Virtualization DPF DOCA Platform Framework TOR Top of Rack DPU Data Processing Unit VLAN Virtual LAN (Local Area Network) GENEVE Generic Network Virtualization Encapsulation VNI Virtual Network Interface HBN Host Based Networking VRF Virtual Router/Forwarder IPAM IP Address Management VRR Virtual Router Redundancy K8S Kubernetes VTEP Virtual Tunnel End Point MAAS Metal as a Service

The NVIDIA BlueField-3 Data Processing Unit (DPU) is a 400 Gb/s infrastructure compute platform designed for line-rate processing of software-defined networking, storage, and cybersecurity workloads. It combines powerful compute resources, high-speed networking, and advanced programmability to deliver hardware-accelerated, software-defined solutions for modern data centers.

NVIDIA DOCA unleashes the full potential of the BlueField platform by enabling rapid development of applications and services that offload, accelerate, and isolate data center workloads.

One such service is Host-Based Networking (HBN) - a DOCA-enabled solution that allows network architects to design networks based on Layer 3 (L3) protocols. HBN enables routing on the server side by using BlueField as a BGP router. It encapsulates key networking functions in a containerized service pod, deployed directly on the BlueField’s ARM cores.

Another such service is SNAP, which has both Block Device and File System modes. In this RDG, we will demonstrate its file system mode - Virtio-FS, that provides file system storage provided to the cluster from an external storage target (NFS).

In this solution, the SNAP Virtio-fs service deployed via NVIDIA DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) is composed of multiple functional components packaged into containers, which DPF orchestrates to run together with HBN. DPF simplifies DPU management by providing orchestration through a Kubernetes API. It handles the provisioning and lifecycle management of DPUs, orchestrates specialized DPU services, and automates tasks such as service function chaining (SFC).

This RDG extends the capabilities of the DPF-managed Kubernetes cluster described in the RDG for DPF Host-Trusted with HBN DPU Service (referred to as the "Baseline RDG") by adding the SNAP DPU Service in Virtio-fs mode. It demonstrates performance optimizations, including Jumbo frame implementation, with results validated through an iperf3 TCP test and a standard FIO workload test.

NVIDIA BlueField® Data Processing Unit (DPU) The NVIDIA® BlueField® data processing unit (DPU) ignites unprecedented innovation for modern data centers and supercomputing clusters. With its robust compute power and integrated software-defined hardware accelerators for networking, storage, and security, BlueField creates a secure and accelerated infrastructure for any workload in any environment, ushering in a new era of accelerated computing and AI.



NVIDIA DOCA Software Framework NVIDIA DOCA™ unlocks the potential of the NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platform. By harnessing the power of BlueField DPUs and SuperNICs, DOCA enables the rapid creation of applications and services that offload, accelerate, and isolate data center workloads. It lets developers create software-defined, cloud-native, DPU- and SuperNIC-accelerated services with zero-trust protection, addressing the performance and security demands of modern data centers.



NVIDIA ConnectX SmartNICs 10/25/40/50/100/200 and 400G Ethernet Network Adapters The industry-leading NVIDIA® ConnectX® family of smart network interface cards (SmartNICs) offer advanced hardware offloads and accelerations. NVIDIA Ethernet adapters enable the highest ROI and lowest Total Cost of Ownership for hyperscale, public and private clouds, storage, machine learning, AI, big data, and telco platforms.



NVIDIA LinkX Cables The NVIDIA® LinkX® product family of cables and transceivers provides the industry’s most complete line of 10, 25, 40, 50, 100, 200, and 400GbE in Ethernet and 100, 200 and 400Gb/s InfiniBand products for Cloud, HPC, hyperscale, Enterprise, telco, storage and artificial intelligence, data center applications.



NVIDIA Spectrum Ethernet Switches Flexible form-factors with 16 to 128 physical ports, supporting 1GbE through 400GbE speeds. Based on a ground-breaking silicon technology optimized for performance and scalability, NVIDIA Spectrum switches are ideal for building high-performance, cost-effective, and efficient Cloud Data Center Networks, Ethernet Storage Fabric, and Deep Learning Interconnects. NVIDIA combines the benefits of NVIDIA Spectrum™ switches, based on an industry-leading application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) technology, with a wide variety of modern network operating system choices, including NVIDIA Cumulus® Linux , SONiC and NVIDIA Onyx®.



NVIDIA Cumulus Linux NVIDIA® Cumulus® Linux is the industry's most innovative open network operating system that allows you to automate, customize, and scale your data center network like no other.



NVIDIA Network Operator The NVIDIA Network Operator simplifies the provisioning and management of NVIDIA networking resources in a Kubernetes cluster. The operator automatically installs the required host networking software - bringing together all the needed components to provide high-speed network connectivity. These components include the NVIDIA networking driver, Kubernetes device plugin, CNI plugins, IP address management (IPAM) plugin and others. The NVIDIA Network Operator works in conjunction with the NVIDIA GPU Operator to deliver high-throughput, low-latency networking for scale-out, GPU computing clusters.



Kubernetes Kubernetes is an open-source container orchestration platform for deployment automation, scaling, and management of containerized applications.



Kubespray Kubespray is a composition of Ansible playbooks, inventory, provisioning tools, and domain knowledge for generic OS/Kubernetes clusters configuration management tasks and provides: A highly available cluster Composable attributes Support for most popular Linux distributions



RDMA RDMA is a technology that allows computers in a network to exchange data without involving the processor, cache or operating system of either computer. Like locally based DMA, RDMA improves throughput and performance and frees up compute resources.



The logical design includes the following components:

1 x Hypervisor node (KVM-based) with ConnectX-7 1 x Firewall VM 1 x Jump VM 1 X MaaS VM 3 x K8s Master VMs running all K8s management components 1 x Storage Target VM

2 x Worker nodes (PCI Gen5), each with 1 x BlueField-3 NIC

Single High-Speed (HS) switch

1 Gb Host Management network

The HBN+SNAP-VirtioFS services deployment leverages the Service Function Chaining (SFC) capabilities inherent in the DPF system, as described in the Baseline RDG for the HBN DPU Service (refer to section " Infrastructure Latency & Bandwidth Validation" ). The following SFC logical diagram displays the complete flow for all of the services involved in the implemented solution:

The following logical diagram demonstrates the main components involved in a volume mount procedure to a workload pod.

In the Host Trusted mode, the hosts runs the SNAP CSI plugin, which performs all necessary actions to make storage resources available to the host. Users can utilize Kubernetes Storage APIs (StorageClass, PVC , PV, VolumeAttachment) to provision and attach storage to the host. Upon creation of PersistentVolumeClaim ( PVC ) object in the host cluster that references a storage class that specifies the SNAP CSI Plugin as its provisioner, the DPF storage subsystem components bring a NFS volume via NFS-kernel client to the required DPU K8s worker node. The DOCA SNAP service then emulates it as a Virtio-fs volume and presents the networked storage as local file system device to the host, which when requested by the kubelet is mounted into the Pod namespace by the SNAP CSI Plugin.

Info For a complete information about the different components involved in the emulation process and how they work together, refer to: DPF Storage Development Guide - NVIDIA Docs .

The pfSense firewall in this solution serves two key roles:

Firewall – provides an isolated environment for the DPF system, ensuring secure operations

Router – enables Internet access for the management network

Port-forwarding rules for SSH and RDP are configured on the firewall to route traffic to the jump node’s IP address on the host management network. From the jump node, administrators can manage and access various devices in the setup, as well as handle the deployment of both the Kubernetes (K8s) cluster and DPF components.

The following diagram illustrates the firewall design used in this solution:

Warning Make sure to use the exact same versions for the software stack as described above.

The following definitions and parameters are used to deploy the demonstrated fabric:

Switches Ports Usage Hostname Rack ID Ports hs-switch 1 swp1-5 mgmt-switch 1 swp1-3

Hosts Rack Server Type Server Name Switch Port IP and NICs Default Gateway Rack1 Hypervisor Node hypervisor mgmt-switch: swp1 hs-switch: swp5 mgmt-br (interface eno2): - lab-br (interface eno1): Trusted LAN IP Trusted LAN GW Rack1 Worker Node worker1 mgmt-switch: swp2 hs-switch: swp1 - swp2 ens15f0: 10.0.110.21/24 10.0.110.254 Rack1 Worker Node worker2 mgmt-switch: swp3 hs-switch: swp3 - swp4 ens15f0: 10.0.110.22/24 10.0.110.254 Rack1 Firewall (Virtual) fw - LAN (mgmt-br): 10.0.110.254/24 WAN (lab-br): Trusted LAN IP Trusted LAN GW Rack1 Jump Node (Virtual) jump - enp1s0: 10.0.110.253/24 10.0.110.254 Rack1 MaaS (Virtual) maas - enp1s0: 10.0.110.252/24 10.0.110.254 Rack1 Storage Target Node (Virtual) storage-target - enp1s0: 10.0.110.30/24 enp5s0np1: 10.0.124.1/24 10.0.110.254 Rack1 Master Node (Virtual) master1 - enp1s0: 10.0.110.1/24 10.0.110.254 Rack1 Master Node (Virtual) master2 - enp1s0: 10.0.110.2/24 10.0.110.254 Rack1 Master Node (Virtual) master3 - enp1s0: 10.0.110.3/24 10.0.110.254

As a best practice, make sure to use the latest released Cumulus Linux NOS version.

For information on how to upgrade Cumulus Linux, refer to the Cumulus Linux User Guide.

Configure the SN3700 switch ( hs-switch ) as follows:

Info The following commands configure BGP unnumbered on hs-switch

Cumulus Linux enables the BGP equal-cost multipathing (ECMP) option by default

SN3700 Switch Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 10 vni 10 nv set evpn state enabled nv set interface lo ipv4 address 11.0.0.101/32 nv set interface lo type loopback nv set interface swp1-5 link state up nv set interface swp1-5 type swp nv set interface swp5 bridge domain br_default access 10 nv set nve vxlan state enabled nv set nve vxlan source address 11.0.0.101 nv set router bgp autonomous-system 65001 nv set router bgp state enabled nv set router bgp graceful-restart mode full nv set router bgp router-id 11.0.0.101 nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast state enabled nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected state enabled nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute static state enabled nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast state enabled nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected state enabled nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn state enabled nv set vrf default router bgp state enabled nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp1-4 peer-group hbn nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp1-4 type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection multipath aspath-ignore enabled nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group hbn remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group snap remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group snap address-family l2vpn-evpn state enabled nv config apply -y

Configure the SN2201 switch ( mgmt-switch ) as follows:

SN2201 Switch Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! nv set bridge domain br_default untagged 1 nv set interface swp1-3 link state up nv set interface swp1-3 type swp nv set interface swp1-3 bridge domain br_default nv config apply -y

Warning Ensure that SR-IOV is enabled in the BIOS settings on the worker node servers, and that the servers are tuned for maximum performance.

Warning Make sure all worker nodes have the same PCIe placement for the BlueField-3 NIC and that they show the same interface name.

No change from the Baseline RDG (Section "Deployment and Configuration", Subsection "Prepare Infrastructure Servers") regarding Firewall VM, Jump VM, MaaS VM.

Proceed with the instructions from the Baseline RDG until you reach the subsection "Deploy Master VMs using Cloud-Init".

Use the following cloud-init script instead of the one in the Baseline RDG to install the necessary software and also configure correct routing to the storage target node:

Master node cloud-init Collapse Source Copy Copied! #cloud-config system_info: default_user: name: depuser passwd: "$6$jOKPZPHD9XbG72lJ$evCabLvy1GEZ5OR1Rrece3NhWpZ2CnS0E3fu5P1VcZgcRO37e4es9gmriyh14b8Jx8gmGwHAJxs3ZEjB0s0kn/" lock_passwd: false groups: [adm, audio, cdrom, dialout, dip, floppy, lxd, netdev, plugdev, sudo, video] sudo: [ "ALL=(ALL) NOPASSWD:ALL" ] shell: /bin/bash ssh_pwauth: True package_upgrade: true runcmd: - apt-get update - apt-get -y install nfs-common - | cat << 'EOF' | tee /etc/netplan/ 99 - static -route.yaml network: version: 2 ethernets: enp1s0: routes: - to: 10.0 . 124.1 via: 10.0 . 110.30 EOF - netplan apply

After that proceed exactly as instructed in the Baseline RDG, and in addition to the verification commands mentioned there, run the following command to verify that the static route has been configured correctly:

Master1 Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@master1:~# ip r default via 10.0.110.254 dev enp1s0 proto static 10.0.110.0/24 dev enp1s0 proto kernel scope link src 10.0.110.1 10.0.124.1 via 10.0.110.30 dev enp1s0 proto static

No changes from the Baseline RDG to the worker nodes provisioning.

Note The Storage target node is a separate, manually configured node in this RDG.

It will be a VM running on the hypervisor, with ConnectX-7 NIC and NVMe SSD disk attached to it as PCIe devices using PCI passthrough.

Suggested specifications:

vCPU: 8

RAM: 32GB

Storage: VirtIO disk of 60GB size NVMe SSD of 1.7TB size

Network interface: Bridge device, connected to mgmt-br



Procedure:



Perform a regular Ubuntu 24.04 installation on the Storage target VM. Create the following Netplan configuration to enable internet connectivity, DNS resolution and set an IP in the storage high-speed subnet : Note Replace enp1s0 and enp5s0np1 with your interface names. Storage Target netplan Collapse Source Copy Copied! network: version: 2 ethernets: enp1s0: addresses: - "10.0.110.30/24" mtu: 9000 nameservers: addresses: - 10.0.110.252 search: - dpf.rdg.local.domain routes: - to: "default" via: "10.0.110.254" enp5s0np1: addresses: - "10.0.124.1/24" mtu: 9000 Apply the netplan configuration: Storage Target Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! sudo netplan apply Update and upgrade the system: Storage Target Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! sudo apt update -y sudo apt upgrade -y Create XFS file system on the NVMe disk and mount it on /srv/nfs directory: Note Replace /dev/nvme0n1 with your device name. Storage Target Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! sudo mkfs.xfs /dev/nvme0n1 sudo mkdir -m 777 /srv/nfs/ sudo mount /dev/nvme0n1 /srv/nfs/ Set the mount to be persistent: Storage Target Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ sudo blkid /dev/nvme0n1 /dev/nvme0n1: UUID="b37df0a9-d741-4222-82c9-7a3d66ffc0e1" BLOCK_SIZE="512" TYPE="xfs" $ echo "/dev/disk/by-uuid/b37df0a9-d741-4222-82c9-7a3d66ffc0e1 /srv/nfs xfs defaults 0 1" | sudo tee -a /etc/fstab Install and configure an NFS server with the /srv/nfs directory: Storage Target Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! sudo apt install -y nfs-server echo "/srv/nfs/ 10.0.110.0/24(rw,sync,no_subtree_check)" | sudo tee -a /etc/exports echo "/srv/nfs/ 10.0.124.0/24(rw,sync,no_subtree_check)" | sudo tee -a /etc/exports Restart the NFS server: Storage Target Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! sudo systemctl restart nfs-server Create the directory share under /srv/nfs with the same permissions as the parent directory: Storage Target Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! sudo mkdir -m 777 /srv/nfs/share

The procedures for initial Kubernetes cluster deployment using Kubespray for the master nodes, and subsequent verification, remain unchanged from the Baseline RDG (Section "K8s Cluster Deployment and Configuration", Subsections: "Kubespray Deployment and Configuration", "Deploying Cluster Using Kubespray Ansible Playbook","K8s Deployment Verification").

As in Baseline RDG, Worker nodes are added later, after DPF and prerequisite components are installed.

Refer to the Baseline RDG (Section "DPF Installation", Subsection "Software Prerequisites and Required Variables") for software prerequisites (like helm , envsubst ).

Proceed to clone the doca-platform Git repository (and make sure to use tag v25.10.0):

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! git clone https://github.com/NVIDIA/doca-platform.git cd doca-platform git checkout v25.10.0

Change to the directory containing the hbn-snap readme.md, as all commands will be run from this location:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ cd docs/public/user-guides/host-trusted/use-cases/hbn-snap

Edit the following file to define the required variables for the installation:

Note Replace the values for the variables in the following file with the values that fit your setup. Specifically, pay attention to DPU_P0, DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE and to DPU_P0_PF_NAME, DPU_P1_PF_NAME, DPU_P0_VF10_NAME, DPU_P1_VF10_NAME

manifests/00-env-vars/envvars.env Collapse Source Copy Copied! ## Virtual IP used by the load balancer for the DPU Cluster. Must be a reserved IP from the management subnet and not allocated by DHCP. export DPUCLUSTER_VIP=10.0.110.200 ## Interface on which the DPUCluster load balancer will listen. Should be the management interface of the control plane node. export DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE=enp1s0 ## IP address of the NFS server used for storing the BFB image. ## NOTE: This environment variable does NOT control the address of the NFS server used as a remote target by SNAP VirtioFS. export NFS_SERVER_IP=10.0.110.253 ## The repository URL for the NVIDIA Helm chart registry. ## Usually this is the NVIDIA Helm NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository. export HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL=https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca ## The repository URL for the HBN container image. ## Usually this is the NVIDIA NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository. export HBN_NGC_IMAGE_URL=nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_hbn ## The repository URL for the SNAP VFS container image. ## Usually this is the NVIDIA NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository. export SNAP_NGC_IMAGE_URL=nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_vfs ## The DPF REGISTRY is the Helm repository URL where the DPF Operator Chart resides. ## Usually this is the NVIDIA Helm NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository. export REGISTRY=https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca ## The DPF TAG is the version of the DPF components which will be deployed in this guide. export TAG=v25.10.0 ## URL to the BFB used in the `bfb.yaml` and linked by the DPUSet. export BFB_URL="https://content.mellanox.com/BlueField/BFBs/Ubuntu24.04/bf-bundle-3.2.1-34_25.11_ubuntu-24.04_64k_prod.bfb" # contains the name of the network PF 0 on the host side, e.g. enp8s0f0np0 export DPU_P0_PF_NAME=ens4f0 # contains the name of the network PF 1 on the host side, e.g. enp8s0f1np1 export DPU_P1_PF_NAME=ens4f1 # contains the name of the network VF 10 on P0 on the host side, e.g. enp8s0f0v10 export DPU_P0_VF10_NAME=ens4f0v10 # contains the name of the network VF 10 on P1 on the host side, e.g. enp8s0f1v10 export DPU_P1_VF10_NAME=ens4f1v10

Export environment variables for the installation:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! source manifests/00-env-vars/envvars.env

No change from the Baseline RDG (Section "DPF Installation", Subsection "DPF Operator Installation").

No change from the Baseline RDG (Section "DPF Installation", Subsection "DPF System Installation").

Please perform this step from the Baseline RDG (Section "DPF Installation", Subsection "Install Components to enable Accelerated Interfaces").

Note that sriov_network_operator_policy.yaml is not applied at this time and will be applied later on...

Before deploying the objects under manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/ directory, a few adjustments are needed to achieve better performance results.

Edit the DPUFlavor YAML to add the NUM_VF_MSIX firmware paramater and increase the hugepages value in the grub:

Note The parameter NUM_VF_MSIX is set to 48 in the provided example, which is suitable for the servers used in this RDG. Set this value to match the physical number of cores in the NUMA node where the NIC is located.

manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/dpuflavor.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUFlavor metadata: name: hbn-snap-virtiofs-$TAG namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: bfcfgParameters: - UPDATE_ATF_UEFI=yes - UPDATE_DPU_OS=yes - WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE=yes configFiles: - operation: override path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-bf.conf permissions: "0644" raw: | ALLOW_SHARED_RQ= "no" IPSEC_FULL_OFFLOAD= "no" ENABLE_ESWITCH_MULTIPORT= "yes" RDMA_SET_NETNS_EXCLUSIVE= "no" - operation: override path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-ovs.conf permissions: "0644" raw: | CREATE_OVS_BRIDGES= "no" OVS_DOCA= "yes" - operation: override path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-sf.conf permissions: "0644" raw: "" grub: kernelParameters: - console=hvc0 - console=ttyAMA0 - earlycon=pl011, 0x13010000 - fixrttc - net.ifnames= 0 - biosdevname= 0 - iommu.passthrough= 1 - cgroup_no_v1=net_prio,net_cls - hugepagesz=2048kB - hugepages= 8192 nvconfig: - device: '*' parameters: - PF_BAR2_ENABLE= 0 - PER_PF_NUM_SF= 1 - PF_TOTAL_SF= 20 - PF_SF_BAR_SIZE= 10 - NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID= 0 - PF_NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID= 1 - PF_NUM_PF_MSIX= 228 - INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL= 1 - INTERNAL_CPU_OFFLOAD_ENGINE= 0 - SRIOV_EN= 1 - NUM_OF_VFS= 46 - LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION= 1 - PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE= 1 - PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT= 32 - VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_ENABLE= 1 - VIRTIO_FS_EMULATION_NUM_PF= 0 - LINK_TYPE_P1=ETH - LINK_TYPE_P2=ETH - NUM_VF_MSIX= 48 ovs: rawConfigScript: | _ovs-vsctl() { ovs-vsctl --no-wait --timeout 15 "$@" } _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:doca-init= true _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:dpdk-max-memzones= 50000 _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload= true _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:pmd-quiet-idle= true _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-idle= 20000 _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-revalidator= 5000 _ovs-vsctl -- if -exists del-br ovsbr1 _ovs-vsctl -- if -exists del-br ovsbr2 _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-sfc _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc datapath_type=netdev _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc fail_mode=secure _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-port br-sfc p0 _ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 type=dpdk _ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 mtu_request= 9216 _ovs-vsctl set Port p0 external_ids:dpf-type=physical _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-port br-sfc p1 _ovs-vsctl set Interface p1 type=dpdk _ovs-vsctl set Interface p1 mtu_request= 9216 _ovs-vsctl set Port p1 external_ids:dpf-type=physical _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-hbn _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-hbn datapath_type=netdev _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-hbn fail_mode=secure

The rest of the configuration files remain the same, you would need to apply the following command:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! cat manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

It will apply all the YAMLs required for the deployment - DPUDeployment, BFB, DPUFlavor, Service Templates and Configurations for the various DPU Services (7 separate service modules for SNAP and one for HBN), Physical Interfaces definitions and IPAM definitions.

Please proceed as described in the Baseline RDG until "Infrastructure Latency & Bandwidth Validation" section, including the cluster scale-out (adding the worker nodes).

Note that the first validation command after applying the above command should be (instead of the first command that appears in the Baseline RDG):

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! kubectl wait --for=condition=ApplicationsReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservices -l svc.dpu.nvidia.com/owned-by-dpudeployment=dpf-operator-system_hbn-snap

In the next steps, we will configure and test the Virtio-FS storage and the accelerated network connection.

This will create the SriovNetworkNodePolicy and NetworkAttachmentDefinition objects:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! cat manifests/05-network-configuration/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

And this will create the test pods:

Note For achieving maximum TCP performance, please edit the pods in test-hostdev-pods.yaml to use 24 cores instead of 16

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! kubectl apply -f manifests/06-network-test/test-hostdev-pods.yaml

Connect to the first pod:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl exec -it sriov-hostdev-pf0vf10-test-worker1-5bccdc4c75-97xms -- bash

Before starting the iperf3 server listeners, and to achieve good results, check which cores the pod is currently running on in another tab:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ ssh worker1 depuser@worker1:~$ sudo -i root@worker1:~# crictl ps | grep sriov-hostdev-pf0vf10 a4441f76405cf 0ac86781a84f1 14 minutes ago Running nginx 0 24f4c327d918f sriov-hostdev-pf0vf10-test-worker1-5bccdc4c75-97xms default root@worker1:~# crictl inspect a4441f76405cf | jq '.status.resources.linux.cpusetCpus' "28-51"

Back in the first pod - use vim to create the following script to start multiple iperf3 servers (1 for each core) on different ports:

iperf_server.sh Collapse Source Copy Copied! CORES=$1 expand_core_ranges() { local ranges=$1 local cores=() IFS= ',' read -ra RANGE_ARRAY <<< "$ranges" for range in "${RANGE_ARRAY[@]}" ; do if [[ $range == * "-" * ]]; then first=$( echo $range | cut -d "-" -f1) last=$( echo $range | cut -d "-" -f2) for core in $( seq $first $last); do cores+=($core) done else cores+=($range) fi done echo "${cores[@]}" } core_array=($(expand_core_ranges "$CORES" )) ports_num=${ echo "Starting $ports_num iperf3 server processes on cores: ${core_array[@]}" for i in $( seq 1 $ports_num); do core=${core_array[$((i-1))]} port=$((5201 + i * 2)) echo "Running iperf3 server $i on core $core, port $port" taskset -c $core iperf3 -s -p $port > /dev/null 2>&1 & done

For best performance please set 9K MTU on the net1 interface and then start the script using the previous CPU range (leave 1 core as a buffer):

First Pod Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@sriov-hostdev-pf0vf10-test-worker1-5bccdc4c75-97xms:/# ip link set net1 mtu 9000 root@sriov-hostdev-pf0vf10-test-worker1-5bccdc4c75-97xms:/# chmod +x iperf_server.sh root@sriov-hostdev-pf0vf10-test-worker1-5bccdc4c75-97xms:/# ./iperf_server.sh 28-51 Starting 16 iperf3 server processes on cores: 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 Running iperf3 server 1 Running iperf3 server 2 ... ... Running iperf3 server 23 Running iperf3 server 24 root@sriov-hostdev-pf0vf10-test-worker1-5bccdc4c75-97xms:/# ps -ef | grep iperf3 38 root 0:00 iperf3 -s -p 5203 39 root 0:00 iperf3 -s -p 5205 ... ... 60 root 0:27 iperf3 -s -p 5247 61 root 0:40 iperf3 -s -p 5249

Connect to the second pod:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl exec -it sriov-hostdev-pf0vf10-test-worker2-85b7cb76fd-qmljl -- bash

Follow the previously displayed method to identify the CPU cores that the second pod is running on. In our case it was the same range (28-51).

Use vim to create the following script to start multiple iperf3 clients that will connect to each iperf3 server in the first pod:

Note The script receives 3 parameters: the server IP to connect to, the CPU cores on which to spawn the iperf3 processes, and the duration the iperf3 test. Make sure to provide all 3 when initiating the script and providing the CPU cores as a range (28-51).

iperf_client.sh Collapse Source Copy Copied! SERVER_IP=$1 CORES=$2 DUR=$3 total_bandwidth_Gbit=0 expand_core_ranges() { local ranges=$1 local cores=() IFS= ',' read -ra RANGE_ARRAY <<< "$ranges" for range in "${RANGE_ARRAY[@]}" ; do if [[ $range == * "-" * ]]; then first=$( echo $range | cut -d "-" -f1) last=$( echo $range | cut -d "-" -f2) for core in $( seq $first $last); do cores+=($core) done else cores+=($range) fi done echo "${cores[@]}" } core_array=($(expand_core_ranges "$CORES" )) ports_num=${ echo "Starting $ports_num iperf3 client processes on cores: ${core_array[@]}" pids=() for i in $( seq 1 $ports_num); do port=$((5201 + i * 2)) cpu_core=${core_array[$((i-1))]} output_file= "iperf3_client_results_$port.log" echo "Running iperf3 client $i on core $cpu_core, connecting to port $port" timeout $(( DUR +5 )) taskset -c $cpu_core iperf3 -Z -c $SERVER_IP -p $port -t $DUR -J > $output_file & pid=$! pids+=( "$pid" ) done for pid in "${pids[@]}" ; do wait $pid if [[ $? - ne 0 ]]; then echo "Process with PID $pid failed or timed out." fi done echo "Summary of iperf3 client results:" for i in $( seq 1 $ports_num); do port=$((5201 + i * 2)) output_file= "iperf3_client_results_$port.log" if [[ -f $output_file ]]; then echo "Results for port $port:" bandwidth_bps=$(jq '.end.sum_received.bits_per_second' $output_file) if [[ -n $bandwidth_bps ]]; then bandwidth_Gbit=$( echo "scale=3; $bandwidth_bps / 1000000000" | bc ) echo " Bandwidth: $bandwidth_Gbit Gbit/sec" total_bandwidth_Gbit=$( echo "scale=3; $total_bandwidth_Gbit + $bandwidth_Gbit" | bc ) rm $output_file else echo "No bandwidth data found in $output_file" fi else echo "No results found for port $port" fi done echo "Total Bandwidth across all streams: $total_bandwidth_Gbit Gbit/sec"

Again, please set 9K MTU on net1 for maximum performance and run the script to check the performance results:

Second Pod Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@sriov-hostdev-pf0vf10-test-worker2-85b7cb76fd-qmljl:/# ip link set net1 mtu 9000 root@sriov-hostdev-pf0vf10-test-worker2-85b7cb76fd-qmljl:/# chmod +x iperf_client.sh root@sriov-hostdev-pf0vf10-test-worker2-85b7cb76fd-qmljl:/# ./iperf_client.sh 10.0.121.1 28-51 30 Summary of iperf3 client results: Results for port 5203: Bandwidth: 14.207 Gbit/sec Results for port 5205: Bandwidth: 22.445 Gbit/sec Results for port 5207: Bandwidth: 8.868 Gbit/sec Results for port 5209: Bandwidth: 11.115 Gbit/sec Results for port 5211: Bandwidth: 14.104 Gbit/sec Results for port 5213: Bandwidth: 13.387 Gbit/sec Results for port 5215: Bandwidth: 22.743 Gbit/sec Results for port 5217: Bandwidth: 12.132 Gbit/sec Results for port 5219: Bandwidth: 13.927 Gbit/sec Results for port 5221: Bandwidth: 13.470 Gbit/sec Results for port 5223: Bandwidth: 22.720 Gbit/sec Results for port 5225: Bandwidth: 14.771 Gbit/sec Results for port 5227: Bandwidth: 12.752 Gbit/sec Results for port 5229: Bandwidth: 9.174 Gbit/sec Results for port 5231: Bandwidth: 14.265 Gbit/sec Results for port 5233: Bandwidth: 24.338 Gbit/sec Results for port 5235: Bandwidth: 14.087 Gbit/sec Results for port 5237: Bandwidth: 13.353 Gbit/sec Results for port 5239: Bandwidth: 14.555 Gbit/sec Results for port 5241: Bandwidth: 20.808 Gbit/sec Results for port 5243: Bandwidth: 13.056 Gbit/sec Results for port 5245: Bandwidth: 16.648 Gbit/sec Results for port 5247: Bandwidth: 17.545 Gbit/sec Results for port 5249: Bandwidth: 20.905 Gbit/sec Total Bandwidth across all streams: 375.375 Gbit/sec

The following command will define the DPUStorageVendor for NFS CSI and the DPUStoragePolicy for filesystem policy:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! cat manifests/07.2-storage-configuration-virtiofs/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

Verify the DPUStorageVendor and DPUStoragePolicy objects are ready:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! kubectl wait --for=condition=Ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpustoragevendors --all kubectl wait --for=condition=Ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpustoragepolicies --all

Deploy storage test pods that mount a storage volume provided by SNAP VirtioFS:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! kubectl apply -f manifests/08.2-storage-test-virtiofs

Check the virtiofs-tag name:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl get dpuvolumeattachments.storage.dpu.nvidia.com -A -o json | jq '.items[0].status.dpu.virtioFSAttrs.filesystemTag' "3e76e376579383d2tag"

Connect to the test pod, validate that the virtiofs filesystem is mounted with the previous tag name and install the fio software:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl exec -it storage-test-pod-virtiofs-hotplug-pf-0 -- bash root@storage-test-pod-virtiofs-hotplug-pf-0:/# df -Th Filesystem Type Size Used Avail Use% Mounted on overlay overlay 439G 17G 400G 4% / tmpfs tmpfs 64M 0 64M 0% /dev 3e76e376579383d2tag virtiofs 1.8T 45G 1.8T 3% /mnt/vol1 /dev/nvme0n1p2 ext4 439G 17G 400G 4% /etc/hosts shm tmpfs 64M 0 64M 0% /dev/shm tmpfs tmpfs 251G 12K 251G 1% /run/secrets/kubernetes.io/serviceaccount tmpfs tmpfs 126G 0 126G 0% /proc/acpi tmpfs tmpfs 126G 0 126G 0% /proc/scsi tmpfs tmpfs 126G 0 126G 0% /sys/firmware tmpfs tmpfs 126G 0 126G 0% /sys/devices/virtual/powercap root@storage-test-pod-virtiofs-hotplug-pf-0:/# apt update && apt install -y vim fio

Using vim, create the following file:

job-4k.fio Collapse Source Copy Copied! [global] ioengine=libaio direct= 1 iodepth= 32 rw=read bs=4k size=1G numjobs= 8 runtime= 60 time_based group_reporting [job1] filename=/mnt/vol1/test.fio

Finally, run the fio test:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@storage-test-pod-virtiofs-hotplug-pf-0:/# fio job-4k.fio job1: (g=0): rw=read, bs=4K-4K/4K-4K/4K-4K, ioengine=libaio, iodepth=32 ... fio-2.2.10 ... ... Starting 8 processes job1: Laying out IO file(s) (1 file(s) / 1024MB) Jobs: 8 (f=8): [R(8)] [100.0% done] [826.1MB/0KB/0KB /s] [212K/0/0 iops] [eta 00m:00s] job1: (groupid=0, jobs=8): err= 0: pid=1183: Mon Dec 1 10:31:32 2025 read : io=47664MB, bw=813351KB/s, iops=203337, runt= 60008msec slat (usec): min=0, max=679, avg= 6.90, stdev= 4.13 clat (usec): min=167, max=135036, avg=1250.42, stdev=4941.25 lat (usec): min=170, max=135038, avg=1257.36, stdev=4940.79 clat percentiles (usec): | 1.00th=[ 258], 5.00th=[ 278], 10.00th=[ 286], 20.00th=[ 298], | 30.00th=[ 302], 40.00th=[ 310], 50.00th=[ 314], 60.00th=[ 322], | 70.00th=[ 326], 80.00th=[ 338], 90.00th=[ 358], 95.00th=[ 470], | 99.00th=[27520], 99.50th=[32128], 99.90th=[46336], 99.95th=[52992], | 99.99th=[68096] bw (KB /s): min=85832, max=121912, per=12.51%, avg=101789.00, stdev=5105.93 lat (usec) : 250=0.39%, 500=95.22%, 750=0.55%, 1000=0.01% lat (msec) : 2=0.01%, 4=0.01%, 10=0.01%, 20=1.05%, 50=2.70% lat (msec) : 100=0.07%, 250=0.01% cpu : usr=2.78%, sys=24.20%, ctx=8652632, majf=0, minf=340 IO depths : 1=0.1%, 2=0.1%, 4=0.1%, 8=0.1%, 16=0.1%, 32=100.0%, >=64=0.0% submit : 0=0.0%, 4=100.0%, 8=0.0%, 16=0.0%, 32=0.0%, 64=0.0%, >=64=0.0% complete : 0=0.0%, 4=100.0%, 8=0.0%, 16=0.0%, 32=0.1%, 64=0.0%, >=64=0.0% issued : total=r=12201896/w=0/d=0, short=r=0/w=0/d=0, drop=r=0/w=0/d=0 latency : target=0, window=0, percentile=100.00%, depth=32 Run status group 0 (all jobs): READ: io=47664MB, aggrb=813351KB/s, minb=813351KB/s, maxb=813351KB/s, mint=60008msec, maxt=60008msec

Done!



Guy Zilberman Guy Zilberman is a solution architect at NVIDIA's Networking Solution s Labs, bringing extensive experience from several leadership roles in cloud computing. He specializes in designing and implementing solutions for cloud and containerized workloads, leveraging NVIDIA's advanced networking technologies. His work primarily focuses on open-source cloud infrastructure, with expertise in platforms such as Kubernetes (K8s) and OpenStack.



Shachar Dor Shachar Dor joined the Solutions Lab team after working more than ten years as a software architect at NVIDIA Networking (previously Mellanox Technologies), where he was responsible for the architecture of network management products and solutions. Shachar's focus is on networking technologies, especially around fabric bring-up, configuration, monitoring, and life-cycle management. Shachar has a strong background in software architecture, design, and programming through his work on multiple projects and technologies also prior to joining the company.

